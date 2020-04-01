MLB to pay MiLB player wages through May

Major League Baseball will pay the wages of Minor League Baseball players sidelined by shutdowns due to the coronavirus virus through May 31 or the beginning of the 2020 MiLB season.

Realistically, you’re not going to see the MiLB season start until June or most likely July at this point. Still, the move by MLB is welcome relief for MiLB players living under a cloud of uncertainty. MLB had previously provided interim support to Minor League players through April 8, which covered the spring-training period until the originally scheduled start of the minor league season.

According to an MLB press release, all players will continue to receive medical benefits and may continue to use any balance they have in the College Scholarship Plan or Continuing Education Program. The exceptions to this plan are players who are signed to Major League contracts; players who are already receiving housing, food or other services from teams; and players on the Restricted, Voluntary Retired, Disqualified or Ineligible Lists. In addition, each team will make its own arrangements to provide support to players on Dominican Summer League rosters during the same period.

