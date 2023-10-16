2023 MiLB attendance by league
Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we move on to a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by league.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by total we’ll be posting lists by classification and finally a list ranked by average.
International League (Triple-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Lehigh Valley IronPigs
567,322
71
7,990
544,220
7,665
2
Columbus Clippers
557,131
71
7,847
534,393
7,634
3
Indianapolis Indians
556,775
71
7,842
534,610
7,425
4
Nashville Sounds
556,962
72
7,736
555,576
7,611
5
Worcester Red Sox
519,651
70
7,424
532,152
7,290
6
Buffalo Bisons
487,205
68
7,165
451,859
6,846
7
Charlotte Knights
498,816
73
6,833
531,465
7,280
8
Durham Bulls
491,753
73
6,736
472,090
6,295
9
St. Paul Saints
460,918
71
6,492
473,911
6,582
10
Toledo Mud Hens
447,384
72
6,214
426,499
5,842
11
Rochester Red Wings
437,561
72
6,077
432,580
6,180
12
Iowa Cubs
432,246
72
6,003
437,543
5,913
13
Norfolk Tides
411,429
71
5,795
365,292
5,004
14
Louisville Bats
396,840
74
5,512
424,035
5,730
15
J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
347,723
68
5,114
358,094
4,974
16
Syracuse Mets
336,492
67
5,022
335,490
4,793
17
SWB RailRiders
336,162
68
4,944
331,286
4,666
18
Omaha Storm Chasers
304,129
73
4,166
294,511
4,148
19
Gwinnett Stripers
230,801
71
3,251
216,177
2,961
20
Memphis Redbirds
223,751
73
3,065
239,605
3,375
TOTALS
8,601,051
1,419
6,061
8,491,388
5,909 Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Albuquerque Isotopes
521,521
74
7,048
515,498
7,062
2
Las Vegas Aviators
506,047
74
6,838
518,221
6,910
3
El Paso Chihuahuas
507,907
75
6,772
496,805
6,714
4
Salt Lake Bees
443,494
72
6,160
434,616
5,873
5
Oklahoma City Dodgers
399,908
71
5,633
410,730
5,626
6
Round Rock Express
411,550
74
5,561
412,988
5,507
7
Tacoma Rainiers
384,498
73
5,267
366,469
5,020
8
Sacramento River Cats
388,246
75
5,177
372,769
4,970
9
Reno Aces
372,926
74
5,040
336,079
4,801
10
SLand Space Cowboys
299,055
73
4,097
285,827
3,970
TOTALS
4,235,152
735
5,762
4,150,002
5,654 Eastern League (Double-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Richmond Flying Squirrels
428,541
67
6,396
406,560
6,160
2
Hartford Yard Goats
402,731
64
6,293
402,123
6,002
3
Portland Sea Dogs
403,957
66
6,121
379,100
5,744
4
Reading Fightin Phils
384,563
65
5,916
368,068
5,577
5
Somerset Patriots
352,293
68
5,181
351,142
5,241
6
Altoona Curve
308,003
67
4,597
285,777
4,330
7
Harrisburg Senators
273,768
65
4,212
244,433
3,595
8
Akron RubberDucks
265,938
66
4,029
253,735
3,904
9
NH Fisher Cats
236,809
60
3,947
282,514
4,346
10
Bowie Baysox
234,527
67
3,500
174,537
2,685
11
Binghamton Rumble Ponies
206,911
65
3,183
246,679
2,366
12
Erie SeaWolves
207,555
67
3,098
175,810
2,664
TOTALS
3,705,596
787
4,709
3,470,478
4,399 Southern League (Double-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Rocket City Trash Pandas
314,306
64
4,911
327,007
5,031
2
Tennessee Smokies
295,603
65
4,548
294,334
4,328
3
Pensacola Blue Wahoos
293,581
69
4,255
281,972
4,209
4
Birmingham Barons
253,232
66
3,837
266,921
3,925
5
Chattanooga Lookouts
228,940
67
3,417
213,685
3,238
6
Montgomery Biscuits
168,751
66
2,557
156,356
2,522
7
Mississippi Braves
162,862
64
2,545
150,491
2,389
8
Biloxi Shuckers
158,586
65
2,440
148,865
2,326
TOTALS
1,875,861
526
3,566
1,839,631
3,517 Texas League (Double-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Amarillo Sod Poodles
355,440
66
5,385
379,039
5,493
2
Tulsa Drillers
356,002
68
5,235
357,200
5,495
3
Frisco RoughRiders
343,606
67
5,128
341,254
5,018
4
Wichita Wind Surge
322,637
69
4,676
220,528
3,341
5
Arkansas Travelers
307,607
67
4,591
300,042
4,478
6
Corpus Christi Hooks
294,986
67
4,403
257,991
3,909
7
San Antonio Missions
284,419
68
4,183
272,144
4,123
8
Springfield Cardinals
256,947
66
3,893
259,044
3,754
9
NW Arkansas Naturals
256,552
68
3,773
240,615
3,538
