Field of Dreams ballpark takes shape in Iowa

We’re three weeks out from the Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees Field of Dreams game at the movie site in Dyersvile, IA, and the ballpark is close to done.

Delayed from 2020, the game is now scheduled for Aug. 12 at 6:15 p.m., with Aug. 13 left open should there be a weather delay. The game will mark the first Major League Baseball game ever held in the State of Iowa. MLB built a temporary ballpark adjacent to the movie site, with a potential capacity of up to 8,000 fans, and here are the latest photos, courtesy MLB.

Field of Dreams, the big-screen adaptation of the W.P. Kinsella novel Shoeless Joe, was released to acclaim in 1989 with a cast that included stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan. It has remained popular with baseball and movie fans alike, and a field has been left intact at the production site, allowing it to become a sought-out tourist destination. Since 1989, the Lansing Family Farm, which was used in the movie, has been a popular tourist attraction, now known as the “Field of Dreams Movie Site.” In 2011, the field was purchased by the late Denise Stillman and a group of investors with the goal of preserving the Field of Dreams and creating a special place for baseball fans, tournament players and families. Stillman began working with MLB in 2015, culminating in plans for this game.

RELATED STORIES: Field of Dreams ticket lottery limited to Iowa residents; New date set for 2021 Field of Dreams game; With game postponed, Field of Dreams lies fallow; 2020 Field of Dreams game canceled; Field of Dreams game still tentatively on, with White Sox facing Cards; Field of Dreams construction work continues