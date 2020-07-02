Blue Jays to train at Rogers Centre; continue push to play season there

The Toronto Blue Jays will open summer camp at Rogers Centre and isolate players at the attached Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, going directly to the ballpark for workouts.

According to a team press release, players and club personnel are currently undergoing intake screening in Dunedin, FL, where they will board private charter flights to Toronto this weekend. Only those that test negative for COVID-19 during the intake process will be permitted to join the traveling party to Canada.

Once there, they will enter what the team is calling a “cohort quarantine environment” at Rogers Centre and the adjoining hotel. The plan, as approved by government and public health approval at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels, calls for players and club personnel to enter a closed environment at Rogers Centre, isolated from the general public.

Though it’s not been approved or rejected, the Blue Jays are hoping to use this same plan for regular season home games at Rogers Centre.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Looks like Jays will land at Roger Centre; Spring training redux: Uncharted territory; MLBPA: We’re set to launch 2020 MLB season; 2020 season to launch under MLB’s terms; Negotiations for 2020 MLB season down to the wire; Players, owners inch closer to 2020 MLB season after MLBPA counterproposal; New MLB offer: Full prorated salaries, 60-game season; Manfred “not confident” there will be 2020 MLB season; Tonight’s SportsCenter special to cover return of sports, more; Players cut to the chase, ask MLB to set terms of the 2020 season; MLB’s latest offer: 72 games, 80% prorated salaries; Manfred: We’ll be playing baseball this summer and fall; Latest MLB offer: 76 games, prorated salaries; MLB reportedly rejects 114-game season; what comes next?; Why a 50-game season makes sense for MLB, MLBPA; Fate of 2020 MLB season again up in the air; Players reject MLB financial plan for 2020 season resumption; California, New York govs clear way for sports in empty ballparks in June; Teams find alternative uses for ballparks as entertainment venues; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?