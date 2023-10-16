Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we move on to a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by classification.

There are four classifications in Minor League Baseball. Here we break down each 30-team classification and list teams by average attendance. We also include the 2022 average attendance.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by classification we’ll be posting a list ranked by average.

Triple-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av 2022A 1 Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL 567,322 71 7,990 7,665 2 Columbus Clippers IL 557,131 71 7,847 7,634 3 Indianapolis Indians IL 556,775 71 7,842 7,425 4 Nashville Sounds IL 556,962 72 7,736 7,611 5 Worcester Red Sox IL 519,651 70 7,424 7,290 6 Buffalo Bisons IL 487,205 68 7,165 6,846 7 Albuquerque Isotopes PCL 521,521 74 7,048 7,062 8 Las Vegas Aviators PCL 506,047 74 6,838 6,910 9 Charlotte Knights IL 498,816 73 6,833 7,280 10 El Paso Chihuahuas PCL 507,907 75 6,772 6,714 11 Durham Bulls IL 491,753 73 6,736 6,295 12 St. Paul Saints IL 460,918 71 6,492 6,582 13 Toledo Mud Hens IL 447,384 72 6,214 5,842 14 Salt Lake Bees PCL 443,494 72 6,160 5,873 15 Rochester Red Wings IL 437,561 72 6,077 6,180 16 Iowa Cubs IL 432,246 72 6,003 5,913 17 Norfolk Tides IL 411,429 71 5,795 5,004 18 Oklahoma City Dodgers PCL 399,908 71 5,633 5,626 19 Round Rock Express PCL 411,550 74 5,561 5,507 20 Louisville Bats IL 396,840 74 5,512 5,730 21 Tacoma Rainiers PCL 384,498 73 5,267 5,020 22 Sacramento River Cats PCL 388,246 75 5,177 4,970 23 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp IL 347,723 68 5,114 4,974 24 Reno Aces PCL 372,926 74 5,040 4,801 25 Syracuse Mets IL 336,492 67 5,022 4,793 26 SWB RailRiders IL 336,162 68 4,944 4,666 27 Omaha Storm Chasers IL 304,129 73 4,166 4,148 28 SLand Space Cowboys PCL 299,055 73 4,097 3,970 29 Gwinnett Stripers IL 230,801 71 3,251 2,961 30 Memphis Redbirds IL 223,751 73 3,065 3,375

Double-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av 2022A 1 Richmond Flying Squirrels EL 428,541 67 6,396 6,160 2 Hartford Yard Goats EL 402,731 64 6,293 6,002 3 Portland Sea Dogs EL 403,957 66 6,121 5,744 4 Reading Fightin Phils EL 384,563 65 5,916 5,577 5 Amarillo Sod Poodles TL 355,440 66 5,385 5,493 6 Tulsa Drillers TL 356,002 68 5,235 5,495 7 Somerset Patriots EL 352,293 68 5,181 5,241 8 Frisco RoughRiders TL 343,606 67 5,128 5,018 9 Rocket City Trash Pandas SL 314,306 64 4,911 5,031 10 Wichita Wind Surge TL 322,637 69 4,676 3,341 11 Altoona Curve EL 308,003 67 4,597 4,330 12 Arkansas Travelers TL 307,607 67 4,591 4,478 13 Tennessee Smokies SL 295,603 65 4,548 4,328 14 Corpus Christi Hooks TL 294,986 67 4,403 3,909 15 Pensacola Blue Wahoos SL 293,581 69 4,255 4,209 16 Harrisburg Senators EL 273,768 65 4,212 3,595 17 San Antonio Missions TL 284,419 68 4,183 4,123 18 Akron RubberDucks EL 265,938 66 4,029 3,904 19 NH Fisher Cats EL 236,809 60 3,947 4,346 20 Springfield Cardinals TL 256,947 66 3,893 3,754 21 Birmingham Barons SL 253,232 66 3,837 3,925 22 NWA Naturals TL 256,552 68 3,773 3,538 23 Bowie Baysox EL 234,527 67 3,500 2,685 24 Chattanooga Lookouts SL 228,940 67 3,417 3,238 25 Midland Rockhounds TL 233,724 69 3,387 3,428 26 Binghamton Rumble Ponies EL 206,911 65 3,183 2,366 27 Erie SeaWolves EL 207,555 67 3,098 2,664 28 Montgomery Biscuits SL 168,751 66 2,557 2,522 29 Mississippi Braves SL 162,862 64 2,545 2,389 30 Biloxi Shuckers SL 158,586 65 2,440 2,326

