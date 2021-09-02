Tropical Storm Ida floods TD Bank Ballpark

TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots (Double-A Northeast), was flooded after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Ida wreaked plenty of havoc throughout New Jersey.

Ida may have been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm by the time it hit New Jersey, but it’s still causing plenty of damage. Between 20 tornados, at least 12 deaths (more than from Hurricane Floyd or Irene) and lots of rain, Ida caused far more damage than many in New Jersey anticipated, with all 21 state counties now operating in a state of emergency.

So we need to put the ballpark flooding in some perspective: with the team on the road in Akron, there were not many folks set to be in the ballpark yesterday and today anyway. Here’s some drone footage showing the state of things this morning:

Here’s a statement from the Patriots’ Patrick McVerry:

Statement from Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry regarding the floods caused by Tropical Storm Ida. pic.twitter.com/u3BLYyhrIT — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 2, 2021