2023 MLB Partner League attendance by total

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2023 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We’ll begin with a listing ranked by total attendance.

Generally speaking, it was another good year on the 2023 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many teams up from 2022 and two of the four leagues up in total attendance as well. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 16 teams (including travel squads), that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.

Here is our list of 2023 MLB Partner League attendance, ranked by total attendance. Next: a ranking by average attendance.

TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 2022T +/- 1 Long Island Ducks AtL 297,745 64 4,652 285,888 0.04 2 Kane County Cougars AA 261,836 47 5,571 248,354 0.05 3 Lancaster Barnstormers AtL 242,961 60 4,049 222,167 0.09 4 Schaumburg Boomers FL 230,023 51 4,511 221,907 0.04 5 Chicago Dogs AA 206,258 50 4,125 191,984 0.07 6 York Revolution AtL 196,968 60 3,283 172,519 0.14 7 S. Md. Blue Crabs AtL 181,291 58 3,126 174,293 0.04 8 Winnipeg Goldeyes AA 178,393 49 3,641 163,893 0.09 9 Quebec Capitales FL 166,916 55 3,035 141,618 0.18 10 Ogden Raptors PL 164,561 48 3,429 162,796 0.01 11 Boise Hawks PL 162,922 48 3,395 157,351 0.04 12 F-M RedHawks AA 155,331 48 3,238 147,073 0.06 13 New York Boulders FL 151,290 50 3,026 139,628 0.08 14 Lincoln Saltdogs AA 151,265 49 3,087 144,494 0.05 15 Gary-SS RailCats AA 148,354 47 3,156 152,894 -0.03 16 Charleston Dirty Birds AtL 146,336 62 2,360 119,598 0.22 17 Tri-City ValleyCats FL 136,231 50 2,725 134,617 0.01 18 High Point Rockers AtL 116,925 61 1,917 124,010 -0.06 19 Joliet Slammers FL 114,901 51 2,253 137,988 -0.17 20 Rocky Mountain Vibes PL 114,041 48 2,376 96,134 0.19 21 Florence Y’alls FL 111,742 51 2,192 107,877 0.04 22 Billings Mustangs PL 110,683 48 2,306 94,563 0.17 23 Evansville Otters FL 102,561 50 2,052 122,516 -0.16 24 Glaicier Range Riders PL 100,661 48 2098 83,217 0.21 25 Windy City ThunderBolts FL 98,015 51 1,922 84,564 0.16 26 Washington Wild Things FL 94,899 51 1,861 106,043 -0.11 27 Lexington Counter Clocks AtL 92,806 60 1,547 150,392 -0.38 28 Lake County DockHounds AA 91,914 48 1,936 93,711 -0.02 29 Lake Erie Crushers FL 91,501 51 1,795 99,656 -0.08 30 Idaho Falls Chukars PL 91,459 47 1,946 101,285 -0.10 31 Missoula Paddleheads PL 90,653 48 1,889 83,619 0.08 32 Gastonia Honey Hunters AtL 88,953 61 1,458 101,471 -0.12 33 Milwaukee Milkmen AA 85,318 49 1,741 86,028 -0.01 34 Kansas City Monarchs AA 83,608 48 1,742 105,302 -0.21 35 Gateway Grizzlies FL 80,453 52 1,548 76,864 0.05 36 Ottawa Titans FL 78,495 51 1,540 64,979 0.21 37 Sussex Co. Miners FL 72,255 47 1,538 79,833 -0.09 38 Sioux Falls Canaries AA 71,924 50 1,438 59,425 0.21 39 Trois-Rivieres Aigles FL 68,814 50 1,377 67,419 0.02 40 Grand Junction Jackalopes PL 67,500 48 1,407 73,277 -0.08 41 SI Ferry Hawks AtL 67,477 60 1,125 76,759 -0.12 42 Great Falls Voyagers PL 66,254 48 1,381 64,786 0.02 43 Cleburne Railroaders AA 59,817 50 1,196 65,062 -0.08 44 Spire City Ghost Hounds AtL 57,836 43 1,345 NA NA 45 Sioux City Explorers AA 54,899 46 1,193 52,121 0.05 46 New Jersey Jackals FL 36,971 51 725 52,086 -0.29

LEAGUE TOTAL GMS AV 2022T +/- Frontier League 1,635,067 762 2,146 1,637,595 0.00 American Association 1,549,917 581 2,668 1,510,341 0.03 Atlantic League 1,489,298 589 2,529 1,529,599 -0.03 Pioneer League 968,734 431 2,248 917,028 0.06

