Boyd Sports to manage Appy League’s Kingsport team

Boyd Sports will assume the management contract of the Kingsport franchise in the Appalachian League, adding to a roster that also includes Johnson City, Greeneville and Elizabethton.

The Appalachian League will launch later this year as a summer-collegiate league overseen by MLB and USA Baseball. The teams will all undergo rebranding and transition from MLB team ownership to local control.

“We are ecstatic that upper-level baseball will continue in Kingsport with the new look Appy League. We are also excited to partner with Boyd Sports to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Kingsport Club,” said Jud Teague, Executive Director of Visit Kingsport. “Boyd Sports has a proven record of providing an excellent fan experience and community relations. I have no doubt they will bring this to Kingsport.”

Kingsport Baseball will continue to play at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. Hunter Wright Stadium has been the home of Kingsport Baseball since 1995.

“We are very pleased to add Kingsport Baseball to our Boyd Sports family and grow a strong relationship with the Kingsport community,” added Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President and COO. “We are thrilled to be a part of the community, and we cannot wait to get started. We are looking forward to great success for many years to come.”

In addition to the four Appalachian League teams, Boyd Sports owns the Tennessee Smokies (Class AA; Southern League), while owner Randy Boyd is an investor in the Memphis Redbirds (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League).

