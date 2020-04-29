Two more collegiate leagues push season openers to July 1

Two more summer-collegiate leagues are postponing their season openers to July 1, as the Coastal Plain League and Prospect League announce changes to the 2020 schedule.

The Coastal Plain League announced a shift of Opening Day to July 1 and the cancelation of the 2020 CPL All-Star Game, originally set for July 12-13 in Holly Springs, NC. Instead, the Holly Springs Salamanders will host the 2021 CPL All-Star Game. Here’s the statement issued by the circuit:

“The Coastal Plain League has closely monitored the COVID-19 announcements of the Federal, State and Local authorities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and has delayed the league’s scheduled 2020 season start until July 1. Depending on governmental guidance, teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and may play some exhibition games in June. It is expected that this schedule will allow the league’s teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and the country’s finest collegiate baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season.”

A July 1 launch date was also announced by the Prospect League.

“The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien.

“We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors,” Bastien added. “We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met.”

The Prospect League is expected to issue a revised schedule in coming days.

One more schedule change: The Midwest Collegiate League was scheduled to begin its 11th season in late May. No official start date has been announced as the league continues to monitor state regulations in Illinois and Indiana in addition to the CDC’s national recommendations.

“I would like to thank our players, coaches and fans for their patience as we evaluate the ever-changing local, national and global landscape surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will impact our 2020 season,” MCL Commissioner Don Popravak said. “We are committed to doing everything within our power to provide our players with the opportunity to take the field and continue their baseball growth if and when it is safe to do so. The health and safety of everyone involved will remain our foremost priority.”

Also meeting today: owners in the Western Canadian Baseball League are meeting today to map their 2020 season strategy.

The Prospect League and Coastal Plain League join the Northwoods League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League,Texas Collegiate League and the New York Collegiate Baseball League in announcing delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season.

The Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League have already called the season, while individual teams are also facing issues: the Duluth Huskies (Northwoods League) and the Lafayette Aviators (Prospect League) can’t play home games before July 1, the Bellingham Bells will not participate in the 2020 West Coast League season, and the Northwoods League announced a delay to the start of the 2020 season due to state shutdowns ordered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All in all, summer-collegiate leagues across the board are grappling with the potential of shortened seasons, extended seasons into the fall and teams facing serious revenue shortfalls.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; 2020 MLB season plans still in flux; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; 2019 Homer Hankies repurposed as cotton face masks; Gov: MLB could begin season in Arizona–when time is right; Arizona, Florida, Japan? 2020 MLB season scenarios abound; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; MLB 2020 season blueprint evolves, with Florida now in mix; Trump: Pro sports could resume in August, September; With season delay, MLB teams feeling the pinch; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?; MiLB teams expand offerings, launch charitable efforts; MLB to pay MiLB player wages through May; Nats/Astros spring camp closed, will be used for drive-up coronavirus testing; Layoffs, furloughs come for Memphis Redbirds; Fanatics shifts jersey production to personal protective equipment; MLB, MLBPA reach agreement on 2020 season details; Happy Opening Day–at home; Could we see a second spring training this year?; Doubleheaders May Be on the Docket at Start of MLB Season; MLB to Pay MiLB Players Spring Training Per Diems; MLB, MLBPA Negotiating Service Time, Draft; Truist Grant Extends Relief to MLB, MiLB Game-Day Workers; MiLB Teams Lose Non-Gameday Events Amidst Pandemic; Ballpark Parking Lots Could Help During Coronavirus Pandemic; MLB Teams Donate $30M Toward Game-Day Employees; Sandy Alderson: MLB Needs to Enter Total Shutdown; It’s Official: Don’t Look for MLB Until Memorial Day; MLB Teams Order Non-Roster Players Home, Shut Down Workouts; More MLB Teams Announce Plans to Aid Game-Day Employees; Telecommuting in Baseball’s Front Offices the New Reality; MLB, MiLB Season Openers Could Be Delayed to May; Surprise! Spring Training’s Canceled. What’s Next?; MLB Season Delayed For Two Weeks, MiLB Season Indefinitely