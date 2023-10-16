First two Mid America League markets unveiled

We have details on the first two Mid America League markets as the summer-collegiate circuit preps to launch operations in 2024: Sherman and Abilene, Texas.

Sherman is located north of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with a population of 43,645, per the 2020 Census. The team in Sherman will be led by owner Tim Woodland and play at Veterans Field at Fairview Park.

“After careful consideration and extensive discussions with local stakeholders, the League is confident that Sherman, Texas, embodies the spirit and passion for baseball that defines the Mid America League,” said Matt Perry, President of the Mid America League, via press release. “The city’s rich history and commitment to sports, along with its enthusiastic fan base, make it an ideal location for our inaugural franchise.”

The Sherman franchise will participate in a 68-game schedule, commencing in late May, 2024 and running through early August. The Sherman team will have upcoming announcements regarding branding, the mascot, player roster and more in the weeks ahead, including scheduling a “meet and greet” with team ownership and the League to discuss more about the future plans for the Sherman franchise and the League.

The second team announced will play in Abilene.

“Abilene has a great history of minor league baseball dating back to the 1920’s when the Abilene Eagles played in the West Texas League,” Perry said. “The city’s rich baseball history and commitment to sports, along with its enthusiastic fan base, make it an ideal location for one of our inaugural franchises. We think the timing is great as well, as there are so many positive things happening in Abilene.”

The Abilene team will play its home games at McMurry University’s Driggers Field, home of a pro team in 2012. “We’re really appreciative of the University playing such a vital role in bringing baseball back to the market after such a long absence,” Perry added. “We look forward to working with them to create a great working partnership and know that Driggers Field will be a great host for home games.”

The league is in the process of finalizing the team’s ownership group, which will include local investors. An announcement in the near future will confirm the final ownership structure, to include a “meet and greet” opportunity with owners and League representatives. In addition, the league will hold a “Name the Team” contest; click here for details.

