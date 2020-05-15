Manfred optimistic about abbreviated 2020 MLB season

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed optimism about an abbreviated 2020 MLB season launching this summer, laying out a proposed testing program and discussing his sport’s financial proposal to players.

An initial meeting between Manfred and MLBPA head Tony Clark reportedly centered on how MLB intended to address player safety, including the frequency of testing and quarantine issues should a player test positive. On that note, Manfred said in a CNN interview that players would be tested for the COVID-19 virus several times a week, combined with a daily check for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check. A player testing positive would be removed from the team and quarantined until two negative COVID-19 tests were recorded in a 24-hour period. Additionally, there would be contact tracing for a player testing positive. For those players not wanting to participate in the 2020 MLB season, Manfred says they are free to stay away from the game until they’re comfortable with heading back to the sport.

Player safety is a big issue, but the real elephant in the room is how players would be compensated. MLB has proposed a 50-50 split between owners and players, a proposal rejected by Clark and prominent agents like Scott Boras, who see it as a stepping stone to a hard salary cap. MLB has no salary cap, but MLB’s luxury tax serves as a soft cap of sorts. The NFL and NHL operate with a hard salary cap, while the NBA imposes a soft salary cap. Players, understandably, are wary of any sort of hard salary cap in the sport.

Despite the opposition by Clark and agents toward a salary cap or revenue split, Manfred is optimistic about a financial deal struck for the 2020 season–and presumably, setting the example for alterations to the 2021 season as well. From the Chicago Tribune:

“Whenever there is a discussion about economics, people tend to characterize it publicly as a fight,” he said. “Personally I have great confidence we’ll reach an agreement with the players association both that it’s safe to come back to work and (we’ll) work out the economic issues that need to be resolved.”

Manfred said the economic effects of a canceled season would be devastating for the 30 franchises.

“If we don’t play a season, the losses for the owners could approach 4 billion (dollars),” he said.

Just to note: that $4 billion figure is something MLB officials have said in a variety of circumstances outside of the salary negotiations.

To further the point that what’s being negotiated now isn’t necessarily the 2020 season or the 2021 season but rather a new collective bargaining agreement, attorneys for the players union have reportedly asked MLB owners to open the books on team finances, per an AP report. This can be a interesting situation. With the rise of MLB teams investing in real estate developments (i.e., Atlanta’s Battery and new offerings around Wrigley Field) and broadcasting services (i.a., the Marquee Network), determining team revenues isn’t as clear as it could be: revenue coming to a team owner could be argued as separate as those coming to the baseball team. From AP:

“There’s so many ways to hide the money,” Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer said in a video he posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Bauer said owners could reduce ticket prices and at the same time charge more for parking garages they control through different entities that do not benefit the club.

Describing himself as being only slightly lighthearted, the outspoken 29-year-old took a shot at the baseball commissioner.

“If I’m going to have to trust my salary to Rob Manfred marketing the game to make more money for the game, I am out on that,” Bauer said. “Let me market the game and we’ll all make more money.”

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Jockeying for position during a pandemic; Owners to present MLB 2020 season plan to players: Will they bite?; Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 season; Katz: Don’t assume Goldeyes baseball this summer; NYCBL cancels 2020 season; MINK League and Florida League update plans; Canceled: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League season; Expedition League postpones late-May season opening; MiLB teams warn of dire consequences due to state restrictions; Yet another plan emerges for 2020 MLB season start: teams train at home; Canceled: Little League World Series, regional championships; WCBL postpones 2020 season opener; Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game; FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; 2020 MLB season plans still in flux; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; 2019 Homer Hankies repurposed as cotton face masks; Gov: MLB could begin season in Arizona–when time is right; Arizona, Florida, Japan? 2020 MLB season scenarios abound; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; MLB 2020 season blueprint evolves, with Florida now in mix; Trump: Pro sports could resume in August, September; With season delay, MLB teams feeling the pinch; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?; MiLB teams expand offerings, launch charitable efforts