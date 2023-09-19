2023 MLB Partner League attendance by total

With the conclusion of the Atlantic League regular season on Sunday, it’s time to tally 2023 MLB Partner League attendance numbers. We’ll begin with a listing ranked by total attendance.
Generally speaking, it was another good year on the 2023 MLB Partner League attendance front, with many teams up from 2022 and two of the four leagues up in total attendance as well. The four MLB Partner Leagues are the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League. There are other independent leagues in the baseball marketplace, including the Mavericks Independent Baseball League and the United Shore Professional Baseball League, where multiple teams play at a single venue. While the Pecos League is now at 16 teams (including travel squads), that league does not report attendance, so we do not include those teams in this ranking.
Here is our list of 2023 MLB Partner League attendance, ranked by total attendance. Next: a ranking by average attendance.
|TEAM
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|2022T
|+/-
|1
|Long Island Ducks
|AtL
|297,745
|64
|4,652
|285,888
|0.04
|2
|Kane County Cougars
|AA
|261,836
|47
|5,571
|248,354
|0.05
|3
|Lancaster Barnstormers
|AtL
|242,961
|60
|4,049
|222,167
|0.09
|4
|Schaumburg Boomers
|FL
|230,023
|51
|4,511
|221,907
|0.04
|5
|Chicago Dogs
|AA
|206,258
|50
|4,125
|191,984
|0.07
|6
|York Revolution
|AtL
|196,968
|60
|3,283
|172,519
|0.14
|7
|S. Md. Blue Crabs
|AtL
|181,291
|58
|3,126
|174,293
|0.04
|8
|Winnipeg Goldeyes
|AA
|178,393
|49
|3,641
|163,893
|0.09
|9
|Quebec Capitales
|FL
|166,916
|55
|3,035
|141,618
|0.18
|10
|Ogden Raptors
|PL
|164,561
|48
|3,429
|162,796
|0.01
|11
|Boise Hawks
|PL
|162,922
|48
|3,395
|157,351
|0.04
|12
|F-M RedHawks
|AA
|155,331
|48
|3,238
|147,073
|0.06
|13
|New York Boulders
|FL
|151,290
|50
|3,026
|139,628
|0.08
|14
|Lincoln Saltdogs
|AA
|151,265
|49
|3,087
|144,494
|0.05
|15
|Gary-SS RailCats
|AA
|148,354
|47
|3,156
|152,894
|-0.03
|16
|Charleston Dirty Birds
|AtL
|146,336
|62
|2,360
|119,598
|0.22
|17
|Tri-City ValleyCats
|FL
|136,231
|50
|2,725
|134,617
|0.01
|18
|High Point Rockers
|AtL
|116,925
|61
|1,917
|124,010
|-0.06
|19
|Joliet Slammers
|FL
|114,901
|51
|2,253
|137,988
|-0.17
|20
|Rocky Mountain Vibes
|PL
|114,041
|48
|2,376
|96,134
|0.19
|21
|Florence Y’alls
|FL
|111,742
|51
|2,192
|107,877
|0.04
|22
|Billings Mustangs
|PL
|110,683
|48
|2,306
|94,563
|0.17
|23
|Evansville Otters
|FL
|102,561
|50
|2,052
|122,516
|-0.16
|24
|Glaicier Range Riders
|PL
|100,661
|48
|2098
|83,217
|0.21
|25
|Windy City ThunderBolts
|FL
|98,015
|51
|1,922
|84,564
|0.16
|26
|Washington Wild Things
|FL
|94,899
|51
|1,861
|106,043
|-0.11
|27
|Lexington Counter Clocks
|AtL
|92,806
|60
|1,547
|150,392
|-0.38
|28
|Lake County DockHounds
|AA
|91,914
|48
|1,936
|93,711
|-0.02
|29
|Lake Erie Crushers
|FL
|91,501
|51
|1,795
|99,656
|-0.08
|30
|Idaho Falls Chukars
|PL
|91,459
|47
|1,946
|101,285
|-0.10
|31
|Missoula Paddleheads
|PL
|90,653
|48
|1,889
|83,619
|0.08
|32
|Gastonia Honey Hunters
|AtL
|88,953
|61
|1,458
|101,471
|-0.12
|33
|Milwaukee Milkmen
|AA
|85,318
|49
|1,741
|86,028
|-0.01
|34
|Kansas City Monarchs
|AA
|83,608
|48
|1,742
|105,302
|-0.21
|35
|Gateway Grizzlies
|FL
|80,453
|52
|1,548
|76,864
|0.05
|36
|Ottawa Titans
|FL
|78,495
|51
|1,540
|64,979
|0.21
|37
|Sussex Co. Miners
|FL
|72,255
|47
|1,538
|79,833
|-0.09
|38
|Sioux Falls Canaries
|AA
|71,924
|50
|1,438
|59,425
|0.21
|39
|Trois-Rivieres Aigles
|FL
|68,814
|50
|1,377
|67,419
|0.02
|40
|Grand Junction Jackalopes
|PL
|67,500
|48
|1,407
|73,277
|-0.08
|41
|SI Ferry Hawks
|AtL
|67,477
|60
|1,125
|76,759
|-0.12
|42
|Great Falls Voyagers
|PL
|66,254
|48
|1,381
|64,786
|0.02
|43
|Cleburne Railroaders
|AA
|59,817
|50
|1,196
|65,062
|-0.08
|44
|Spire City Ghost Hounds
|AtL
|57,836
|43
|1,345
|NA
|NA
|45
|Sioux City Explorers
|AA
|54,899
|46
|1,193
|52,121
|0.05
|46
|New Jersey Jackals
|FL
|36,971
|51
|725
|52,086
|-0.29
|LEAGUE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|2022T
|+/-
|Frontier League
|1,635,067
|762
|2,146
|1,637,595
|0.00
|American Association
|1,549,917
|581
|2,668
|1,510,341
|0.03
|Atlantic League
|1,489,298
|589
|2,529
|1,529,599
|-0.03
|Pioneer League
|968,734
|431
|2,248
|917,028
|0.06
