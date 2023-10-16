Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2023 MiLB and MLB seasons, as we move on to a list of 2023 MiLB attendance by classification.
There are four classifications in Minor League Baseball. Here we break down each 30-team classification and list teams by average attendance. We also include the 2022 average attendance.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by classification we’ll be posting a list ranked by average.
Triple-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av
|2022A
|1
|Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|IL
|567,322
|71
|7,990
|7,665
|2
|Columbus Clippers
|IL
|557,131
|71
|7,847
|7,634
|3
|Indianapolis Indians
|IL
|556,775
|71
|7,842
|7,425
|4
|Nashville Sounds
|IL
|556,962
|72
|7,736
|7,611
|5
|Worcester Red Sox
|IL
|519,651
|70
|7,424
|7,290
|6
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|487,205
|68
|7,165
|6,846
|7
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|PCL
|521,521
|74
|7,048
|7,062
|8
|Las Vegas Aviators
|PCL
|506,047
|74
|6,838
|6,910
|9
|Charlotte Knights
|IL
|498,816
|73
|6,833
|7,280
|10
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|PCL
|507,907
|75
|6,772
|6,714
|11
|Durham Bulls
|IL
|491,753
|73
|6,736
|6,295
|12
|St. Paul Saints
|IL
|460,918
|71
|6,492
|6,582
|13
|Toledo Mud Hens
|IL
|447,384
|72
|6,214
|5,842
|14
|Salt Lake Bees
|PCL
|443,494
|72
|6,160
|5,873
|15
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|437,561
|72
|6,077
|6,180
|16
|Iowa Cubs
|IL
|432,246
|72
|6,003
|5,913
|17
|Norfolk Tides
|IL
|411,429
|71
|5,795
|5,004
|18
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|PCL
|399,908
|71
|5,633
|5,626
|19
|Round Rock Express
|PCL
|411,550
|74
|5,561
|5,507
|20
|Louisville Bats
|IL
|396,840
|74
|5,512
|5,730
|21
|Tacoma Rainiers
|PCL
|384,498
|73
|5,267
|5,020
|22
|Sacramento River Cats
|PCL
|388,246
|75
|5,177
|4,970
|23
|J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
|IL
|347,723
|68
|5,114
|4,974
|24
|Reno Aces
|PCL
|372,926
|74
|5,040
|4,801
|25
|Syracuse Mets
|IL
|336,492
|67
|5,022
|4,793
|26
|SWB RailRiders
|IL
|336,162
|68
|4,944
|4,666
|27
|Omaha Storm Chasers
|IL
|304,129
|73
|4,166
|4,148
|28
|SLand Space Cowboys
|PCL
|299,055
|73
|4,097
|3,970
|29
|Gwinnett Stripers
|IL
|230,801
|71
|3,251
|2,961
|30
|Memphis Redbirds
|IL
|223,751
|73
|3,065
|3,375
Double-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av
|2022A
|1
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|EL
|428,541
|67
|6,396
|6,160
|2
|Hartford Yard Goats
|EL
|402,731
|64
|6,293
|6,002
|3
|Portland Sea Dogs
|EL
|403,957
|66
|6,121
|5,744
|4
|Reading Fightin Phils
|EL
|384,563
|65
|5,916
|5,577
|5
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|TL
|355,440
|66
|5,385
|5,493
|6
|Tulsa Drillers
|TL
|356,002
|68
|5,235
|5,495
|7
|Somerset Patriots
|EL
|352,293
|68
|5,181
|5,241
|8
|Frisco RoughRiders
|TL
|343,606
|67
|5,128
|5,018
|9
|Rocket City Trash Pandas
|SL
|314,306
|64
|4,911
|5,031
|10
|Wichita Wind Surge
|TL
|322,637
|69
|4,676
|3,341
|11
|Altoona Curve
|EL
|308,003
|67
|4,597
|4,330
|12
|Arkansas Travelers
|TL
|307,607
|67
|4,591
|4,478
|13
|Tennessee Smokies
|SL
|295,603
|65
|4,548
|4,328
|14
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|TL
|294,986
|67
|4,403
|3,909
|15
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|SL
|293,581
|69
|4,255
|4,209
|16
|Harrisburg Senators
|EL
|273,768
|65
|4,212
|3,595
|17
|San Antonio Missions
|TL
|284,419
|68
|4,183
|4,123
|18
|Akron RubberDucks
|EL
|265,938
|66
|4,029
|3,904
|19
|NH Fisher Cats
|EL
|236,809
|60
|3,947
|4,346
|20
|Springfield Cardinals
|TL
|256,947
|66
|3,893
|3,754
|21
|Birmingham Barons
|SL
|253,232
|66
|3,837
|3,925
|22
|NWA Naturals
|TL
|256,552
|68
|3,773
|3,538
|23
|Bowie Baysox
|EL
|234,527
|67
|3,500
|2,685
|24
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|SL
|228,940
|67
|3,417
|3,238
|25
|Midland Rockhounds
|TL
|233,724
|69
|3,387
|3,428
|26
|Binghamton Rumble Ponies
|EL
|206,911
|65
|3,183
|2,366
|27
|Erie SeaWolves
|EL
|207,555
|67
|3,098
|2,664
|28
|Montgomery Biscuits
|SL
|168,751
|66
|2,557
|2,522
|29
|Mississippi Braves
|SL