10
Midland Rockhounds
233,724
69
3,387
266,249
3,428
TOTALS
3,011,920
675
4,462
2,854,085
4,260 South Atlantic (Sally) League (High-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Greenville Drive
303,328
61
4,973
317,150
4,879
2
Jersey Shore BlueClaws
287,602
60
4,793
256,141
4,269
3
Winston-Salem Dash
290,534
62
4,686
287,529
4,493
4
Greensboro Grasshoppers
279,061
62
4,501
265,943
4,221
5
Asheville Tourists
183,034
61
3,001
172,726
2,742
6
Hudson Valley Renegades
183,649
64
2,870
184,055
2,876
7
Brooklyn Cyclones
182,875
64
2,857
167,846
2,707
8
Wilmington Blue Rocks
156,200
62
2,519
118,754
1,947
9
Bowling Green Hot Rods
155,447
62
2,507
155,975
2,437
10
Aberdeen IronBirds
141,019
64
2,203
121,916
1,966
11
Hickory Crawdads
112,287
61
1,841
105,378
1,700
12
Rome Braves
95,120
62
1,534
89,176
1,415
TOTALS
2,370,156
745
3,181
2,242,589
2,978 Midwest League (High-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Dayton Dragons
520,433
66
7,885
444,346
7,935
2
West Michigan Whitecaps
360,999
63
5,730
337,167
5,527
3
Fort Wayne TinCaps
340,038
64
5,313
303,680
5,061
4
South Bend Cubs
314,591
64
4,915
285,977
4,468
5
Lansing Lugnuts
299,449
64
4,679
288,840
4,659
6
Lake County Captains
193,436
55
3,517
169,574
2,874
7
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
227,119
65
3,494
206,805
3,390
8
Great Lakes Loons
186,080
62
3,001
174,050
2,807
9
Quad Cities River Bandits
173,724
66
2,632
170,731
2,668
10
Cedar Rapids Kernels
161,205
65
2,480
136,360
2,164
11
Peoria Chiefs
158,209
64
2,472
135,784
2,089
12
Beloit Sky Carp
104,411
65
1,606
102,794
1,632
TOTALS
3,039,684
763
3,984
2,756,108
3,724 Northwest League (High-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Vancouver Canadians
297,437
61
4,876
313,256
5,135
2
Spokane Indians
249,012
63
3,953
231,081
3,668
3
Hillsboro Hops
158,723
66
2,405
150,792
2,356
4
Eugene Emeralds
145,896
63
2,316
136,360
2,235
5
Everett AquaSox
140,937
63
2,237
128,836
1,982
6
Tri-City Dust Devils
120,444
66
1,825
108,136
1,744
TOTALS
1,112,449
382
2,912
1,068,461
2,842 Carolina League (Single-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Charleston RiverDogs
270,170
63
4,288
251,491
3,992
2
Myrtle Beach Pelicans
268,600
64
4,197
247,926
3,935
3
Augusta GreenJackets
260,060
62
4,195
262,172
4,096
4
Fredericksburg Nationals
265,960
64
4,156
260,546
4,071
5
Columbia Fireflies
219,277
61
3,595
217,225
3,394
6
Delmarva Shorebirds
189,749
60
3,162
154,786
2,497
7
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
195,500
64
3,055
192,161
2,912
8
Fayetteville Woodpeckers
187,195
63
2,971
214,470
3,459
9
Salem Red Sox
177,083
61
2,903
181,287
2,878
10
Carolina Mudcats
138,299
60
2,305
138,579
2,165
11
Lynchburg Hillcats
108,725
65
1,673
91,232
1,496
12
Down East Wood Ducks
96,160
63
1,526
98,328
1,513
TOTALS
2,376,778
750
3,169
2,310,203
3,036 Florida State League (Single-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Clearwater Threshers
157,072
63
2,493
151,983
2,412
2
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
108,879
65
1,675
86,987
1,582
3
Daytona Tortugas
93,894
62
1,514
91,156
1,572
4
St. Lucie Mets
74,213
67
1,108
71,213
1,167
5
Bradenton Marauders
65,598
61
1,075
56,522
870
6
Tampa Tarpons
58,150
59
986
46,627
914
7
Jupiter Hammerheads
35,515
40
888
42,156
669
8
Palm Beach Cardinals
33,067
38
870
36,880
605
9
Lakeland Flying Tigers
38,202
62
616
35,855
618
10
Dunedin Blue Jays
31,210
63
495
24,402
381
TOTALS
685,800
580
1,200
643,780
1,075 California League (Single-A)
Team
Total
Gms
Av
2022T
2022A
1
Fresno Grizzlies
227,089
66
4,198
261,652
4,025
2
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
151,082
66
2,289
138,533
2,099
3
Inland Empire 66ers
139,534
65
2,147
141,792
2,148
4
Visalia Rawhide
126,235
66
1,913
121,006
1,833
5
San Jose Giants
124,129
66
1,881
115,074
1,744
6
Stockton Ports
117,377
66
1,778
114,480
1,735
7
Lake Elsinore Storm
94,385
61
1,547
102,950
1,584
8
Modesto Nuts
83,077
66
1,259
94,253
1,428
TOTALS
1,112,908
522
2,132
1,089,740
2,072
