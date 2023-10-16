Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we begin with a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by total.

We have a new champ in the ranking of 2023 MiLB attendance by total, as the International League’s Lehigh Valley IronPigs surged to the top of the pack. There are some familiar names in these rankings, to be sure, but if you check out the the percentage changes, you’ll see winners far outnumber the list of losers on the total attendance front.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by total we’ll be posting lists by league, lists by classification and finally a list ranked by average.

Team LGE Total Gms Av 2022T CHG 1 Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL 567,322 71 7,990 544,220 0.04 2 Columbus Clippers IL 557,131 71 7,847 534,393 0.04 3 Nashville Sounds IL 556,962 72 7,736 555,576 0.00 4 Indianapolis Indians IL 556,775 71 7,842 534,610 0.04 5 Albuquerque Isotopes PCL 521,521 74 7,048 515,498 0.01 6 Dayton Dragons ML 520,433 66 7,885 444,346 0.17 7 Worcester Red Sox IL 519,651 70 7,424 532,152 -0.02 8 El Paso Chihuahuas PCL 507,907 75 6,772 496,805 0.02 9 Las Vegas Aviators PCL 506,047 74 6,838 518,221 -0.02 10 Charlotte Knights IL 498,816 73 6,833 531,465 -0.06 11 Durham Bulls IL 491,753 73 6,736 472,090 0.04 12 Buffalo Bisons IL 487,205 68 7,165 451,859 0.08 13 St. Paul Saints IL 460,918 71 6,492 473,911 -0.03 14 Toledo Mud Hens IL 447,384 72 6,214 426,499 0.05 15 Salt Lake Bees PCL 443,494 72 6,160 434,616 0.02 16 Rochester Red Wings IL 437,561 72 6,077 432,580 0.01 17 Iowa Cubs IL 432,246 72 6,003 437,543 -0.01 18 Richmond Flying Squirrels EL 428,541 67 6,396 406,560 0.05 19 Round Rock Express PCL 411,550 74 5,561 412,988 0.00 20 Norfolk Tides IL 411,429 71 5,795 365,292 0.13 21 Portland Sea Dogs EL 403,957 66 6,121 379,100 0.07 22 Hartford Yard Goats EL 402,731 64 6,293 402,123 0.00 23 Oklahoma City Dodgers PCL 399,908 71 5,633 410,730 -0.03 24 Louisville Bats IL 396,840 74 5,512 424,035 -0.06 25 Sacramento River Cats PCL 388,246 75 5,177 372,769 0.04 26 Reading Fightin Phils EL 384,563 65 5,916 368,068 0.04 27 Tacoma Rainiers PCL 384,498 73 5,267 366,469 0.05 28 Reno Aces PCL 372,926 74 5,040 336,079 0.11 29 West Michigan Whitecaps ML 360,999 63 5,730 337,167 0.07 30 Tulsa Drillers TL 356,002 68 5,235 357,200 0.00 31 Amarillo Sod Poodles TL 355,440 66 5,385 379,039 -0.06 32 Somerset Patriots EL 352,293 68 5,181 351,142 0.00 33 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp IL 347,723 68 5,114 358,094 -0.03 34 Frisco RoughRiders TL 343,606 67 5,128 341,254 0.01 35 Fort Wayne TinCaps ML 340,038 64 5,313 303,680 0.12 36 Syracuse Mets IL 336,492 67 5,022 335,490 0.00 37 SWB RailRiders IL 336,162 68 4,944 331,286 0.01 38 Wichita Wind Surge TL 322,637 69 4,676 220,528 0.46 39 South Bend Cubs ML 314,591 64 4,915 285,977 0.10 40 Rocket City Trash Pandas SL 314,306 64 4,911 327,007 -0.04 41 Altoona Curve EL 308,003 67 4,597 285,777 0.08 42 Arkansas Travelers TL 307,607 67 4,591 300,042 0.03 43 Omaha Storm Chasers IL 304,129 73 4,166 294,511 0.03 44 Greenville Drive SAL 303,328 61 4,973 317,150 -0.04 45 Lansing Lugnuts ML 299,449 64 4,679 288,840 0.04 46 SLand Space Cowboys PCL 299,055 73 4,097 285,827 0.05 47 Vancouver Canadians NWL 297,437 61 4,876 313,256 -0.05 48 Tennessee Smokies SL 295,603 65 4,548 294,334 0.00 49 Corpus Christi Hooks TL 294,986 67 4,403 257,991 0.14 50 Pensacola Blue Wahoos SL 293,581 69 4,255 281,972 0.04 51 Winston-Salem Dash SAL 290,534 62 4,686 287,529 0.01 52 Jersey Shore BlueClaws SAL 287,602 60 4,793 256,141 0.12 53 San Antonio Missions TL 284,419 68 4,183 272,144 0.05 54 Greensboro Grasshoppers SAL 279,061 62 4,501 265,943 0.05 55 Harrisburg Senators EL 273,768 65 4,212 244,433 0.12 56 Charleston RiverDogs CarL 270,170 63 4,288 251,491 0.07 57 Myrtle Beach Pelicans CarL 268,600 64 4,197 247,926 0.08 