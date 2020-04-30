Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game

The Alaska Goldpanners have canceled the 2020 Midnight Sun Baseball Game as well as the team’s entire 2020 season, saying that the risk to fans and players at this time would be too great.

We’ve seen a slew of summer-collegiate leagues and teams either delay the season or shut down altogether. The Goldpanners are an independent summer-collegiate team and participating in the National Baseball Congress. Concerns about getting players to Fairbanks and then the subsequent travel required by the Goldpanners were raised as issues.

The Midnight Sun Baseball Game is a grand tradition in the baseball world, played on the summer solstice and without lights, as the natural sunlight in that period is enough. It’s been played in Fairbanks since 1906, with the Goldpanners taking over the game in 1960. From KTVF:

“The decision was pretty much made for us,” Goldpanners General Manager John Lohrke said. “We can’t gather crowds at the ballpark; we couldn’t have a Midnight Sun Game. At this point everyone, players, coaches, umpires, would all have to quarantine for two weeks once they hit town.”

“It’s just tough. We know at some point these restrictions will be lifted, but we don’t know for sure when so it is hard for us to plan a season on that basis.” Lohrke added.

The Prospect League, Coastal Plain League, Northwoods League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League,Texas Collegiate League and the New York Collegiate Baseball League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season.

The Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have already called the season, while individual teams are also facing issues: the Duluth Huskies (Northwoods League) and the Lafayette Aviators (Prospect League) can’t play home games before July 1, the Bellingham Bells will not participate in the 2020 West Coast League season, and the Northwoods League announced a delay to the start of the 2020 season due to state shutdowns ordered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All in all, summer-collegiate leagues across the board are grappling with the potential of shortened seasons, extended seasons into the fall and teams facing serious revenue shortfalls.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; 2020 MLB season plans still in flux; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; 2019 Homer Hankies repurposed as cotton face masks; Gov: MLB could begin season in Arizona–when time is right; Arizona, Florida, Japan? 2020 MLB season scenarios abound; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; MLB 2020 season blueprint evolves, with Florida now in mix; Trump: Pro sports could resume in August, September; With season delay, MLB teams feeling the pinch; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?; MiLB teams expand offerings, launch charitable efforts; MLB to pay MiLB player wages through May; Nats/Astros spring camp closed, will be used for drive-up coronavirus testing; Layoffs, furloughs come for Memphis Redbirds; Fanatics shifts jersey production to personal protective equipment; MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on 2020 season details; Happy Opening Day–at home; Could we see a second spring training this year?; Doubleheaders May Be on the Docket at Start of MLB Season; MLB to Pay MiLB Players Spring Training Per Diems; MLB, MLBPA Negotiating Service Time, Draft; Truist Grant Extends Relief to MLB, MiLB Game-Day Workers; MiLB Teams Lose Non-Gameday Events Amidst Pandemic; Ballpark Parking Lots Could Help During Coronavirus Pandemic; MLB Teams Donate $30M Toward Game-Day Employees; Sandy Alderson: MLB Needs to Enter Total Shutdown; It’s Official: Don’t Look for MLB Until Memorial Day; MLB Teams Order Non-Roster Players Home, Shut Down Workouts; More MLB Teams Announce Plans to Aid Game-Day Employees; Telecommuting in Baseball’s Front Offices the New Reality; MLB, MiLB Season Openers Could Be Delayed to May; Surprise! Spring Training’s Canceled. What’s Next?; MLB Season Delayed For Two Weeks, MiLB Season Indefinitely