Field of Dreams ticket lottery limited to Iowa residents

By on July 16, 2021 in Major-League Baseball, News
Dyersville Field of Dreams July 2020

MLB is holding a lottery beginning today for tickets to the August Field of Dreams game in Dyersville–but only Iowa residents with an Iowa zip code will be allowed to apply.

Tickets to the game were already considered a tough buy, as the bucolic, single-use ballpark at the movie site is sure to be a hot draw. The game, between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, is now open to applications through Friday, July 23.

On Monday, August 2, winners of the lottery will be notified and will then have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets and one parking pass for the special game.

MLB at Field of Dreams will be a national FOX Sports broadcast and will mark the first Major League game ever held in the state of Iowa. MLB built a ballpark adjacent to the movie site, with a potential capacity of up to 8,000 fans at the tourist destination.

