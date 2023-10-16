We wrap up our year-end posting of 2023 MiLB attendance numbers with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we move on to a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by average.
Attendance numbers don’t tell the full story of the success and health of a Minor League Baseball teams; profitability, of course, is the ultimate measure of how well a team performs off the field, and there are some other internal figures, such as per caps, used within the industry and not available for public consumption. Still, attendance numbers are a good, albeit rough, proxy when evaluating how well a team performed on a fan front.
The International League’s Lehigh Valley IronPigs swept both the top spots in total attendance and per-game attendance. In 2022 the Dayton Dragons were tops in per-game attendance, while the Nashville Sounds were tops in total attendance. As Triple-A comprises the largest markets in Minor League Baseball, it’s no surprise the International League and Pacific Coast League dominate the attendance rankings, which makes the accomplishments of the Dragons, Richmond Flying Squirrels and Hartford Yard Goats in cracking the top 15 even more impressive.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system.
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av
|2022A
|CHG
|1
|Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|IL
|567,322
|71
|7,990
|7,665
|0.04
|2
|Dayton Dragons
|ML
|520,433
|66
|7,885
|7,935
|-0.01
|3
|Columbus Clippers
|IL
|557,131
|71
|7,847
|7,634
|0.03
|4
|Indianapolis Indians
|IL
|556,775
|71
|7,842
|7,425
|0.06
|5
|Nashville Sounds
|IL
|556,962
|72
|7,736
|7,611
|0.02
|6
|Worcester Red Sox
|IL
|519,651
|70
|7,424
|7,290
|0.02
|7
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|487,205
|68
|7,165
|6,846
|0.05
|8
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|PCL
|521,521
|74
|7,048
|7,062
|0.00
|9
|Las Vegas Aviators
|PCL
|506,047
|74
|6,838
|6,910
|-0.01
|10
|Charlotte Knights
|IL
|498,816
|73
|6,833
|7,280
|-0.06
|11
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|PCL
|507,907
|75
|6,772
|6,714
|0.01
|12
|Durham Bulls
|IL
|491,753
|73
|6,736
|6,295
|0.07
|13
|St. Paul Saints
|IL
|460,918
|71
|6,492
|6,582
|-0.01
|14
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|EL
|428,541
|67
|6,396
|6,160
|0.04
|15
|Hartford Yard Goats
|EL
|402,731
|64
|6,293
|6,002
|0.05
|16
|Toledo Mud Hens
|IL
|447,384
|72
|6,214
|5,842
|0.06
|17
|Salt Lake Bees
|PCL
|443,494
|72
|6,160
|5,873
|0.05
|18
|Portland Sea Dogs
|EL
|403,957
|66
|6,121
|5,744
|0.07
|19
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|437,561
|72
|6,077
|6,180
|-0.02
|20
|Iowa Cubs
|IL
|432,246
|72
|6,003
|5,913
|0.02
|21
|Reading Fightin Phils
|EL
|384,563
|65
|5,916
|5,577
|0.06
|22
|Norfolk Tides
|IL
|411,429
|71
|5,795
|5,004
|0.16
|23
|West Michigan Whitecaps
|ML
|360,999
|63
|5,730
|5,527
|0.04
|24
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|PCL
|399,908
|71
|5,633
|5,626
|0.00
|25
|Round Rock Express
|PCL
|411,550
|74
|5,561
|5,507
|0.01
|26
|Louisville Bats
|IL
|396,840
|74
|5,512
|5,730
|-0.04
|27
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|TL
|355,440
|66
|5,385
|5,493
|-0.02
|28
|Fort Wayne TinCaps
|ML
|340,038
|64
|5,313
|5,061
|0.05
|29
|Tacoma Rainiers
|PCL
|384,498
|73
|5,267
|5,020
|0.05
|30
|Tulsa Drillers
|TL
|356,002
|68
|5,235
|5,495
|-0.05
|31
|Somerset Patriots
