We wrap up our year-end posting of 2023 MiLB attendance numbers with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we move on to a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by average.

Attendance numbers don’t tell the full story of the success and health of a Minor League Baseball teams; profitability, of course, is the ultimate measure of how well a team performs off the field, and there are some other internal figures, such as per caps, used within the industry and not available for public consumption. Still, attendance numbers are a good, albeit rough, proxy when evaluating how well a team performed on a fan front.

The International League’s Lehigh Valley IronPigs swept both the top spots in total attendance and per-game attendance. In 2022 the Dayton Dragons were tops in per-game attendance, while the Nashville Sounds were tops in total attendance. As Triple-A comprises the largest markets in Minor League Baseball, it’s no surprise the International League and Pacific Coast League dominate the attendance rankings, which makes the accomplishments of the Dragons, Richmond Flying Squirrels and Hartford Yard Goats in cracking the top 15 even more impressive.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system.

Team LGE Total Gms Av 2022A CHG 1 Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL 567,322 71 7,990 7,665 0.04 2 Dayton Dragons ML 520,433 66 7,885 7,935 -0.01 3 Columbus Clippers IL 557,131 71 7,847 7,634 0.03 4 Indianapolis Indians IL 556,775 71 7,842 7,425 0.06 5 Nashville Sounds IL 556,962 72 7,736 7,611 0.02 6 Worcester Red Sox IL 519,651 70 7,424 7,290 0.02 7 Buffalo Bisons IL 487,205 68 7,165 6,846 0.05 8 Albuquerque Isotopes PCL 521,521 74 7,048 7,062 0.00 9 Las Vegas Aviators PCL 506,047 74 6,838 6,910 -0.01 10 Charlotte Knights IL 498,816 73 6,833 7,280 -0.06 11 El Paso Chihuahuas PCL 507,907 75 6,772 6,714 0.01 12 Durham Bulls IL 491,753 73 6,736 6,295 0.07 13 St. Paul Saints IL 460,918 71 6,492 6,582 -0.01 14 Richmond Flying Squirrels EL 428,541 67 6,396 6,160 0.04 15 Hartford Yard Goats EL 402,731 64 6,293 6,002 0.05 16 Toledo Mud Hens IL 447,384 72 6,214 5,842 0.06 17 Salt Lake Bees PCL 443,494 72 6,160 5,873 0.05 18 Portland Sea Dogs EL 403,957 66 6,121 5,744 0.07 19 Rochester Red Wings IL 437,561 72 6,077 6,180 -0.02 20 Iowa Cubs IL 432,246 72 6,003 5,913 0.02 21 Reading Fightin Phils EL 384,563 65 5,916 5,577 0.06 22 Norfolk Tides IL 411,429 71 5,795 5,004 0.16 23 West Michigan Whitecaps ML 360,999 63 5,730 5,527 0.04 24 Oklahoma City Dodgers PCL 399,908 71 5,633 5,626 0.00 25 Round Rock Express PCL 411,550 74 5,561 5,507 0.01 26 Louisville Bats IL 396,840 74 5,512 5,730 -0.04 27 Amarillo Sod Poodles TL 355,440 66 5,385 5,493 -0.02 28 Fort Wayne TinCaps ML 340,038 64 5,313 5,061 0.05 29 Tacoma Rainiers PCL 384,498 73 5,267 5,020 0.05 30 Tulsa Drillers TL 356,002 68 5,235 5,495 -0.05 31 Somerset Patriots EL 352,293 68 5,181 