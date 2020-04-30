Canceled: Little League World Series, regional championships

Little League International today announced the cancelation of seven 2020 Little League World Series events, including the annual Williamsport tourney and MLB exhibition, and the associated 82 regional qualifying tournaments due to concerns connected with the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Little League International will be returning $1.2 million in affiliation fees paid by chartered teams in 2020. These funds will be credited through Little League’s Data Center and be available for local leagues to use on current balances, future affiliation and insurance fees, tournament enrollment, and other Little League-related expenses.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, in a press statement. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

As 2021 was originally supposed to be the playing of the 75th Little League Baseball World Series, that celebration will now take place in 2022.

In addition, the 2020 MLB Little League Classic originally scheduled for August 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles has also been canceled. Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have already committed to returning to Williamsport for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic next August.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: WCBL postpones 2020 season opener; Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game; FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; 2020 MLB season plans still in flux; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; 2019 Homer Hankies repurposed as cotton face masks; Gov: MLB could begin season in Arizona–when time is right; Arizona, Florida, Japan? 2020 MLB season scenarios abound; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; MLB 2020 season blueprint evolves, with Florida now in mix; Trump: Pro sports could resume in August, September; With season delay, MLB teams feeling the pinch; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?; MiLB teams expand offerings, launch charitable efforts;