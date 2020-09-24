Sports betting trend hits Rockies, Coors Field

After a surprisingly slow start once courts allowed legalized sports betting, we’re seeing all sorts of venues finally hopping on the bandwagon. The latest in Major League Baseball: The Colorado Rockies and DraftKings announced an expanded relationship at Coors Field.

Technically, Colorado has legalized online sports betting as well as live sports betting in casinos after a U.S. Supreme Court decision paved the way, but sports books within sports facilities are still prohibited. The Denver Broncos (NFL) are installing a Empower Field at Mile High sports betting lounge, though technically bets can’t be placed within the lounge, as no retail betting or sports-book windows are allowed at or near the stadium. PointsBet will partner with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment on a major Pepsi Center gambling deal, running across Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL) games and broadcasts on Altitude TV and Altitude Sports Radio. Again, no onsite retail gambling presence at the arena, though Kroenke Sports & Entertainment simultaneously announced it was upgrading the Pepsi Center WiFi to better connect fans with betting apps.

In addition to in-venue branding rights, DraftKings is also receiving a license to utilize Rockies trademarks and logos. Also, the Rockies and DraftKings will collaborate to develop a digital content series featuring Rockies’ player appearances on DraftKings’ original “The Sweat” program, along with podcasts, live videos and more. As with Empower Field at Mile High and Pepsi Center, there will be no sports book at Coors Field; instead, DraftKings will several hospitality offerings including game suites, ceremonial first pitches, batting practices, ticket giveaways, pregame player meet-and-greets and trips to both spring training and regular season games.

The Rockies join the Chicago Cubs in announced an expanded DraftKings deal for the 2021 season.

