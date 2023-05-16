Northwoods League announces new women’s summer collegiate softball league

Big announcement today from the summer-collegiate Northwoods League, which is set to debut a new women’s summer collegiate softball league in the summer of 2024.

“Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable and valuable experience in the Northwoods,” said Northwoods League Baseball Chairman/co-Founder Dick Radatz, Jr. via press release.

Initially, the new league will be comprised of teams from across the Northwoods League’s footprint. Team locations will be announced at a future date. The teams will play a 40-game schedule, with games starting in June and running through the beginning of August.

“We believe that this new league will help fill a void in the summer softball landscape,” said Northwoods League Softball Chairman/co-Founder Kathy Radatz. “We have seen tremendous growth in interest in women’s softball in recent years, and we are excited to be able to provide a platform for female athletes to continue to hone their skills and compete at a high level during the summer months.”

The Northwoods League draws over 1,000,000 fans annually and has become one of the premier summer baseball leagues in the country, with over 320 former players having played or playing in Major League Baseball. With the launch of this new women’s summer collegiate softball league, the Northwoods League is poised to continue its tradition of innovation and excellence in helping to grow the game of softball.