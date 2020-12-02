2021 Appalachian League schedule unveiled

In the first step transitioning to a summer-collegiate league, the 2021 Appalachian League schedule was released, with Opening Day set for Thursday, June 3.

The first day of games features home series in Danville, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Princeton. You can view the schedule here. It pretty much looks like previous Appalachian League schedules in terms of short, two-game series. But of course we’re talking about the new Appy League, as the circuit transitions from a Rookie-level affiliated league to a summer-collegiate league run in conjunction with MLB and USA Baseball. On the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline, the new Appalachian League is aimed toward rising college freshman and sophomores.

According to an Appalachian League press release, the 54-game season will feature three two-game series per week through Saturday, August 7, culminating in a one-game Appalachian League Championship on Monday, August 9. There will be a single off-day per week for the league throughout the inaugural season and a league-wide shutdown will take place from Monday, July 5-Wednesday, July 7, allowing teams to reset their rosters following the conclusion of the college baseball postseason. A July 27 All-Star Game is also planned, with the host city and ballpark to be named later.

As noted, this the first news about the 2021 Appalachian League. To come: new team names and branding, as the summer-collegiate league will operate without MLB parents. Previously, Appalachian League teams were all owned by MLB clubs.

“We are delighted to reveal the 2021 schedule for the Appalachian League,” said Appalachian League President Dan Moushon in a press statement. “We continue to work diligently on this revamped system and cannot wait to welcome Appalachian League baseball back into our communities on Thursday, June 3. We are also excited to announce that we will host an All-Star Game for the first time in our history in 2021 and look forward to creating a fun, community-based event surrounding that game for our players and fans.”

“It is an exciting day for USA Baseball as we continue to move forward in our partnership with the Appalachian League to bring elite amateur baseball to the communities deep in the heart of the Appalachia Region of the United States,” said USA Baseball Senior Director of Baseball Operations Ashley Bratcher. “We anxiously await the beginning of this new season and building a premier summer collegiate league that will focus on athlete development and identifying the future stars of our pastime’s future.”

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

