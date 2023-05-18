Double-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks reaches Final Four

We have an interesting Final Four in the Double-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote, with the Eastern and Texas leagues represented in the competition’s penultimate round. So vote!

Receiving the most votes in the Elite Eight round: Delta Delta Stadium (New Hampshire Fisher Cats), Dunkin’ Park (Hartford Yard Goats), Riverfront Stadium (Wichita Wind Surge) and Whataburger Field (Corpus Christi Hooks). This sets up an Eastern League vs. Texas League final for bragging rights in Double-A.

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our ranking of Double-A ballparks. This was an extremely difficult list to seed. Honestly, there’s not a lot of difference between most of the ballparks in this competition, and there are plenty of arguments for most of these ballparks deserving a higher rating. Results of last year’s vote also played a part in our seedings, as well as improvements entering this season. Occupying the top spot is Dunkin’ Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats and last year’s champion, with Hodgetown (Amarillo Sod Poodles) the #2 seed as last year’s runner-up. We don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent. and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience. This is by far the most difficult bracket to seed.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Here is the schedule for all the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan votes:

Grapefruit League, Completed (winner: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium)

Cactus League, Completed (winner: Camelback Ranch-Glendale)

College Baseball, Completed (Larry H. Miller Field)

MLB, Completed (winner: PNC Park)

Triple-A, Completed (winner: Polar Park)

Double-A, Now-May 27

High-A, May 19-June 11

MLB Partner Leagues, May 24-June 9

Single-A, May 25-June 20

Summer Collegiate, May 29-June 23

MLB Summer Collegiate, June 4-June 21