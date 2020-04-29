FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start

More changes to the 2020 summer-collegiate season, as the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL), Texas Collegiate League (TCL) and the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) will delay the beginning of their campaigns.

For the FCBL, no opening day has been set as of now.

“As soon as we have clarity on guidelines and procedures for playing baseball, we will look to adapt and begin,” said Futures League Commissioner Joe Paolucci. “While all scenarios and contingencies are under consideration, we remain hopeful.”

The FCBL will continue to monitor guidance from governmental and health officials and will update the status of the 2020 season when appropriate as more information becomes available.

The TCL team owners voted unanimously to move the season opener to July 3.

“We know how important sports are to help us all get acclimated back to a new normal, and we’re proud to be part of this incredible community we call home,” said Brazos Valley Bombers owner Uri Geva. “We’re working closely with health care officials to determine the best new ways to ensure the safety of our players, host families, and fans as they attend Bombers games this summer.”

The NYCBL tentatively plans a June 15 opening of play, with the season trimmed to a 32-game schedule. The Hornell Dodgers and Genesee Rapids will not participate in the 2020 season.

We expect more decisions about summer-collegiate schedules in coming days; many leagues are looking at May 1 and the government guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic to be a time for further evaluation.

The Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have already called the season, while individual teams are also facing issues: the Duluth Huskies (Northwoods League) and the Lafayette Aviators (Prospect League) can’t play home games before July 1, the Bellingham Bells will not participate in the 2020 West Coast League season, and the Northwoods League announced a delay to the start of the 2020 season due to state shutdowns ordered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All in all, summer-collegiate leagues across the board are grappling with the potential of shortened seasons, extended seasons into the fall and teams facing serious revenue shortfalls.

