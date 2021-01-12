Personnel news: Frisco, Wilmington

We have personnel news about additions to the front offices of the Frisco RoughRiders (Class AA; Texas League) and the Wilmington Blue Rocks (High A; Carolina League).

Victor Rojas, who has spent the last 11 years as the television play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Angels, is the new President and General Manager of the Frisco RoughRiders.

In his role, Rojas will oversee all aspects of the team’s day-to-day business & ballpark operations and will report directly to Managing Partner and CEO Chuck Greenberg.

Rojas joined the Angels broadcast team prior to the 2010 season after serving as a studio host for the MLB Network since its inception. Before joining MLB Network in late December 2008, Rojas spent five seasons (2004-08) as a member of the Texas Rangers television and radio broadcast teams, calling play-by-play as well as providing analysis. Rojas went to Texas after spending the 2003 season doing both play-by-play and analysis for Arizona Diamondbacks broadcasts.



“I am ecstatic that Victor is joining the RoughRiders family as our new President and General Manager,” Greenberg said via press release. “We first got to know one another during my Rangers days, formed a strong connection from the start and have stayed in close contact over the years. As I considered the RoughRiders’ future, I wanted someone with a diverse background in Major and Minor League Baseball, exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, a deep knowledge of the Metroplex and that special “X Factor” that makes for a great leader. The more I thought about it, the more all roads led to Victor. At this unique moment for our organization and our community, I could not be more delighted to have lured Victor from the broadcast booth to come home and lead the RoughRiders.”



“I’m thrilled Chuck reached out to me in early November to gauge my interest about the position,” Rojas said via press release. “The more we spoke, the more I wanted to make the career change. I’m honored the ownership group felt I was the right person to re-start this franchise and lead it to new heights. We are in a big league community and market and Frisco continues to boom…the possibilities are endless.”

Prior to breaking into Major League broadcasting with the D-backs, Rojas spent two seasons calling television and radio play-by-play for the Newark Bears of the Atlantic League, where he was also hired as the team’s Assistant General Manager before becoming General Manager. He has also worked in the front offices of the Anaheim Piranhas (Arena Football), Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (California League) and the Florida Panthers (NHL). Additionally, he has also worked on the building management side of the business, working for the operating company of the Panther’s arena in Sunrise, FL as well as being on the ground floor of the management company of the Performing Arts Center in Miami, FL prior to groundbreaking.

In Delaware, Vince Bulik is the new general manager of the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Bulik most recently led ticket operations for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Class AAA; International League). He previously held management positions for the Aberdeen Ironbirds, New Brooklyn Cyclones and the Philadelphia Soul Arena Football team. Bulik also spent 15 years with the Atlantic League’s Lancaster Barnstormers, an independent minor league baseball team, including three years as general manager.

“I am so excited to bring Vince Bulik to Wilmington,” said Blue Rocks owner Dave Heller via press release. “Vince is an amazingly talented guy, an inspirational leader, a baseball lifer, and a man with tremendous experience and knowledge of every aspect of the job. Most important, Vince shares my commitment and Clark Minker’s commitment to putting our fans first and to keeping Frawley Stadium one of our region’s finest ballparks. Vince has been a success everywhere he’s been and we’re excited to have him help lead us to the next level.”

Bulik succeeds Andrew Layman, a 28-year veteran of the Blue Rocks who moved on to join the Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware (RDC) as Director of Facilities.

“I’m excited to join the Blue Rocks at this pivotal point in the team’s history,” Bulik said. “The Washington Nationals affiliation offers the potential for many promising new opportunities and, along with the rest of the staff, we’re all looking forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark.”