Fresno Grizzlies now part of Diamond Baseball Holdings

We have another Diamond Baseball Holdings acquisition to pass along, as the Fresno Grizzlies (Single-A; California League) now are part of the MiLB juggernaut.

The Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies will continue with current staffing under the existing leadership of President and General Manager Derek Franks. DBH plans to assume ownership of the Fresno Grizzlies from Fresno Sports & Events, LLC.

“We want to thank the City of Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer and the Fresno City Council for their support of this partnership and their commitment to stabilizing the franchise in Fresno for many years to come,” said Michael Baker, Managing Partner of Fresno Sports & Events and current owner of the Grizzlies, via press release. “We are passing the torch to DBH, Derek and the staff with full confidence that they will preserve and celebrate the fan experience that defines the Grizzlies.”

Since first opening its gates in 2002, Chukchansi Park is one of the most heavily utilized and versatile venues in Central California’s San Joaquin Valley, hosting community events year-round, such as its renowned Taco Truck Throwdown, an annual food truck competition that began as a Fresno Grizzlies game day promotion, now in its 12th year as a full-day community event.

“I am so grateful to Michael and the team at Fresno Sports & Events for their leadership and vision,” said Franks via press release. “Our fans have enabled us to set the bar high for what minor league baseball means in Fresno and we’re excited to partner with DBH to continue elevating the experiences we bring to the community.”

“Our partnership with Fresno over the past three years has been a tremendous success and I’m excited for that to continue under Diamond Baseball Holdings,” said Dick Monfort, Owner/Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Rockies, via press release.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Grizzlies to bolster what Derek and his team have successfully built in the Fresno community,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively, via press release. “Our shared vision for bringing the absolute best in entertainment to the ballpark 365 days a year is one of many things that excites us most about the franchise along with continuing to grow our relationship with the Colorado Rockies, having recently entered into an agreement to purchase their Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque.”

The Fresno Grizzlies are the 25th team under Diamond Baseball Holdings ownership, joining Triple-A’s Albuquerque Isotopes, Iowa Cubs, Memphis Redbirds, Norfolk Tides, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, St. Paul Saints and Gwinnett Stripers; Double-A’s Altoona Curve, Birmingham Barons, Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, Portland Sea Dogs, Springfield Cardinals, Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge; High-A’s Hickory Crawdads, Hudson Valley Renegades, Lansing Lugnuts, Rome Braves, Salem Red Sox and Vancouver Canadians; and Single-A’s Augusta GreenJackets, Down East Wood Ducks and San Jose Giants in being operated by DBH. We could see a total of 50 licensed MiLB teams from DBH in the future; we also expect news of another acquisition in the very near future.

