Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we begin with a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by total.
We have a new champ in the ranking of 2023 MiLB attendance by total, as the International League’s Lehigh Valley IronPigs surged to the top of the pack. There are some familiar names in these rankings, to be sure, but if you check out the the percentage changes, you’ll see winners far outnumber the list of losers on the total attendance front.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by total we’ll be posting lists by league, lists by classification and finally a list ranked by average.
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av
|2022T
|CHG
|1
|Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|IL
|567,322
|71
|7,990
|544,220
|0.04
|2
|Columbus Clippers
|IL
|557,131
|71
|7,847
|534,393
|0.04
|3
|Nashville Sounds
|IL
|556,962
|72
|7,736
|555,576
|0.00
|4
|Indianapolis Indians
|IL
|556,775
|71
|7,842
|534,610
|0.04
|5
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|PCL
|521,521
|74
|7,048
|515,498
|0.01
|6
|Dayton Dragons
|ML
|520,433
|66
|7,885
|444,346
|0.17
|7
|Worcester Red Sox
|IL
|519,651
|70
|7,424
|532,152
|-0.02
|8
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|PCL
|507,907
|75
|6,772
|496,805
|0.02
|9
|Las Vegas Aviators
|PCL
|506,047
|74
|6,838
|518,221
|-0.02
|10
|Charlotte Knights
|IL
|498,816
|73
|6,833
|531,465
|-0.06
|11
|Durham Bulls
|IL
|491,753
|73
|6,736
|472,090
|0.04
|12
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|487,205
|68
|7,165
|451,859
|0.08
|13
|St. Paul Saints
|IL
|460,918
|71
|6,492
|473,911
|-0.03
|14
|Toledo Mud Hens
|IL
|447,384
|72
|6,214
|426,499
|0.05
|15
|Salt Lake Bees
|PCL
|443,494
|72
|6,160
|434,616
|0.02
|16
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|437,561
|72
|6,077
|432,580
|0.01
|17
|Iowa Cubs
|IL
|432,246
|72
|6,003
|437,543
|-0.01
|18
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|EL
|428,541
|67
|6,396
|406,560
|0.05
|19
|Round Rock Express
|PCL
|411,550
|74
|5,561
|412,988
|0.00
|20
|Norfolk Tides
|IL
|411,429
|71
|5,795
|365,292
|0.13
|21
|Portland Sea Dogs
|EL
|403,957
|66
|6,121
|379,100
|0.07
|22
|Hartford Yard Goats
|EL
|402,731
|64
|6,293
|402,123
|0.00
|23
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|PCL
|399,908
|71
|5,633
|410,730
|-0.03
|24
|Louisville Bats
|IL
|396,840
|74
|5,512
|424,035
|-0.06
|25
|Sacramento River Cats
|PCL
|388,246
|75
|5,177
|372,769
|0.04
|26
|Reading Fightin Phils
|EL
|384,563
|65
|5,916
|368,068
|0.04
|27
|Tacoma Rainiers
|PCL
|384,498
|73
|5,267
|366,469
|0.05
|28
|Reno Aces
|PCL
|372,926
|74
|5,040
|336,079
|0.11
|29
|West Michigan Whitecaps
|ML
|360,999
|63
|5,730
|337,167
|0.07
|30
|Tulsa Drillers
|TL
|356,002
|68
|5,235
|357,200
|0.00
|31
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|TL
|355,440
|66
|5,385
|379,039
|-0.06
|32
|Somerset Patriots
|EL
|352,293
|68
|5,181
|351,142
|0.00
|33
|J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
|IL
|347,723
|68
|5,114
|358,094
|-0.03
|34
|Frisco RoughRiders
|TL
|343,606
|67
|5,128
|341,254
|0.01
|35
|Fort Wayne TinCaps