|162,862
|64
|2,545
|2,389
|30
|Biloxi Shuckers
|SL
|158,586
|65
|2,440
|2,326
High-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av
|2022A
|1
|Dayton Dragons
|ML
|520,433
|66
|7,885
|7,935
|2
|West Michigan Whitecaps
|ML
|360,999
|63
|5,730
|5,527
|3
|Fort Wayne TinCaps
|ML
|340,038
|64
|5,313
|5,061
|4
|Greenville Drive
|SAL
|303,328
|61
|4,973
|4,879
|5
|South Bend Cubs
|ML
|314,591
|64
|4,915
|4,468
|6
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|297,437
|61
|4,876
|5,135
|7
|Jersey Shore BlueClaws
|SAL
|287,602
|60
|4,793
|4,269
|8
|Winston-Salem Dash
|SAL
|290,534
|62
|4,686
|4,493
|9
|Lansing Lugnuts
|ML
|299,449
|64
|4,679
|4,659
|10
|Greensboro Grasshoppers
|SAL
|279,061
|62
|4,501
|4,221
|11
|Spokane Indians
|NWL
|249,012
|63
|3,953
|3,668
|12
|Lake County Captains
|ML
|193,436
|55
|3,517
|2,874
|13
|Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
|ML
|227,119
|65
|3,494
|3,390
|14
|Asheville Tourists
|SAL
|183,034
|61
|3,001
|2,742
|15
|Great Lakes Loons
|ML
|186,080
|62
|3,001
|2,807
|16
|Hudson Valley Renegades
|SAL
|183,649
|64
|2,870
|2,876
|17
|Brooklyn Cyclones
|SAL
|182,875
|64
|2,857
|2,707
|18
|Quad Cities River Bandits
|ML
|173,724
|66
|2,632
|2,668
|19
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|SAL
|156,200
|62
|2,519
|1,947
|20
|Bowling Green Hot Rods
|SAL
|155,447
|62
|2,507
|2,437
|21
|Cedar Rapids Kernels
|ML
|161,205
|65
|2,480
|2,164
|22
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|158,209
|64
|2,472
|2,089
|23
|Hillsboro Hops
|NWL
|158,723
|66
|2,405
|2,356
|24
|Eugene Emeralds
|NWL
|145,896
|63
|2,316
|2,235
|25
|Everett AquaSox
|NWL
|140,937
|63
|2,237
|1,982
|26
|Aberdeen IronBirds
|SAL
|141,019
|64
|2,203
|1,966
|27
|Hickory Crawdads
|SAL
|112,287
|61
|1,841
|1,700
|28
|Tri-City Dust Devils
|NWL
|120,444
|66
|1,825
|1,744
|29
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|104,411
|65
|1,606
|1,632
|30
|Rome Braves
|SAL
|95,120
|62
|1,534
|1,415
Single-A
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av
|2022A
|1
|Charleston RiverDogs
|CarL
|270,170
|63
|4,288
|3,992
|2
|Fresno Grizzlies
|CalL
|227,089
|66
|4,198
|4,025
|3
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|CarL
|268,600
|64
|4,197
|3,935
|4
|Augusta GreenJackets
|CarL
|260,060
|62
|4,195
|4,096
|5
|Fredericksburg Nationals
|CarL
|265,960
|64
|4,156
|4,071
|6
|Columbia Fireflies
|CarL
|219,277
|61
|3,595
|3,394
|7
|Delmarva Shorebirds
|CarL
|189,749
|60
|3,162
|2,497
|8
|Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
|CarL
|195,500
|64
|3,055
|2,912
|9
|Fayetteville Woodpeckers
|CarL
|187,195
|63
|2,971
|3,459
|10
|Salem Red Sox
|CarL
|177,083
|61
|2,903
|2,878
|11
|Clearwater Threshers
|FSL
|157,072
|63
|2,493
|2,412
|12
|Carolina Mudcats
|CarL
|138,299
|60
|2,305
|2,165
|13
|Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
|CalL
|151,082
|66
|2,289
|2,099
|14
|Inland Empire 66ers
|CalL
|139,534
|65
|2,147
|2,148
|15
|Visalia Rawhide
|CalL
|126,235
|66
|1,913
|1,833
|16
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|124,129
|66
|1,881
|1,744
|17
|Stockton Ports
|CalL
|117,377
|66
|1,778
|1,735
|18
|Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
|FSL
|108,879
|65
|1,675
|1,582
|19
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|CarL
|108,725
|65
|1,673
|1,496
|20
|Lake Elsinore Storm
|CalL
|94,385
|61
|1,547
|1,584
|21
|Down East Wood Ducks
|CarL
|96,160
|63
|1,526
|1,513
|22
|Daytona Tortugas
|FSL
|93,894
|62
|1,514
|1,572
|23
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|83,077
|66
|1,259
|1,428
|24
|St. Lucie Mets
|FSL
|74,213
|67
|1,108
|1,167
|25
|Bradenton Marauders
|FSL
|65,598
|61
|1,075
|870
|26
|Tampa Tarpons
|FSL
|58,150
|59
|986
|914
|27
|Jupiter Hammerheads
|FSL
|35,515
|40
|888
|669
|28
|Palm Beach Cardinals
|FSL
|33,067
|38
|870
|605
|29
|Lakeland Flying Tigers
|FSL
|38,202
|62
|616
|618
|30
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|31,210
|63
|495
|381
CalL: California League
CarL: Carolina League
EL: Eastern League
FSL: Florida State League
IL: International League
ML: Midwest League
NWL: Northwest League
PCL: Pacific Coast League
SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League
SL: Southern League
TL: Texas League
