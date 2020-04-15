The Ballpark Digest Broadcasters chat returns, as Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Mick Gillispie and Kevin Reichard discuss the big issues of the day in ballparks and baseball.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (The Baseball Thesaurus author and voice of the Lansing Lugnuts), Mick Gillispie (spring voice of the Chicago Cubs games and regular-season voice of the Tennessee Smokies) and Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard discuss the roots of rhubarb as a baseball term (spoiler: it goes back a lot farther than Red Barber and Dizzy Dean), baseball in the time of the coronavirus, and the current state of MLB/MiLB negotiations, centered on what MLB wants to see in the relationship.

Last year Mick and Jesse held Ballpark Digest Broadcasters chats on Facebook, but for this year we’ve expanded the chats by moving them to Zoom. This first chat was recorded, but we’ll move to a live format next week. Watch for announcements on how to join to view the live recording.