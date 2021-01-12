High Point, Nashville offer short-term work spaces in ballpark suites

The High Point Rockers (independent; Atlantic League) and the Nashville Sounds (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) are offering suite rentals by the day for groups and individuals looking a change of scenery from their home offices.

At Truist Point, the Rockers are renting suites for groups of up to four people for $80 per day or $325 for the entire week. That price includes coffee, private bathrooms, free parking and more amenities.

In Nashville, the “Work From Home Plate” program to gives individuals and/or groups of 2-to-4 people the opportunity to rent their own private suite at First Horizon Park. The concept allows customers to bring their business to the ballpark for a day (or longer) and work with stunning views of the field and Nashville skyline.

Individuals and groups can rent a private luxury Club Suite office or a private luxury Field Suite office. The luxury Club Suite is $95 per day (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) and can accommodate up to four guests. The luxury Club Suite is $375 per week as defined as Monday-Friday. The luxury Field Suite is $150 per day and can accommodate up to eight guests. The luxury Field Suite is $625 per week. Both per-week options require a five weekday minimum reservation. For more information on booking, call 615-515-1151, e-mail SierraS@nashvillesounds.com or visit firsthorizonpark.com.

Hey, if the Pensacola Blue Wahoos can rent out clubhouses as AirBnB spaces, why not rent out suites as temporary offices?