5,241 -0.01 32 Sacramento River Cats PCL 388,246 75 5,177 4,970 0.04 33 Frisco RoughRiders TL 343,606 67 5,128 5,018 0.02 34 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp IL 347,723 68 5,114 4,974 0.03 35 Reno Aces PCL 372,926 74 5,040 4,801 0.05 36 Syracuse Mets IL 336,492 67 5,022 4,793 0.05 37 Greenville Drive SAL 303,328 61 4,973 4,879 0.02 38 SWB RailRiders IL 336,162 68 4,944 4,666 0.06 39 South Bend Cubs ML 314,591 64 4,915 4,468 0.10 40 Rocket City Trash Pandas SL 314,306 64 4,911 5,031 -0.02 41 Vancouver Canadians NWL 297,437 61 4,876 5,135 -0.05 42 Jersey Shore BlueClaws SAL 287,602 60 4,793 4,269 0.12 43 Winston-Salem Dash SAL 290,534 62 4,686 4,493 0.04 44 Lansing Lugnuts ML 299,449 64 4,679 4,659 0.00 45 Wichita Wind Surge TL 322,637 69 4,676 3,341 0.40 46 Altoona Curve EL 308,003 67 4,597 4,330 0.06 47 Arkansas Travelers TL 307,607 67 4,591 4,478 0.03 48 Tennessee Smokies SL 295,603 65 4,548 4,328 0.05 49 Greensboro Grasshoppers SAL 279,061 62 4,501 4,221 0.07 50 Corpus Christi Hooks TL 294,986 67 4,403 3,909 0.13 51 Charleston RiverDogs CarL 270,170 63 4,288 3,992 0.07 52 Pensacola Blue Wahoos SL 293,581 69 4,255 4,209 0.01 53 Harrisburg Senators EL 273,768 65 4,212 3,595 0.17 54 Fresno Grizzlies CalL 227,089 66 4,198 4,025 0.04 55 Myrtle Beach Pelicans CarL 268,600 64 4,197 3,935 0.07 56 Augusta GreenJackets CarL 260,060 62 4,195 4,096 0.02 57 San Antonio Missions TL 284,419 68 4,183 4,123 0.01 58 Omaha Storm Chasers IL 304,129 73 4,166 4,148 0.00 59 Fredericksburg Nationals CarL 265,960 64 4,156 4,071 0.02 60 SLand Space Cowboys PCL 299,055 73 4,097 3,970 0.03 61 Akron RubberDucks EL 265,938 66 4,029 3,904 0.03 62 Spokane Indians NWL 249,012 63 3,953 3,668 0.08 89 NH Fisher Cats EL 236,809 60 3,947 4,346 -0.09 63 Springfield Cardinals TL 256,947 66 3,893 3,754 0.04 64 Birmingham Barons SL 253,232 66 3,837 3,925 -0.02 65 NWA Naturals TL 256,552 68 3,773 3,538 0.07 66 Columbia Fireflies CarL 219,277 61 3,595 3,394 0.06 67 Lake County Captains ML 193,436 55 3,517 2,874 0.22 68 Bowie Baysox EL 234,527 67 3,500 2,685 0.30 69 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ML 227,119 65 3,494 3,390 0.03 70 Chattanooga Lookouts SL 228,940 67 3,417 3,238 0.06 71 Midland Rockhounds TL 233,724 69 3,387 3,428 -0.01 72 Gwinnett Stripers IL 230,801 71 3,251 2,961 0.10 73 Binghamton Rumble Ponies EL 206,911 65 3,183 2,366 0.35 74 Delmarva Shorebirds CarL 189,749 60 3,162 2,497 0.27 75 Erie SeaWolves EL 207,555 67 3,098 2,664 0.16 76 Memphis Redbirds IL 223,751 73 3,065 3,375 -0.09 77 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers CarL 195,500 64 3,055 2,912 0.05 78 Asheville Tourists SAL 183,034 61 3,001 2,742 0.09 79 Great Lakes Loons ML 186,080 62 3,001 2,807 0.07 80 Fayetteville Woodpeckers CarL 187,195 63 2,971 3,459 -0.14 81 Salem Red Sox CarL 177,083 61 2,903 2,878 0.01 82 Hudson Valley Renegades SAL 183,649 64 2,870 2,876 0.00 83 Brooklyn