|EL
|352,293
|68
|5,181
|5,241
|-0.01
|32
|Sacramento River Cats
|PCL
|388,246
|75
|5,177
|4,970
|0.04
|33
|Frisco RoughRiders
|TL
|343,606
|67
|5,128
|5,018
|0.02
|34
|J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
|IL
|347,723
|68
|5,114
|4,974
|0.03
|35
|Reno Aces
|PCL
|372,926
|74
|5,040
|4,801
|0.05
|36
|Syracuse Mets
|IL
|336,492
|67
|5,022
|4,793
|0.05
|37
|Greenville Drive
|SAL
|303,328
|61
|4,973
|4,879
|0.02
|38
|SWB RailRiders
|IL
|336,162
|68
|4,944
|4,666
|0.06
|39
|South Bend Cubs
|ML
|314,591
|64
|4,915
|4,468
|0.10
|40
|Rocket City Trash Pandas
|SL
|314,306
|64
|4,911
|5,031
|-0.02
|41
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|297,437
|61
|4,876
|5,135
|-0.05
|42
|Jersey Shore BlueClaws
|SAL
|287,602
|60
|4,793
|4,269
|0.12
|43
|Winston-Salem Dash
|SAL
|290,534
|62
|4,686
|4,493
|0.04
|44
|Lansing Lugnuts
|ML
|299,449
|64
|4,679
|4,659
|0.00
|45
|Wichita Wind Surge
|TL
|322,637
|69
|4,676
|3,341
|0.40
|46
|Altoona Curve
|EL
|308,003
|67
|4,597
|4,330
|0.06
|47
|Arkansas Travelers
|TL
|307,607
|67
|4,591
|4,478
|0.03
|48
|Tennessee Smokies
|SL
|295,603
|65
|4,548
|4,328
|0.05
|49
|Greensboro Grasshoppers
|SAL
|279,061
|62
|4,501
|4,221
|0.07
|50
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|TL
|294,986
|67
|4,403
|3,909
|0.13
|51
|Charleston RiverDogs
|CarL
|270,170
|63
|4,288
|3,992
|0.07
|52
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|SL
|293,581
|69
|4,255
|4,209
|0.01
|53
|Harrisburg Senators
|EL
|273,768
|65
|4,212
|3,595
|0.17
|54
|Fresno Grizzlies
|CalL
|227,089
|66
|4,198
|4,025
|0.04
|55
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|CarL
|268,600
|64
|4,197
|3,935
|0.07
|56
|Augusta GreenJackets
|CarL
|260,060
|62
|4,195
|4,096
|0.02
|57
|San Antonio Missions
|TL
|284,419
|68
|4,183
|4,123
|0.01
|58
|Omaha Storm Chasers
|IL
|304,129
|73
|4,166
|4,148
|0.00
|59
|Fredericksburg Nationals
|CarL
|265,960
|64
|4,156
|4,071
|0.02
|60
|SLand Space Cowboys
|PCL
|299,055
|73
|4,097
|3,970
|0.03
|61
|Akron RubberDucks
|EL
|265,938
|66
|4,029
|3,904
|0.03
|62
|Spokane Indians
|NWL
|249,012
|63
|3,953
|3,668
|0.08
|89
|NH Fisher Cats
|EL
|236,809
|60
|3,947
|4,346
|-0.09
|63
|Springfield Cardinals
|TL
|256,947
|66
|3,893
|3,754
|0.04
|64
|Birmingham Barons
|SL
|253,232
|66
|3,837
|3,925
|-0.02
|65
|NWA Naturals
|TL
|256,552
|68
|3,773
|3,538
|0.07
|66
|Columbia Fireflies
|CarL
|219,277
|61
|3,595
|3,394
|0.06
|67
|Lake County Captains
|ML
|193,436
|55
|3,517
|2,874
|0.22
|68
|Bowie Baysox
|EL
|234,527
|67
|3,500
|2,685
|0.30
|69
|Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
|ML
|227,119
|65
|3,494
|3,390
|0.03
|70
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|SL
|228,940
|67
|3,417
|3,238
|0.06
|71
|Midland Rockhounds
|TL
|233,724
|69
|3,387
|3,428
|-0.01
|72
|Gwinnett Stripers
|IL
|230,801
|71
|3,251
|2,961
|0.10
|73
|Binghamton Rumble Ponies
|EL
|206,911
|65
|3,183
|2,366
|0.35
|74
|Delmarva Shorebirds
|CarL
|189,749
|60
|3,162
|2,497
|0.27
|75
|Erie SeaWolves
|EL
|207,555
|67
|3,098
|2,664
|0.16
|76
|Memphis Redbirds
|IL
|223,751
|73
|3,065
|3,375
|-0.09
|77
|Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
|CarL
|195,500
|64
|3,055
|2,912
|0.05
|78
|Asheville Tourists
|SAL
|183,034
|61
|3,001
|2,742
|0.09
|79
|Great Lakes Loons
|ML
|186,080
|62
|3,001
|2,807
|0.07
|80
|Fayetteville Woodpeckers
|CarL
|187,195
|63
|2,971
|3,459
|-0.14
|81
|Salem Red Sox
|CarL
|177,083
|61
|2,903
|2,878
|0.01
|82
|Hudson Valley Renegades
|SAL
|183,649
|64
|2,870
|2,876
