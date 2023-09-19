2023 MLB Partner League attendance by average

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2023 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We conclude with a ranking based on per-game average.

Within the industry per-game average is considered the most accurate way to measure performance year over year when it comes to public numbers. Total attendance is not a great measure–leagues with longer seasons will inevitable do better in those rankings–but per-game averages tend to level playing field. In this ranking, it’s worth noting that all four MLB Partner Leagues placed teams in the top seven, and all four leagues saw a bump from 2022 to 2023.

Generally speaking, it was a good year on the 2023 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many, many teams up from 2023. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 16 teams, that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.

It was a stable year on the MLB Partner front, with only one new team and one new ballpark. The owner of the MLB Draft League’s Frederick Keys added the Spire City Ghost Hounds (Atlantic League) to the mix at Harry Grove Stadium, while the New Jersey Jackals moved from Yogi Berra Stadium to the newly restored Hinchliffe Stadium.

Here is our list of 2023 MLB Partner League attendance, ranked by total attendance. Later we will post a ranking by average attendance.

TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 2022AV +/- 1 Kane County Cougars AA 261,836 47 5,571 5,068 0.10 2 Long Island Ducks AtL 297,745 64 4,652 4,538 0.03 3 Schaumburg Boomers FL 230,023 51 4,511 3,963 0.14 4 Chicago Dogs AA 206,258 50 4,125 4,000 0.03 5 Lancaster Barnstormers AtL 242,961 60 4,049 3,471 0.17 6 Winnipeg Goldeyes AA 178,393 49 3,641 3,414 0.07 7 Ogden Raptors PL 164,561 48 3,429 3,540 -0.03 8 Boise Hawks PL 162,922 48 3,395 3,348 0.01 9 York Revolution AtL 196,968 60 3,283 2,654 0.24 10 F-M RedHawks AA 155,331 48 3,238 3,064 0.06 11 Gary-SS RailCats AA 148,354 47 3,156 3,185 -0.01 12 S. Md. Blue Crabs AtL 181,291 58 3,126 2,905 0.08 13 Lincoln Saltdogs AA 151,265 49 3,087 3,074 0.00 14 Quebec Capitales FL 166,916 55 3,035 2,623 0.16 15 New York Boulders FL 151,290 50 3,026 2,635 0.15 16 Tri-City ValleyCats FL 136,231 50 2,725 2,640 0.03 17 Rocky Mountain Vibes PL 114,041 48 2,376 2,046 0.16 18 Charleston Dirty Birds AtL 146,336 62 2,360 1,961 0.20 19 Billings Mustangs PL 110,683 48 2,306 2,056 0.12 20 Joliet Slammers FL 114,901 51 2,253 2,706 -0.17 21 Florence Y’alls FL 111,742 51 2,192 2,158 0.02 22 Glaicier Range Riders PL 100,661 48 2,098 1,734 0.21 23 Evansville Otters FL 102,561 50 2,052 2,451 -0.16 24 Idaho Falls Chukars PL 91,459 47 1,946 2,111 -0.08 25 Lake County DockHounds AA 91,914 48 1,936 1,874 0.03 26 Windy City ThunderBolts FL 98,015 51 1,922 1,659 0.16 27 High Point Rockers AtL 116,925 61 1,917 1,879 0.02 28 Missoula Paddleheads PL 90,653 48 1,889 1,743 0.08 29 Washington Wild Things FL 94,899 51 1,861 2,040 -0.09 30 Lake Erie Crushers FL 91,501 51 1,795 1,955 -0.08 31 Kansas City Monarchs AA 83,608 48 1,742 2,106 -0.17 32 Milwaukee Milkmen AA 85,318 49 1,741 1,721 0.01 33 Gateway Grizzlies FL 80,453 52 1,548 1,538 0.01 34 Lexington Counter Clocks AtL 92,806 60 1,547 2,387 -0.35 35 Ottawa Titans FL 78,495 51 1,540 1,250 0.23 36 Sussex Co. Miners FL 72,255 47 1,538 1,597 -0.04 37 Gastonia Honey Hunters AtL 88,953 61 1,458 1,637 -0.11 38 Sioux Falls Canaries AA 71,924 50 1,438 1,213 0.19 39 Grand Junction Jackalopes PL 67,500 48 1,407 1,527 -0.08 40 Great Falls Voyagers PL 66,254 48 1,381 1,379 0.00 41 Trois-Rivieres Aigles FL 68,814 50 1,377 1,322 0.04 42 Spire City Ghost Hounds AtL 57,836 43 1,345 NA NA 43 Cleburne Railroaders AA 59,817 50 1,196 1,328 -0.10 44 Sioux City Explorers AA 54,899 46 1,193 1,109 0.08 45 SI Ferry Hawks AtL 67,477 60 1,125 1,279 -0.12 46 New Jersey Jackals FL 36,971 51 725 1,022 -0.29

LEAGUE TOTAL GMS AV 2022AV +/- American Association 1,549,917 581 2,668 2,591 0.03 Atlantic League 1,489,298 589 2,529 2,463 0.03 Pioneer League 968,734 431 2,248 2,158 0.04 Frontier League 1,635,067 762 2,146 2,118 0.01

