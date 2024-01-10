Mallards add Northwoods League Softball team; league to launch with four teams

The Madison Mallards are adding a Northwoods League Softball team for 2024, as the women’s summer-collegiate softball league will launch this summer in four cities.

The team will play at the Mallards home, Warner Park. A “Name Your Team” contest is now open for submissions from fans to submit creative ideas for the team’s name and will run through February 1.

The Madison team joins existing Northwoods League markets La Crosse, Mankato and Minot for the inaugural 2024 season. The addition of a softball team will require ballpark improvements to be made at Warner Park, including the installation of an artificial turf infield, a portable mound and a movable outfield fence. The Mallards and the City of Madison are currently discussing a modification to their Use Agreement to allow for the improvements, the majority of which would be funded by the Mallards and donated to the City, upon City approval.

“To be able to bring a groundbreaking women’s summer collegiate softball team to the best womens’ sports town in America is such an honor.” said Madison Softball General Manager Samantha Rubin via press release. “Our top priority is to connect with the Madison softball community and provide support in any way that we can. As a high school softball player from Florida, I would have loved to see something like this in my hometown-something to aspire to be!”

The teams will play a 42-game schedule, with games starting in June and running through the beginning of August.

