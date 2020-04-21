American Association delays, scales back 2020 season

In the face of shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the independent American Association is delaying the start of the 2020 season to July and anticipating a scaled-down slate of 80 games.

With all of affiliated ball on home as well as leading summer-collegiate leagues, no surprise the American Association made this announcement:

The American Association will aim for a potential start date of the season in early July. The league intends a season that would include 80 games and extend to late September. The early July timeline, along with the length of the season, is tentative and dependent on the ability to hold games in home markets while abiding by federal, state, provincial governments laws and municipal health orders and guidelines.

“The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction. However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub.