|ML
|340,038
|64
|5,313
|303,680
|0.12
|36
|Syracuse Mets
|IL
|336,492
|67
|5,022
|335,490
|0.00
|37
|SWB RailRiders
|IL
|336,162
|68
|4,944
|331,286
|0.01
|38
|Wichita Wind Surge
|TL
|322,637
|69
|4,676
|220,528
|0.46
|39
|South Bend Cubs
|ML
|314,591
|64
|4,915
|285,977
|0.10
|40
|Rocket City Trash Pandas
|SL
|314,306
|64
|4,911
|327,007
|-0.04
|41
|Altoona Curve
|EL
|308,003
|67
|4,597
|285,777
|0.08
|42
|Arkansas Travelers
|TL
|307,607
|67
|4,591
|300,042
|0.03
|43
|Omaha Storm Chasers
|IL
|304,129
|73
|4,166
|294,511
|0.03
|44
|Greenville Drive
|SAL
|303,328
|61
|4,973
|317,150
|-0.04
|45
|Lansing Lugnuts
|ML
|299,449
|64
|4,679
|288,840
|0.04
|46
|SLand Space Cowboys
|PCL
|299,055
|73
|4,097
|285,827
|0.05
|47
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|297,437
|61
|4,876
|313,256
|-0.05
|48
|Tennessee Smokies
|SL
|295,603
|65
|4,548
|294,334
|0.00
|49
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|TL
|294,986
|67
|4,403
|257,991
|0.14
|50
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|SL
|293,581
|69
|4,255
|281,972
|0.04
|51
|Winston-Salem Dash
|SAL
|290,534
|62
|4,686
|287,529
|0.01
|52
|Jersey Shore BlueClaws
|SAL
|287,602
|60
|4,793
|256,141
|0.12
|53
|San Antonio Missions
|TL
|284,419
|68
|4,183
|272,144
|0.05
|54
|Greensboro Grasshoppers
|SAL
|279,061
|62
|4,501
|265,943
|0.05
|55
|Harrisburg Senators
|EL
|273,768
|65
|4,212
|244,433
|0.12
|56
|Charleston RiverDogs
|CarL
|270,170
|63
|4,288
|251,491
|0.07
|57
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|CarL
|268,600
|64
|4,197
|247,926
|0.08
|58
|Fredericksburg Nationals
|CarL
|265,960
|64
|4,156
|260,546
|0.02
|59
|Akron RubberDucks
|EL
|265,938
|66
|4,029
|253,735
|0.05
|60
|Augusta GreenJackets
|CarL
|260,060
|62
|4,195
|262,172
|-0.01
|61
|Springfield Cardinals
|TL
|256,947
|66
|3,893
|259,044
|-0.01
|62
|NW Arkansas Naturals
|TL
|256,552
|68
|3,773
|240,615
|0.07
|89
|Birmingham Barons
|SL
|253,232
|66
|3,837
|266,921
|-0.05
|63
|Spokane Indians
|NWL
|249,012
|63
|3,953
|231,081
|0.08
|64
|NH Fisher Cats
|EL
|236,809
|60
|3,947
|282,514
|-0.16
|65
|Bowie Baysox
|EL
|234,527
|67
|3,500
|174,537
|0.34
|66
|Midland Rockhounds
|TL
|233,724
|69
|3,387
|266,249
|-0.12
|67
|Gwinnett Stripers
|IL
|230,801
|71
|3,251
|216,177
|0.07
|68
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|SL
|228,940
|67
|3,417
|213,685
|0.07
|69
|Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
|ML
|227,119
|65
|3,494
|206,805
|0.10
|70
|Fresno Grizzlies
|CalL
|227,089
|66
|4,198
|261,652
|-0.13
|71
|Memphis Redbirds
|IL
|223,751
|73
|3,065
|239,605
|-0.07
|72
|Columbia Fireflies
|CarL
|219,277
|61
|3,595
|217,225
|0.01
|73
|Erie SeaWolves
|EL
|207,555
|67
|3,098
|175,810
|0.18
|74
|Binghamton Rumble Ponies
|EL
|206,911
|65
|3,183
|246,679
|-0.16
|75
|Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
|CarL
|195,500
|64
|3,055
|192,161
|0.02
|76
|Lake County Captains
|ML
|193,436
|55
|3,517
|169,574
|0.14
|77
|Delmarva Shorebirds
|CarL
|189,749
|60
|3,162
|154,786
|0.23
|78
|Fayetteville Woodpeckers
|CarL
|187,195
|63
|2,971
|214,470
|-0.13
|79
|Great Lakes Loons
|ML
|186,080
|62
