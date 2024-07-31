Now available: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Florida

We have some book news to pass along: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Florida is now available for order in paperback and eBook editions!

Spring training is a time of new beginnings, when the baseball world preps for another season, as rookies fight for roster spots and veterans prep for another campaign. Every team in spring training has a shot to contend for a title, as life on the diamond begins anew.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Florida is meant for all types of spring-training fans. Hardcore baseball fans scout their favorite teams and eagerly track every open roster spot. Casual fans head to spring training in search of the perfect Florida experience, happy to sip a brew at the outfield bar. For the rest of us, a day away from snow and ice is always a good day.

Coverage is arranged by area: Gulf Coast (where the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays train), greater Tampa Bay (where the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays train), and the Port St. Lucie/Jupiter/Palm Beach area (where the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Washington Nationals train). We also include coverage of other sports, the wide variety of college baseball venues within an easy drive of training sites, notable historic baseball destinations throughout Florida, and an overview of offerings in Orlando, a popular spring-training destination for fans of all teams.

Changes for the 2025 spring-training season are highlighted, including renovations to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, alterations to Steinbrenner Field, repairs to Charlotte Sports Park, the status of upgrades in Clearwater, and new ballpark amenities. Every listing has been fact-checked and current as of July 15, 2024.

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

The cost: $18.95 plus shipping. The cost of the eBook edition: $9.99.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Florida will be sold exclusively through the August Publications website in July, August and September. On October 1 this title will also be made available through Amazon, BN.com and Apple Books.

This 256-page book is completed and at the printer. We expect to be shipping it around Sept. 1. Buy the paperback edition now and we will also include a free immediate eBook download. The free download comes in Kindle, Nook and Apple Book formats. This offer expires Sept. 1.

Besides the ability to immediately start your 2025 spring training travels, there is one compelling reason to buy an eBook edition either as a standalone product or with the paperback edition: We will be adding schedules to the eBook edition when available. If you buy the eBook from August Publications, you will receive notifications and free downloads after updates.

Watch next week for news about The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2025 / Arizona.