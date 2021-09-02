Caesars Sportsbook planned for Chase Field in 2022

Designed as a year-round amenity, a new Caesars Entertainment sportsbook and bar is coming to Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, by the beginning of 2022.

The new sportsbook, sports bar and broadcast studio at Chase Field will take over the shuttered Game 7 space outside of the ballpark. The approximately 20,000-square-foot, two-story venue will feature with both indoor and outdoor seating options, including two floors of sports betting space, a full-service bar and VIP lounge, an extensive menu, and wall-to-wall TVs.

Technically, the sportsbook will be located outside the ballpark and not be directly accessible to fans while they attend a Diamondbacks game. (Each sport and state handles this access differently; the NBA does not allow wagering within arenas, but the NHL does.) Conveniently, a new Caesars Sportsbook mobile app — made legal as of Sept. 9, as Arizona loosens its sports-betting regulations — will take that action for fans attending the game. In addition, for the rest of the MLB season, bets can be made at ticket windows 21-25 or at five betting kiosks on the north side of the plaza.

The space will be open year-round, not just on Diamondbacks gamedays, and will have flexible hours of operation to serve other events at both the ballpark and the nearby Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns (NBA).

“The Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field will be the premier sports betting and entertainment destination in downtown Phoenix,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs President & CEO, via press release. “D-backs fans, Arizona residents, and out-of-state visitors, whether they are sports bettors or not, should look forward to this state-of-the-art, year-round location that will feature a first-class dining, betting and hospitality experience – all while taking in their favorite sporting event or watching their favorite team. This sportsbook will transform the sports viewing experience in Arizona.”

The move is just the latest in the assimilation of professional sports by gaming interests. MLB cast its lot with gaming firms many years ago, and in recent years we’ve seen the NFL expand its relationships with gaming firms and both NBA and NHL teams working to open sports books in arenas.