Cyclones SAL 182,875 64 2,857 2,707 0.06 84 Quad Cities River Bandits ML 173,724 66 2,632 2,668 -0.01 85 Montgomery Biscuits SL 168,751 66 2,557 2,522 0.01 86 Mississippi Braves SL 162,862 64 2,545 2,389 0.07 87 Wilmington Blue Rocks SAL 156,200 62 2,519 1,947 0.29 88 Bowling Green Hot Rods SAL 155,447 62 2,507 2,437 0.03 90 Clearwater Threshers FSL 157,072 63 2,493 2,412 0.03 91 Cedar Rapids Kernels ML 161,205 65 2,480 2,164 0.15 92 Peoria Chiefs ML 158,209 64 2,472 2,089 0.18 93 Biloxi Shuckers SL 158,586 65 2,440 2,326 0.05 94 Hillsboro Hops NWL 158,723 66 2,405 2,356 0.02 95 Eugene Emeralds NWL 145,896 63 2,316 2,235 0.04 96 Carolina Mudcats CarL 138,299 60 2,305 2,165 0.06 97 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes CalL 151,082 66 2,289 2,099 0.09 98 Everett AquaSox NWL 140,937 63 2,237 1,982 0.13 99 Aberdeen IronBirds SAL 141,019 64 2,203 1,966 0.12 100 Inland Empire 66ers CalL 139,534 65 2,147 2,148 0.00 101 Visalia Rawhide CalL 126,235 66 1,913 1,833 0.04 102 San Jose Giants CalL 124,129 66 1,881 1,744 0.08 103 Hickory Crawdads SAL 112,287 61 1,841 1,700 0.08 104 Tri-City Dust Devils NWL 120,444 66 1,825 1,744 0.05 105 Stockton Ports CalL 117,377 66 1,778 1,735 0.02 106 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels FSL 108,879 65 1,675 1,582 0.06 107 Lynchburg Hillcats CarL 108,725 65 1,673 1,496 0.12 108 Beloit Sky Carp ML 104,411 65 1,606 1,632 -0.02 109 Lake Elsinore Storm CalL 94,385 61 1,547 1,584 -0.02 110 Rome Braves SAL 95,120 62 1,534 1,415 0.08 111 Down East Wood Ducks CarL 96,160 63 1,526 1,513 0.01 112 Daytona Tortugas FSL 93,894 62 1,514 1,572 -0.04 113 Modesto Nuts CalL 83,077 66 1,259 1,428 -0.12 114 St. Lucie Mets FSL 74,213 67 1,108 1,167 -0.05 115 Bradenton Marauders FSL 65,598 61 1,075 870 0.24 116 Tampa Tarpons FSL 58,150 59 986 914 0.08 117 Jupiter Hammerheads FSL 35,515 40 888 669 0.33 118 Palm Beach Cardinals FSL 33,067 38 870 605 0.44 119 Lakeland Flying Tigers FSL 38,202 62 616 618 0.00 120 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 31,210 63 495 381 0.30

Total Gms Av 2022A CHG 1 International League 8,601,051 1,419 6,061 5,909 0.03 2 Pacific Coast League 4,235,152 735 5,762 5,654 0.02 3 Eastern League 3,705,596 787 4,709 4,399 0.07 4 Texas League 3,011,920 675 4,462 4,260 0.05 5 Midwest League 3,039,684 763 3,984 3,724 0.07 6 Southern League 1,875,861 526 3,566 3,517 0.01 7 Sally League 2,370,156 745 3,181 2,978 0.07 8 Carolina League 2,376,778 750 3,169 3,036 0.04 9 Northwest League 1,112,449 382 2,912 2,842 0.02 10 California League 1,112,908 522 2,132 2,072 0.03 11 Florida State League 685,800 580 1,200 1,075 0.12

CalL: California League

CarL: Carolina League

EL: Eastern League

FSL: Florida State League

IL: International League

ML: Midwest League

NWL: Northwest League

PCL: Pacific Coast League

SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League

SL: Southern League

TL: Texas League

