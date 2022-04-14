Elite Eight time in MLB Best of the Ballparks vote

With a big upset coming in the Sweet Sixteen round, we’re now set for a very interesting Elite Eight round in the 2022 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote.

Of the Elite Eight, seven were in the top eight seeds. Crashing the party was #18 seed Coors Field, defeating #2 seed Dodger Stadium in a huge upset. Receiving the most votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: PNC Park, Oriole Park, Petco Park and Fenway Park.

This sets up a few fascinating matchups, with Fenway Park taking on Wrigley Field in the battle of the two oldest MLB ballparks.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 13), outstanding (the middle 12) and in need of work (the bottom five). In the case of the bottom five, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

