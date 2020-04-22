Ballpark Digest Broadcasters Chat for April 21, 2020

Gather round, friends, for the latest Ballpark Digest Broadcasters Chat, as Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Mick Gillispie and Kevin Reichard chat about the language of the game and the news of the day.

Each week the trio discuss baseball, the unique lingo of the game, and the most unusual things they’ve seen in course of calling hundreds and hundreds of MiLB and MLB spring-training games. The participants: Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and author of The Baseball Thesaurus; Mick Gillispie, voice of the Tennessee Smokies and spring voice of the Chicago Cubs; and Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard.

Featured in today’s chat: the broadcasters discuss memorable rhubarbs; Jesse explains the roots of the term “Maddux” in discussing a complete-game win with less than 100 pitches and Mick shares memories of namesake Greg Maddux; the roots of the save as a baseball term; a debate over the worth of robo-umps; and an update on the status of The Complete Guide to Major League Ballparks.

The first chat was taped, but we’d love to invite you to watch the tapings live via Zoom. Watch on Ballpark Digest and its social-media channels for information on how to participate!

