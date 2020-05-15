Field of Dreams construction work continues

Though virtually everything regarding the MLB 2020 season is tentative and there is no game currently scheduled, work continues on the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa.

MLB posted the following images on its Instagram feed, showing work done to date in the area where Field of Dreams was filmed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on May 8, 2020 at 7:38pm PDT

Now, this doesn’t mean we will actually see a Field of Dreams game this summer. If we do see a MLB 2020 season, we won’t necessarily see the Aug. 13 “MLB at Field of Dreams Game” on the schedule: MLB has already canceled other showcase events like the London Series. And we certainly won’t see the Yankees in town as an opponent, per the original plan: teams will be playing a cross-league divisional schedule (no long-range travel: AL East and NL East will play in the same division, for example). And if MLB is playing in empty ballparks, there’s little chance we’ll see fans allowed into a Field of Dreams ballpark, though by then Iowa may relax its mitigation rules to allow for sporting events.

For MLB, this is a great promotion, and we’re guessing there are plenty of folks in MLB circles who would want to see it happen. Putting on the game, however, would be highly disruptive in a year where playing an 80-game schedule will already be a huge challenge.

Field of Dreams, the big-screen adaption of the W.P. Kinsella novel Shoeless Joe, was released to acclaim in 1989 with a cast that included stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan. It has remained popular with baseball and movie fans alike, and a field has been left intact at the production site, allowing it to becoming a sought-out tourist destination.

Rendering courtesy MLB.

