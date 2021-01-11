Washington adding sports book to Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals are adding a sport book connected to Nationals Park and in-ballpark wagering via mobile app as the result of a new partnership with BetMGM.

The BetMGM Sportsbook will provide a luxury viewing and sports betting experience complementing the existing experience at the MGM National Harbor Dugout Club, an eight-seat premier luxury sports box located on the field adjacent to the team dugout. The newly created Sportsbook will be located in the space currently serving as Center Field Social, across Center Field Plaza from the Nationals Team Store. It will not be accessible by fans while they are in attendance at a Nationals game, but fans will be able to place bets via BetMGM’s mobile app.

The need for a “remote” betting site is the result of MLB rules. Sports betting is now legalized in the District, and Monumental Sports has already begun work on a sports book at Capital One Arena. Because the NBA prohibits sports books at its facilities, the Capital One Arena sports book will be closed off from fans during Washington Wizards games; you’ll need to leave the arena and go outside to the outer entrance. The NHL has no such restrictions, so fans at Washington Capitals games will be able to move freely between the arena and sports book.

Additionally, as the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Washington Nationals, BetMGM branding will be featured inside Nationals Park as well as on the team’s social media and digital platforms. BetMGM and the Nationals will also create exclusive benefits for members of each partner’s loyalty program: MGM Resorts’ M life Rewards and Red Carpet Rewards.

“The Nationals are thrilled to expand our strong partnership with MGM Resorts into the sports betting realm,” said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports Group. “As our Official Sports Betting Partner, BetMGM will further enhance the greatest in-venue fan experience in Washington, D.C. through its state-of-the-art entertainment products and services. The BetMGM mobile app will enable our fans to engage with the game in new and exciting ways, while the BetMGM Sportsbook connected to Nationals Park will provide Nationals fans and the D.C. community with a first-class gathering place to celebrate their passion for sports together.”

The Nationals are not the only MLB team to embrace the sports-betting trend; MLB has made its own deals with books, and the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies both have announced future deals.

RELAYED STORIES: Sports betting trend hits Rockies, Coors Field; Cubs, DraftKings partner on proposed Wrigley Field sportsbook; Expanded MLB, Sportradar Partnership Includes Virtual In-Play Game; FanDuel Named Authorized Gaming Operator of MLB; DraftKings Signs Deal to Use MLB Data for Gambling; MGM Resorts International Named MLB’s First Official Gaming Partner; Best of 2018, #9: MLB Embraces Gambling