Truist Grant Extends Relief to MLB, MiLB Game-Day Workers

Truist Financial Corp. is extended the Atlanta Braves‘ pledge of $1 million with its own $250,000 grant to support hourly workers at Truist Park, spring home CoolToday Park and each of the MiLB facilities operated by the Braves.

The $250,000 pledge is part of the Truist Cares initiative–the financial services company’s $25 million pledge in philanthropic support that is aiding in supporting basic needs, medical supplies, and financial hardship across the nation. Truist is the naming-rights partner of the Braves.

The relief assistance is aimed toward hourly gameday ballpark workers at Truist Park and each of the MiLB facilities operated by the Braves, including the homes of the Gwinnett Stripers (Class AAA; International League), Mississippi Braves (Class AA; Southern League), Rome Braves (Low A; Sally League) and Danville Braves (Rookie; Appalachian League). The funds will also support the CoolToday Park staff impacted by postponed games and events during spring training.

The relief fund will be administered through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, targeting hourly gameday workers and some other affected members of the baseball community with special financial needs.

“What matters most during these unprecedented times is how we can all come together to support our partners and communities,” said Dontá Wilson, chief digital and client experience officer for Truist. “Together with the Braves, we are committed to lending a hand to the gameday workers who help make our trips to the ballpark so special. Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we hope this effort inspires others to support workers who are affected by the pandemic.”

“As proud partners of the Atlanta Braves, our commitment goes far beyond putting the Truist name on a ballpark,” said Northern Georgia Regional President Jenna Kelly. “It is important now more than ever to show our support through our Truist Cares initiative and we hope to encourage all of Braves Country to join us.”

“We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Truist as we stand together to support our gameday staff in this time of need,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. “We have been moved by the outpouring of support from fans looking for ways to help out – it really shows how beloved our event staff is and the power of community within Braves Country.”

The Braves are also accepting donations to the relief fund at braves.com/give.

Yesterday MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced each MLB team would be contributing at least a million dollars toward relief for gameday employees missing out on paychecks due to the industrywide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