58 Fredericksburg Nationals CarL 265,960 64 4,156 260,546 0.02 59 Akron RubberDucks EL 265,938 66 4,029 253,735 0.05 60 Augusta GreenJackets CarL 260,060 62 4,195 262,172 -0.01 61 Springfield Cardinals TL 256,947 66 3,893 259,044 -0.01 62 NW Arkansas Naturals TL 256,552 68 3,773 240,615 0.07 89 Birmingham Barons SL 253,232 66 3,837 266,921 -0.05 63 Spokane Indians NWL 249,012 63 3,953 231,081 0.08 64 NH Fisher Cats EL 236,809 60 3,947 282,514 -0.16 65 Bowie Baysox EL 234,527 67 3,500 174,537 0.34 66 Midland Rockhounds TL 233,724 69 3,387 266,249 -0.12 67 Gwinnett Stripers IL 230,801 71 3,251 216,177 0.07 68 Chattanooga Lookouts SL 228,940 67 3,417 213,685 0.07 69 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ML 227,119 65 3,494 206,805 0.10 70 Fresno Grizzlies CalL 227,089 66 4,198 261,652 -0.13 71 Memphis Redbirds IL 223,751 73 3,065 239,605 -0.07 72 Columbia Fireflies CarL 219,277 61 3,595 217,225 0.01 73 Erie SeaWolves EL 207,555 67 3,098 175,810 0.18 74 Binghamton Rumble Ponies EL 206,911 65 3,183 246,679 -0.16 75 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers CarL 195,500 64 3,055 192,161 0.02 76 Lake County Captains ML 193,436 55 3,517 169,574 0.14 77 Delmarva Shorebirds CarL 189,749 60 3,162 154,786 0.23 78 Fayetteville Woodpeckers CarL 187,195 63 2,971 214,470 -0.13 79 Great Lakes Loons ML 186,080 62 3,001 174,050 0.07 80 Hudson Valley Renegades SAL 183,649 64 2,870 184,055 0.00 81 Asheville Tourists SAL 183,034 61 3,001 172,726 0.06 82 Brooklyn Cyclones SAL 182,875 64 2,857 167,846 0.09 83 Salem Red Sox CarL 177,083 61 2,903 181,287 -0.02 84 Quad Cities River Bandits ML 173,724 66 2,632 170,731 0.02 85 Montgomery Biscuits SL 168,751 66 2,557 156,356 0.08 86 Mississippi Braves SL 162,862 64 2,545 150,491 0.08 87 Cedar Rapids Kernels ML 161,205 65 2,480 136,360 0.18 88 Hillsboro Hops NWL 158,723 66 2,405 150,792 0.05 90 Biloxi Shuckers SL 158,586 65 2,440 148,865 0.07 91 Peoria Chiefs ML 158,209 64 2,472 135,784 0.17 92 Clearwater Threshers FSL 157,072 63 2,493 151,983 0.03 93 Wilmington Blue Rocks SAL 156,200 62 2,519 118,754 0.32 94 Bowling Green Hot Rods SAL 155,447 62 2,507 155,975 0.00 95 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes CalL 151,082 66 2,289 138,533 0.09 96 Eugene Emeralds NWL 145,896 63 2,316 136,360 0.07 97 Aberdeen IronBirds SAL 141,019 64 2,203 121,916 0.16 98 Everett AquaSox NWL 140,937 63 2,237 128,836 0.09 99 Inland Empire 66ers CalL 139,534 65 2,147 141,792 -0.02 100 Carolina Mudcats CarL 138,299 60 2,305 138,579 0.00 101 Visalia Rawhide CalL 126,235 66 1,913 121,006 0.04 102 San Jose Giants CalL 124,129 66 1,881 115,074 0.08 103 Tri-City Dust Devils NWL 120,444 66 1,825 108,136 0.11 104 Stockton Ports CalL 117,377 66 1,778 114,480 0.03 105 Hickory Crawdads SAL 112,287 61 1,841 105,378 0.07 106 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels FSL 108,879 65 1,675 86,987 0.25 107 Lynchburg Hillcats CarL 108,725 65 1,673 91,232 0.19 108 Beloit Sky Carp ML 104,411 65 1,606 102,794 0.02 109 Down East Wood Ducks CarL 96,160 63 1,526 98,328 -0.02 110 Rome Braves SAL 95,120 62 1,534 89,176 0.07 111 Lake Elsinore Storm CalL 94,385 61 1,547 102,950 -0.08 112 Daytona Tortugas FSL 93,894 62 1,514 91,156 0.03 113 Modesto Nuts CalL 83,077 66 1,259 94,253 -0.12 114 St. Lucie Mets FSL 74,213 67 1,108 71,213 0.04 115 Bradenton Marauders FSL 65,598 61 1,075 56,522 0.16 116 Tampa Tarpons FSL 58,150 59 986 46,627 0.25 117 Lakeland Flying Tigers FSL 38,202 62 616 35,855 0.07 118 Jupiter Hammerheads FSL 35,515 40 888 42,156 -0.16 119 Palm Beach Cardinals FSL 33,067 38 870 36,880 -0.10 120 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 31,210 63 495 24,402 0.28

CalL: California League

CarL: Carolina League

EL: Eastern League

FSL: Florida State League

IL: International League

ML: Midwest League

NWL: Northwest League

PCL: Pacific Coast League

SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League

SL: Southern League

TL: Texas League