|0.00
|83
|Brooklyn Cyclones
|SAL
|182,875
|64
|2,857
|2,707
|0.06
|84
|Quad Cities River Bandits
|ML
|173,724
|66
|2,632
|2,668
|-0.01
|85
|Montgomery Biscuits
|SL
|168,751
|66
|2,557
|2,522
|0.01
|86
|Mississippi Braves
|SL
|162,862
|64
|2,545
|2,389
|0.07
|87
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|SAL
|156,200
|62
|2,519
|1,947
|0.29
|88
|Bowling Green Hot Rods
|SAL
|155,447
|62
|2,507
|2,437
|0.03
|90
|Clearwater Threshers
|FSL
|157,072
|63
|2,493
|2,412
|0.03
|91
|Cedar Rapids Kernels
|ML
|161,205
|65
|2,480
|2,164
|0.15
|92
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|158,209
|64
|2,472
|2,089
|0.18
|93
|Biloxi Shuckers
|SL
|158,586
|65
|2,440
|2,326
|0.05
|94
|Hillsboro Hops
|NWL
|158,723
|66
|2,405
|2,356
|0.02
|95
|Eugene Emeralds
|NWL
|145,896
|63
|2,316
|2,235
|0.04
|96
|Carolina Mudcats
|CarL
|138,299
|60
|2,305
|2,165
|0.06
|97
|Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
|CalL
|151,082
|66
|2,289
|2,099
|0.09
|98
|Everett AquaSox
|NWL
|140,937
|63
|2,237
|1,982
|0.13
|99
|Aberdeen IronBirds
|SAL
|141,019
|64
|2,203
|1,966
|0.12
|100
|Inland Empire 66ers
|CalL
|139,534
|65
|2,147
|2,148
|0.00
|101
|Visalia Rawhide
|CalL
|126,235
|66
|1,913
|1,833
|0.04
|102
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|124,129
|66
|1,881
|1,744
|0.08
|103
|Hickory Crawdads
|SAL
|112,287
|61
|1,841
|1,700
|0.08
|104
|Tri-City Dust Devils
|NWL
|120,444
|66
|1,825
|1,744
|0.05
|105
|Stockton Ports
|CalL
|117,377
|66
|1,778
|1,735
|0.02
|106
|Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
|FSL
|108,879
|65
|1,675
|1,582
|0.06
|107
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|CarL
|108,725
|65
|1,673
|1,496
|0.12
|108
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|104,411
|65
|1,606
|1,632
|-0.02
|109
|Lake Elsinore Storm
|CalL
|94,385
|61
|1,547
|1,584
|-0.02
|110
|Rome Braves
|SAL
|95,120
|62
|1,534
|1,415
|0.08
|111
|Down East Wood Ducks
|CarL
|96,160
|63
|1,526
|1,513
|0.01
|112
|Daytona Tortugas
|FSL
|93,894
|62
|1,514
|1,572
|-0.04
|113
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|83,077
|66
|1,259
|1,428
|-0.12
|114
|St. Lucie Mets
|FSL
|74,213
|67
|1,108
|1,167
|-0.05
|115
|Bradenton Marauders
|FSL
|65,598
|61
|1,075
|870
|0.24
|116
|Tampa Tarpons
|FSL
|58,150
|59
|986
|914
|0.08
|117
|Jupiter Hammerheads
|FSL
|35,515
|40
|888
|669
|0.33
|118
|Palm Beach Cardinals
|FSL
|33,067
|38
|870
|605
|0.44
|119
|Lakeland Flying Tigers
|FSL
|38,202
|62
|616
|618
|0.00
|120
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|31,210
|63
|495
|381
|0.30
|Total
|Gms
|Av
|2022A
|CHG
|1
|International League
|8,601,051
|1,419
|6,061
|5,909
|0.03
|2
|Pacific Coast League
|4,235,152
|735
|5,762
|5,654
|0.02
|3
|Eastern League
|3,705,596
|787
|4,709
|4,399
|0.07
|4
|Texas League
|3,011,920
|675
|4,462
|4,260
|0.05
|5
|Midwest League
|3,039,684
|763
|3,984
|3,724
|0.07
|6
|Southern League
|1,875,861
|526
|3,566
|3,517
|0.01
|7
|Sally League
|2,370,156
|745
|3,181
|2,978
|0.07
|8
|Carolina League
|2,376,778
|750
|3,169
|3,036
|0.04
|9
|Northwest League
|1,112,449
|382
|2,912
|2,842
|0.02
|10
|California League
|1,112,908
|522
|2,132
|2,072
|0.03
|11
|Florida State League
|685,800
|580
|1,200
|1,075
|0.12
CalL: California League
CarL: Carolina League
EL: Eastern League
FSL: Florida State League
IL: International League
ML: Midwest League
NWL: Northwest League
PCL: Pacific Coast League
SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League
SL: Southern League
TL: Texas League
