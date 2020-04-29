Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat for April 28, 2020

In this edition of the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Mick Gillispie and Kevin Reichard discuss a variety of topics ranging from classic ballparks like Rickwood Field to the various terms scouts use to describe prospects.

In this week’s chat:

ESPN’s epic Michael Jordan documentary, which launched talk of Jordan’s time with the Birmingham Barons in the Southern League

Birmingham’s Rickwood Field, the most historic structure with roots both in Minor League Baseball and the Negro Leagues

Other historic Southern League ballparks, including Chattanooga’s Engel Stadium and Huntsville’s Joe Davis Stadium

Other historic Negro Leagues ballparks, including the six existing ballparks that served as a full-time home to teams (Wayne County’s Hamtramck Stadium, Indianapolis’s Bush Stadium, Jacksonville’s J. P. Small Memorial Stadium, the aforementioned Rickwood Field, Paterson’s Hinchliffe Stadium and Columbus’s Cooper Stadium/Red Bird Stadium), as well as existing ballparks where Negro League barnstormed, including St. Joseph’s Phil Welch Stadium

Historic ballparks where Jesse, Mick and Kevin would love to go back in time and see a game

Things we love in new ballparks, like the train in Minute Maid Park

From The Baseball Thesaurus: Scouting terms related to prospects and the draft, ranging from projectible players or a player catching helium to a fringe prospect and an organizational man.

This chat features Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and author of The Baseball Thesaurus; Mick Gillispie, Voice of the Tennessee Smokies and spring-training broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs; and Kevin Reichard, Ballpark Digest publisher.