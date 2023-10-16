Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we move on to a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by league.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by total we’ll be posting lists by classification and finally a list ranked by average.

International League (Triple-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Lehigh Valley IronPigs 567,322 71 7,990 544,220 7,665 2 Columbus Clippers 557,131 71 7,847 534,393 7,634 3 Indianapolis Indians 556,775 71 7,842 534,610 7,425 4 Nashville Sounds 556,962 72 7,736 555,576 7,611 5 Worcester Red Sox 519,651 70 7,424 532,152 7,290 6 Buffalo Bisons 487,205 68 7,165 451,859 6,846 7 Charlotte Knights 498,816 73 6,833 531,465 7,280 8 Durham Bulls 491,753 73 6,736 472,090 6,295 9 St. Paul Saints 460,918 71 6,492 473,911 6,582 10 Toledo Mud Hens 447,384 72 6,214 426,499 5,842 11 Rochester Red Wings 437,561 72 6,077 432,580 6,180 12 Iowa Cubs 432,246 72 6,003 437,543 5,913 13 Norfolk Tides 411,429 71 5,795 365,292 5,004 14 Louisville Bats 396,840 74 5,512 424,035 5,730 15 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp 347,723 68 5,114 358,094 4,974 16 Syracuse Mets 336,492 67 5,022 335,490 4,793 17 SWB RailRiders 336,162 68 4,944 331,286 4,666 18 Omaha Storm Chasers 304,129 73 4,166 294,511 4,148 19 Gwinnett Stripers 230,801 71 3,251 216,177 2,961 20 Memphis Redbirds 223,751 73 3,065 239,605 3,375 TOTALS 8,601,051 1,419 6,061 8,491,388 5,909

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Albuquerque Isotopes 521,521 74 7,048 515,498 7,062 2 Las Vegas Aviators 506,047 74 6,838 518,221 6,910 3 El Paso Chihuahuas 507,907 75 6,772 496,805 6,714 4 Salt Lake Bees 443,494 72 6,160 434,616 5,873 5 Oklahoma City Dodgers 399,908 71 5,633 410,730 5,626 6 Round Rock Express 411,550 74 5,561 412,988 5,507 7 Tacoma Rainiers 384,498 73 5,267 366,469 5,020 8 Sacramento River Cats 388,246 75 5,177 372,769 4,970 9 Reno Aces 372,926 74 5,040 336,079 4,801 10 SLand Space Cowboys 299,055 73 4,097 285,827 3,970 TOTALS 4,235,152 735 5,762 4,150,002 5,654

Eastern League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Richmond Flying Squirrels 428,541 67 6,396 406,560 6,160 2 Hartford Yard Goats 402,731 64 6,293 402,123 6,002 3 Portland Sea Dogs 403,957 66 6,121 379,100 5,744 4 Reading Fightin Phils 384,563 65 5,916 368,068 5,577 5 Somerset Patriots 352,293 68 5,181 351,142 5,241 6 Altoona Curve 308,003 67 4,597 285,777 4,330 7 Harrisburg Senators 273,768 65 4,212 244,433 3,595 8 Akron RubberDucks 265,938 66 4,029 253,735 3,904 9 NH Fisher Cats 236,809 60 3,947 282,514 4,346 10 Bowie Baysox 234,527 67 3,500 174,537 2,685 11 Binghamton Rumble Ponies 206,911 65 3,183 246,679 2,366 12 Erie SeaWolves 207,555 67 3,098 175,810 2,664 TOTALS 3,705,596 787 4,709 3,470,478 4,399

Southern League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Rocket City Trash Pandas 314,306 64 4,911 327,007 5,031 2 Tennessee Smokies 295,603 65 4,548 294,334 4,328 3 Pensacola Blue Wahoos 293,581 69 4,255 281,972 4,209 4 Birmingham Barons 253,232 66 3,837 266,921 3,925 5 Chattanooga Lookouts 228,940 67 3,417 213,685 3,238 6 Montgomery Biscuits 168,751 66 2,557 156,356 2,522 7 Mississippi Braves 162,862 64 2,545 150,491 2,389 8 Biloxi Shuckers 158,586 65 2,440 148,865 2,326 TOTALS 1,875,861 526 3,566 1,839,631 3,517

Texas League (Double-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Amarillo Sod Poodles 355,440 66 5,385 379,039 5,493 2 Tulsa Drillers 356,002 68 5,235 357,200 5,495 3 Frisco RoughRiders 343,606 67 5,128 341,254 5,018 4 Wichita Wind Surge 322,637 69 4,676 220,528 3,341 5 Arkansas Travelers 307,607 67 4,591 300,042 4,478 6 Corpus Christi Hooks 294,986 67 4,403 257,991 3,909 7 San Antonio Missions 284,419 68 4,183 272,144 4,123 8 Springfield Cardinals 256,947 66 3,893 259,044 3,754 9 NW Arkansas Naturals 256,552 68 3,773 240,615 3,538 10 Midland Rockhounds 233,724 69 3,387 266,249 3,428 TOTALS 3,011,920 675 4,462 2,854,085 4,260

