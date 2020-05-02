Canceled: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League season

Another summer-collegiate league cancels its 2020 season, as the Board of Directors of the New England Collegiate Baseball League decides to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here’s the statement from the league:

This decision was reached after a careful and thoughtful review of the guidance from federal, state and local officials, the leadership of our host communities, and recommendations from the CDC and medical community. The conclusion was that canceling the 2020 season was necessary for the health, safety and well-being of our players, coaches, umpires, volunteers, fans and host families.

We understand that this decision will result in hardship and disappointment to our student-athletes who have already lost their college spring baseball season. For this reason, it breaks our hearts and runs counter to our competitive instincts and spirit. However, our first priority and obligation must always be the health and well-being of our players and our community. We promise to use this time out, and all of our resources, to make our 2021 season something truly special for our players, coaches and fans.

We are part of the communities that host our member teams. We encourage our teams, as organizations, individually and working with their volunteers, to support community first responders and their local business sponsors, many of whom are restaurants that are going through difficult financial times. To show our appreciation to our host communities and supporters, we will dedicate Opening Day 2021 in each of our venues to thank, honor and support community organizations and first responders who serve on the front lines of combating COVID-19.

The New England Collegiate Baseball League joins the Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League in calling the season. The Expedition League, Western Canadian Baseball League, Prospect League, Coastal Plain League, Northwoods League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League, Texas Collegiate League and the New York Collegiate Baseball League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season.

Individual teams are also facing issues: the Duluth Huskies (Northwoods League) and the Lafayette Aviators (Prospect League) can’t play home games before July 1, the Bellingham Bells will not participate in the 2020 West Coast League season, and the Northwoods League announced a delay to the start of the 2020 season due to state shutdowns ordered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All in all, summer-collegiate leagues across the board are grappling with the potential of shortened seasons, extended seasons into the fall and teams facing serious revenue shortfalls.

With daily news about the spread of the coronavirus impacting the sports-business and facilities industries, it’s more important than ever to stay up with the latest news in the venues industry. That’s why we launched a Venues Digest newsletter focusing on coronavirus information across the ballparks, arenas, stadiums, theater and performing-arts worlds. For now it will appear daily, and for now it will be free of charge to industry professionals. Sign up here.

RELATED STORIES: Expedition League postpones late-May season opening; MiLB teams warn of dire consequences due to state restrictions; Yet another plan emerges for 2020 MLB season start: teams train at home; Canceled: Little League World Series, regional championships; WCBL postpones 2020 season opener; Canceled: Midnight Sun Baseball Game; FCBL, TCL, NYCBL delay season start; 2020 MLB season plans still in flux; Cape Cod League cancels 2020 season; American Association delays, scales back 2020 season; 2019 Homer Hankies repurposed as cotton face masks; Gov: MLB could begin season in Arizona–when time is right; Arizona, Florida, Japan? 2020 MLB season scenarios abound; Fans prioritize safety when considering return to baseball: study; MLB 2020 season blueprint evolves, with Florida now in mix; Trump: Pro sports could resume in August, September; With season delay, MLB teams feeling the pinch; When baseball returns, will fans return as well?; MiLB teams expand offerings, launch charitable efforts