High-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av 2022A 1 Dayton Dragons ML 520,433 66 7,885 7,935 2 West Michigan Whitecaps ML 360,999 63 5,730 5,527 3 Fort Wayne TinCaps ML 340,038 64 5,313 5,061 4 Greenville Drive SAL 303,328 61 4,973 4,879 5 South Bend Cubs ML 314,591 64 4,915 4,468 6 Vancouver Canadians NWL 297,437 61 4,876 5,135 7 Jersey Shore BlueClaws SAL 287,602 60 4,793 4,269 8 Winston-Salem Dash SAL 290,534 62 4,686 4,493 9 Lansing Lugnuts ML 299,449 64 4,679 4,659 10 Greensboro Grasshoppers SAL 279,061 62 4,501 4,221 11 Spokane Indians NWL 249,012 63 3,953 3,668 12 Lake County Captains ML 193,436 55 3,517 2,874 13 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ML 227,119 65 3,494 3,390 14 Asheville Tourists SAL 183,034 61 3,001 2,742 15 Great Lakes Loons ML 186,080 62 3,001 2,807 16 Hudson Valley Renegades SAL 183,649 64 2,870 2,876 17 Brooklyn Cyclones SAL 182,875 64 2,857 2,707 18 Quad Cities River Bandits ML 173,724 66 2,632 2,668 19 Wilmington Blue Rocks SAL 156,200 62 2,519 1,947 20 Bowling Green Hot Rods SAL 155,447 62 2,507 2,437 21 Cedar Rapids Kernels ML 161,205 65 2,480 2,164 22 Peoria Chiefs ML 158,209 64 2,472 2,089 23 Hillsboro Hops NWL 158,723 66 2,405 2,356 24 Eugene Emeralds NWL 145,896 63 2,316 2,235 25 Everett AquaSox NWL 140,937 63 2,237 1,982 26 Aberdeen IronBirds SAL 141,019 64 2,203 1,966 27 Hickory Crawdads SAL 112,287 61 1,841 1,700 28 Tri-City Dust Devils NWL 120,444 66 1,825 1,744 29 Beloit Sky Carp ML 104,411 65 1,606 1,632 30 Rome Braves SAL 95,120 62 1,534 1,415

Single-A

Team LGE Total Gms Av 2022A 1 Charleston RiverDogs CarL 270,170 63 4,288 3,992 2 Fresno Grizzlies CalL 227,089 66 4,198 4,025 3 Myrtle Beach Pelicans CarL 268,600 64 4,197 3,935 4 Augusta GreenJackets CarL 260,060 62 4,195 4,096 5 Fredericksburg Nationals CarL 265,960 64 4,156 4,071 6 Columbia Fireflies CarL 219,277 61 3,595 3,394 7 Delmarva Shorebirds CarL 189,749 60 3,162 2,497 8 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers CarL 195,500 64 3,055 2,912 9 Fayetteville Woodpeckers CarL 187,195 63 2,971 3,459 10 Salem Red Sox CarL 177,083 61 2,903 2,878 11 Clearwater Threshers FSL 157,072 63 2,493 2,412 12 Carolina Mudcats CarL 138,299 60 2,305 2,165 13 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes CalL 151,082 66 2,289 2,099 14 Inland Empire 66ers CalL 139,534 65 2,147 2,148 15 Visalia Rawhide CalL 126,235 66 1,913 1,833 16 San Jose Giants CalL 124,129 66 1,881 1,744 17 Stockton Ports CalL 117,377 66 1,778 1,735 18 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels FSL 108,879 65 1,675 1,582 19 Lynchburg Hillcats CarL 108,725 65 1,673 1,496 20 Lake Elsinore Storm CalL 94,385 61 1,547 1,584 21 Down East Wood Ducks CarL 96,160 63 1,526 1,513 22 Daytona Tortugas FSL 93,894 62 1,514 1,572 23 Modesto Nuts CalL 83,077 66 1,259 1,428 24 St. Lucie Mets FSL 74,213 67 1,108 1,167 25 Bradenton Marauders FSL 65,598 61 1,075 870 26 Tampa Tarpons FSL 58,150 59 986 914 27 Jupiter Hammerheads FSL 35,515 40 888 669 28 Palm Beach Cardinals FSL 33,067 38 870 605 29 Lakeland Flying Tigers FSL 38,202 62 616 618 30 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 31,210 63 495 381

CalL: California League

CarL: Carolina League

EL: Eastern League

FSL: Florida State League

IL: International League

ML: Midwest League

NWL: Northwest League

PCL: Pacific Coast League

SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League

SL: Southern League

TL: Texas League