|3,001
|174,050
|0.07
|80
|Hudson Valley Renegades
|SAL
|183,649
|64
|2,870
|184,055
|0.00
|81
|Asheville Tourists
|SAL
|183,034
|61
|3,001
|172,726
|0.06
|82
|Brooklyn Cyclones
|SAL
|182,875
|64
|2,857
|167,846
|0.09
|83
|Salem Red Sox
|CarL
|177,083
|61
|2,903
|181,287
|-0.02
|84
|Quad Cities River Bandits
|ML
|173,724
|66
|2,632
|170,731
|0.02
|85
|Montgomery Biscuits
|SL
|168,751
|66
|2,557
|156,356
|0.08
|86
|Mississippi Braves
|SL
|162,862
|64
|2,545
|150,491
|0.08
|87
|Cedar Rapids Kernels
|ML
|161,205
|65
|2,480
|136,360
|0.18
|88
|Hillsboro Hops
|NWL
|158,723
|66
|2,405
|150,792
|0.05
|90
|Biloxi Shuckers
|SL
|158,586
|65
|2,440
|148,865
|0.07
|91
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|158,209
|64
|2,472
|135,784
|0.17
|92
|Clearwater Threshers
|FSL
|157,072
|63
|2,493
|151,983
|0.03
|93
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|SAL
|156,200
|62
|2,519
|118,754
|0.32
|94
|Bowling Green Hot Rods
|SAL
|155,447
|62
|2,507
|155,975
|0.00
|95
|Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
|CalL
|151,082
|66
|2,289
|138,533
|0.09
|96
|Eugene Emeralds
|NWL
|145,896
|63
|2,316
|136,360
|0.07
|97
|Aberdeen IronBirds
|SAL
|141,019
|64
|2,203
|121,916
|0.16
|98
|Everett AquaSox
|NWL
|140,937
|63
|2,237
|128,836
|0.09
|99
|Inland Empire 66ers
|CalL
|139,534
|65
|2,147
|141,792
|-0.02
|100
|Carolina Mudcats
|CarL
|138,299
|60
|2,305
|138,579
|0.00
|101
|Visalia Rawhide
|CalL
|126,235
|66
|1,913
|121,006
|0.04
|102
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|124,129
|66
|1,881
|115,074
|0.08
|103
|Tri-City Dust Devils
|NWL
|120,444
|66
|1,825
|108,136
|0.11
|104
|Stockton Ports
|CalL
|117,377
|66
|1,778
|114,480
|0.03
|105
|Hickory Crawdads
|SAL
|112,287
|61
|1,841
|105,378
|0.07
|106
|Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
|FSL
|108,879
|65
|1,675
|86,987
|0.25
|107
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|CarL
|108,725
|65
|1,673
|91,232
|0.19
|108
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|104,411
|65
|1,606
|102,794
|0.02
|109
|Down East Wood Ducks
|CarL
|96,160
|63
|1,526
|98,328
|-0.02
|110
|Rome Braves
|SAL
|95,120
|62
|1,534
|89,176
|0.07
|111
|Lake Elsinore Storm
|CalL
|94,385
|61
|1,547
|102,950
|-0.08
|112
|Daytona Tortugas
|FSL
|93,894
|62
|1,514
|91,156
|0.03
|113
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|83,077
|66
|1,259
|94,253
|-0.12
|114
|St. Lucie Mets
|FSL
|74,213
|67
|1,108
|71,213
|0.04
|115
|Bradenton Marauders
|FSL
|65,598
|61
|1,075
|56,522
|0.16
|116
|Tampa Tarpons
|FSL
|58,150
|59
|986
|46,627
|0.25
|117
|Lakeland Flying Tigers
|FSL
|38,202
|62
|616
|35,855
|0.07
|118
|Jupiter Hammerheads
|FSL
|35,515
|40
|888
|42,156
|-0.16
|119
|Palm Beach Cardinals
|FSL
|33,067
|38
|870
|36,880
|-0.10
|120
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|31,210
|63
|495
|24,402
|0.28
CalL: California League
CarL: Carolina League
EL: Eastern League
FSL: Florida State League
IL: International League
ML: Midwest League
NWL: Northwest League
PCL: Pacific Coast League
SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League
SL: Southern League
TL: Texas League