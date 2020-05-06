Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 season

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) has canceled its 2020 season, as another summer-collegiate league decides to shut down, per an announcement from President Robert Julian.

“It is with sadness, but a recognition of the health reality we face as a state and a nation, that the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League will not commence or play its 2020 season,” Julian said via press release. “We recognize this is a great disappointment to our collegiate players, to our fans, our host communities, and the dedicated staff and owners who have spent so much of their lives making the league a vibrant part of collegiate baseball and the American baseball fabric. The dynamic of this crisis requires cancellation.”

“The primary importance is for the health and safety of all concerned in this geographic area. As the naming sponsor of the PGCBL, we support Mr. Julian’s and the owners’ decision to cancel play for the 2020 season,” said Perfect Game founder and president Jerry Ford. “While disappointed that baseball won’t be played in the PGCBL this summer, we recognize the significant barriers with housing, player travel to Upstate New York and between cities, and other factors the league faces that Perfect Game doesn’t face, as other areas of the country reopen for play later this spring and summer.”

“We look forward to the 2021 season,” Julian added. “In 2021, we will provide special access to our games to first responders, health care workers and provides, and essential workers in appreciation for their efforts on behalf of our communities. We will announce in the future our detailed plan to honor these special people.”

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League joins the New York Collegiate Baseball League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League in calling the season. The Expedition League, Western Canadian Baseball League, Prospect League, Coastal Plain League, Northwoods League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League and the Texas Collegiate League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season.

Individual teams are also facing issues: the Duluth Huskies (Northwoods League) and the Lafayette Aviators (Prospect League) can’t play home games before July 1, the Bellingham Bells will not participate in the 2020 West Coast League season, and the Northwoods League announced a delay to the start of the 2020 season due to state shutdowns ordered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All in all, summer-collegiate leagues across the board are grappling with the potential of shortened seasons, extended seasons into the fall and teams facing serious revenue shortfalls.

