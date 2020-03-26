Happy Opening Day–at home

Today was slated to be 2020 MLB Opening Day, with most of us scheduled for a beer and a brat at the ballpark or a full day in front of the TV, watching games from noon to dark. Instead, we’re physically distanced from friends and coworkers as the coronavirus pandemic impacts daily life.

We are living in a world where ballparks across baseball are closed, with some even serving as housing for the homeless. Baseball is traditionally the activity that brings up from the darkness of winter to the light of spring, with ballparks serving as the new community gathering spots. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we’re not allowed that essential bonding experience, that traditional transition experienced by generations of passionate and casual baseball fans. If you’re a true believer, there’s no doubt this is a sad day for you.

This will not be a day totally without baseball. MLB and the MLB Network have set up “Opening Day at Home,” with a lineup of 30 games broadcast nationally across various Internet platforms, including digital streaming and social media. On MLB.tv, five Opening Day games are featured beginning at noon Central, including Derek Jeter’s first game. (A tip: you need an account to view the Opening Day at Home games on the MLB.tv app, even if you do not have a current subscription.) You can view the full lineup here.

Photo of Globe Life Field, which had been scheduled to open its baseball history on Tuesday, courtesy Texas Rangers.

