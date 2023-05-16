All hail the new Washington Commanders owners!

Finally, a 2023 promo with some bite: The Bowie Baysox (Double-A; Eastern League) will host a celebration of the Washington Commanders ownership transition, with all fans named Josh or Harris–or wearing a Magic Johnson jersey–admitted free.

“Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team,” Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said vis press release. “And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition.”

The game is set for Thursday, May 18.

All fans wearing the Washington franchise gear will receive a $10 dollar day of game box seat–the closest ticket to the field. Additionally, all fans named Josh or Harris (first or last name) or those wearing a Magic Johnson jersey will receive a free General Admission ticket. One Josh, One Harris, and One Magic jersey wearing fan will all get to throw out the first pitch.

The night will feature in-between inning games looking back on the last quarter century of the Washington Football Franchise. And fans will be able to enjoy a going away cake in honor of the Commanders’ soon-to-be-former owner.

The Washington Commanders announced on Friday that the Snyder family had entered into an agreement to sell the franchise to a group led by Josh Harris.