South Atlantic (Sally) League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Greenville Drive 303,328 61 4,973 317,150 4,879 2 Jersey Shore BlueClaws 287,602 60 4,793 256,141 4,269 3 Winston-Salem Dash 290,534 62 4,686 287,529 4,493 4 Greensboro Grasshoppers 279,061 62 4,501 265,943 4,221 5 Asheville Tourists 183,034 61 3,001 172,726 2,742 6 Hudson Valley Renegades 183,649 64 2,870 184,055 2,876 7 Brooklyn Cyclones 182,875 64 2,857 167,846 2,707 8 Wilmington Blue Rocks 156,200 62 2,519 118,754 1,947 9 Bowling Green Hot Rods 155,447 62 2,507 155,975 2,437 10 Aberdeen IronBirds 141,019 64 2,203 121,916 1,966 11 Hickory Crawdads 112,287 61 1,841 105,378 1,700 12 Rome Braves 95,120 62 1,534 89,176 1,415 TOTALS 2,370,156 745 3,181 2,242,589 2,978

Midwest League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Dayton Dragons 520,433 66 7,885 444,346 7,935 2 West Michigan Whitecaps 360,999 63 5,730 337,167 5,527 3 Fort Wayne TinCaps 340,038 64 5,313 303,680 5,061 4 South Bend Cubs 314,591 64 4,915 285,977 4,468 5 Lansing Lugnuts 299,449 64 4,679 288,840 4,659 6 Lake County Captains 193,436 55 3,517 169,574 2,874 7 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 227,119 65 3,494 206,805 3,390 8 Great Lakes Loons 186,080 62 3,001 174,050 2,807 9 Quad Cities River Bandits 173,724 66 2,632 170,731 2,668 10 Cedar Rapids Kernels 161,205 65 2,480 136,360 2,164 11 Peoria Chiefs 158,209 64 2,472 135,784 2,089 12 Beloit Sky Carp 104,411 65 1,606 102,794 1,632 TOTALS 3,039,684 763 3,984 2,756,108 3,724

Northwest League (High-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Vancouver Canadians 297,437 61 4,876 313,256 5,135 2 Spokane Indians 249,012 63 3,953 231,081 3,668 3 Hillsboro Hops 158,723 66 2,405 150,792 2,356 4 Eugene Emeralds 145,896 63 2,316 136,360 2,235 5 Everett AquaSox 140,937 63 2,237 128,836 1,982 6 Tri-City Dust Devils 120,444 66 1,825 108,136 1,744 TOTALS 1,112,449 382 2,912 1,068,461 2,842

Carolina League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Charleston RiverDogs 270,170 63 4,288 251,491 3,992 2 Myrtle Beach Pelicans 268,600 64 4,197 247,926 3,935 3 Augusta GreenJackets 260,060 62 4,195 262,172 4,096 4 Fredericksburg Nationals 265,960 64 4,156 260,546 4,071 5 Columbia Fireflies 219,277 61 3,595 217,225 3,394 6 Delmarva Shorebirds 189,749 60 3,162 154,786 2,497 7 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 195,500 64 3,055 192,161 2,912 8 Fayetteville Woodpeckers 187,195 63 2,971 214,470 3,459 9 Salem Red Sox 177,083 61 2,903 181,287 2,878 10 Carolina Mudcats 138,299 60 2,305 138,579 2,165 11 Lynchburg Hillcats 108,725 65 1,673 91,232 1,496 12 Down East Wood Ducks 96,160 63 1,526 98,328 1,513 TOTALS 2,376,778 750 3,169 2,310,203 3,036

Florida State League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Clearwater Threshers 157,072 63 2,493 151,983 2,412 2 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 108,879 65 1,675 86,987 1,582 3 Daytona Tortugas 93,894 62 1,514 91,156 1,572 4 St. Lucie Mets 74,213 67 1,108 71,213 1,167 5 Bradenton Marauders 65,598 61 1,075 56,522 870 6 Tampa Tarpons 58,150 59 986 46,627 914 7 Jupiter Hammerheads 35,515 40 888 42,156 669 8 Palm Beach Cardinals 33,067 38 870 36,880 605 9 Lakeland Flying Tigers 38,202 62 616 35,855 618 10 Dunedin Blue Jays 31,210 63 495 24,402 381 TOTALS 685,800 580 1,200 643,780 1,075

California League (Single-A)

Team Total Gms Av 2022T 2022A 1 Fresno Grizzlies 227,089 66 4,198 261,652 4,025 2 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 151,082 66 2,289 138,533 2,099 3 Inland Empire 66ers 139,534 65 2,147 141,792 2,148 4 Visalia Rawhide 126,235 66 1,913 121,006 1,833 5 San Jose Giants 124,129 66 1,881 115,074 1,744 6 Stockton Ports 117,377 66 1,778 114,480 1,735 7 Lake Elsinore Storm 94,385 61 1,547 102,950 1,584 8 Modesto Nuts 83,077 66 1,259 94,253 1,428 TOTALS 1,112,908 522 2,132 1,089,740 2,072

