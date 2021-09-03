Patriots-Yard Goats series partially moved to Hartford

After Tropical Storm Ida causes extensive flooding at TD Bank Ballpark, the beginning of the upcoming Somerset Patriots-Hartford Yard Goats series is moving from New Jersey to Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

You can see images of the dramatic ballpark flooding from our story posted yesterday. Today saw the waters recede, but it will still take several days to clean up the mess. So the decision was made to move the first three games of next week’s series–Sept. 7-9–to Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

A decision will be made later on whether the remaining three games–Sept. 10-12–will be played at TD Bank Ballpark, which is the current plan, or finish out the series in Hartford.

“Out of respect for our community, both teams’ players and coaches, as well as the work that still needs to be done at home, we have decided with the Yard Goats, Major League Baseball, and the Yankees that the best course of action will be to move the games,” said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry via press release. “We’d like to thank the Yard Goats ownership and management for helping us out during these difficult times. Our goal is to finish the series at home over the weekend when we are ready to re-open the ballpark in the cleanest and safest way possible.”

“We are happy to help the New York Yankees and Somerset Patriots by moving the games to Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said via press release “We are thinking about all the folks that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida and look forward to welcoming in our new guests for an additional three games next week.”

