Personnel news: Frederick Keys

Some light in a depressing start to the 2020 MiLB season: the Frederick Keys (High A; Carolina League) announced several additions to the front-office staff.

Patrick Koogle joins the Keys this season as a Sponsorship Account Manager. Koogle, a Frederick native, returns to Frederick after working in Baltimore as a part of the Fan Services Team with the Orioles in 2019. Koogle originally joined the Orioles as a Birdland Ambassador, assisting the Public Relations and Community Relations departments and fulfilling gameday operations in 2018. Koogle started his career in sports in 2017 as part of the Marketing Event Staff with the Baltimore Ravens. Over the past three seasons with the Ravens, he assisted with all events before and during the season, including gamedays. Koogle earned his B.A. in Communications at the University of Maryland.

Layla Adinolfi joins the Frederick Keys as an Account Manager in the Group and Ticket Sales department this season. Adinolfi comes to Frederick by way of Morgantown, West Virginia where she most recently served as a Ticket Sales and Merchandise Manager with the West Virginia Black Bears in 2019. In her first year with the Black Bears, Adinolfi was a Ticket Sales Intern during the 2018 season. Adinolfi attended West Virginia University and graduated in December of 2018 with a B.A. in Multi-Disciplinary Studies of Sport Sciences. Adinolfi hails from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Rob Brown enters his second overall season with the Keys and his first as an Account Manager. Brown, who graduated from James Madison University with a B.S. in Sports Management, was an intern for the Keys in 2018.

Weston Sensabaugh comes aboard as an Account Manager for the 2020 season. Sensabaugh enters his third season in the minors after spending both the 2017 and 2019 seasons with the West Virginia Black Bears, where he served as a Ticket Sales intern. A native of Cumberland, Maryland, Sensabaugh attended West Virginia University where he earned a B.S. in Sports Management.