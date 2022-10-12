Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we begin with a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by total.
There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.
These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by total we’ll be posting lists by league, lists by classification and finally a list ranked by average.
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021T
|+/-
|1
|Nashville Sounds
|IL
|555,576
|73
|7,611
|436,868
|27%
|2
|Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|IL
|544,220
|71
|7,665
|356,355
|53%
|3
|Indianapolis Indians
|IL
|534,610
|72
|7,425
|353,729
|51%
|4
|Columbus Clippers
|IL
|534,393
|70
|7,634
|393,879
|36%
|5
|Worcester Red Sox
|IL
|532,152
|73
|7,290
|362,559
|47%
|6
|Charlotte Knights
|IL
|531,465
|73
|7,280
|345,305
|54%
|7
|Las Vegas Aviators
|PCL
|518,221
|75
|6,910
|428,369
|21%
|8
|Albuquerque Isotopes
|PCL
|515,498
|73
|7,062
|329,295
|57%
|9
|El Paso Chihuahuas
|PCL
|496,805
|74
|6,714
|403,657
|23%
|10
|St. Paul Saints
|IL
|473,911
|72
|6,582
|393,394
|20%
|11
|Durham Bulls
|IL
|472,090
|75
|6,295
|320,873
|47%
|12
|Buffalo Bisons
|IL
|451,859
|66
|6,846
|200,752
|125%
|13
|Dayton Dragons
|ML
|444,346
|56
|7,935
|344,167
|29%
|14
|Iowa Cubs
|IL
|437,543
|74
|5,913
|314,749
|39%
|15
|Salt Lake Bees
|PCL
|434,616
|74
|5,873
|300,535
|45%
|16
|Rochester Red Wings
|IL
|432,580
|70
|6,180
|219,941
|97%
|17
|Toledo Mud Hens
|IL
|426,499
|73
|5,842
|300,063
|42%
|18
|Louisville Bats
|IL
|424,035
|74
|5,730
|269,338
|57%
|19
|Round Rock Express
|PCL
|412,988
|75
|5,507
|305,742
|35%
|20
|Oklahoma City Dodgers
|PCL
|410,730
|73
|5,626
|305,290
|35%
|21
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|EL
|406,560
|66
|6,160
|275,169
|48%
|22
|Hartford Yard Goats
|EL
|402,123
|67
|6,002
|287,752
|40%
|23
|Portland Sea Dogs
|EL
|379,100
|66
|5,744
|210,211
|80%
|24
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|TL
|379,039
|69
|5,493
|316,288
|20%
|25
|Sacramento River Cats
|PCL
|372,769
|75
|4,970
|259,640
|44%
|26
|Reading Fightin Phils
|EL
|368,068
|66
|5,577
|226,667
|62%
|27
|Tacoma Rainiers
|PCL
|366,469
|73
|5,020
|245,706
|49%
|28
|Norfolk Tides
|IL
|365,292
|73
|5,004
|262,496
|39%
|29
|J’ville Jumbo Shrimp
|IL
|358,094
|72
|4,974
|242,667
|48%
|30
|Tulsa Drillers
|TL
|357,200
|65
|5,495
|300,270
|19%
|31
|Somerset Patriots
|EL
|351,142
|67
|5,241
|205,267
|71%
|32
|Frisco RoughRiders
|TL
|341,254
|68
|5,018
|275,169
|24%
|33
|West Michigan Whitecaps
|ML
|337,167
|61
|5,527
|228,071
|48%
|34
|Reno Aces
|PCL
|336,079
|70
|4,801
|233,961
|44%
|35
|Syracuse Mets
|IL
|335,490
|70
|4,793
|215,336
|56%
|36
|SWB RailRiders
|IL
|331,286
|71
|4,666
|236,559
|40%
|37
|Rocket City Trash Pandas
|SL
|327,007
|65
|5,031
|274,858
|19%
|38
|Greenville Drive
|SAL
|317,150
|65
|4,879
|243,362
|30%
|39
|Vancouver Canadians
|NWL
|313,256
|61
|5,135
|15,822
|1880%
|40
|Fort Wayne TinCaps
|ML
|303,680
|60
|5,061
|219,044
|39%
|41
|Arkansas Travelers
|TL
|300,042
|67
|4,478
|215,050
|40%
|42
|Omaha Storm Chasers
|IL
|294,511
|71
|4,148
|245,170
|20%
|43
|Tennessee Smokies
|SL
|294,334
|68
|4,328
|245,821
|20%
|44
|Lansing Lugnuts
|ML
|288,840
|62
|4,659
|198,878
|45%
|45
|Winston-Salem Dash
|SAL
|287,529
|64
|4,493
|206,333
|39%
|46
|South Bend Cubs
|ML
|285,977
|64
|4,468
|217,066
|32%
|47
|SLand Space Cowboys
|PCL
|285,827
|72
|3,970
|211,560
|35%
|48
|Altoona Curve
|EL
|285,777
|66
|4,330
|213,686
|34%
|49
|NH Fisher Cats
|EL
|282,514
|65
|4,346
|183,730
|54%
|50
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|SL
|281,972
|67
|4,209
|235,948
|20%
|51
|San Antonio Missions
|TL
|272,144
|66
|4,123
|184,167
|48%
|52
|Birmingham Barons
|SL
|266,921
|68
|3,925
|231,365
|15%
|53
|Midland Rockhounds
|TL
|266,249
|66
|3,428
|186,134
|43%
|54
|Greensboro Grasshoppers
|SAL
|265,943
|63
|4,221
|225,905
|18%
|55
|Augusta GreenJackets
|CarL
|262,172
|64
|4,096
|211,561
|24%
|56
|Fresno Grizzlies
|CalL
|261,652
|65
|4,025
|176,395
|48%
|57
|Fredericksburg Nationals
|CarL
|260,546
|64
|4,071
|199,071
|31%
|58
|Springfield Cardinals
|TL
|259,044
|69
|3,754
|172,134
|50%
|59
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|TL
|257,991
|66
|3,909
|206,847
|25%
|60
|Jersey Shore BlueClaws
|SAL
|256,141
|60
|4,269
|150,873
|70%
|61
|Akron RubberDucks
|EL
|253,735
|65
|3,904
|208,162
|22%
|62
|Charleston RiverDogs
|CarL
|251,491
|63
|3,992
|208,641
|21%
|89
|Myrtle Beach Pelicans
|CarL
|247,926
|63
|3,935
|199,704
|24%
|63
|Binghamton Rumble Ponies
|EL
|246,679
|62
|2,366
|107,803
|129%
|64
|Harrisburg Senators
|EL
|244,433
|68
|3,595
|167,810
|46%
|65
|NW Arkansas Naturals
|TL
|240,615
|68
|3,538
|150,473
|60%
|66
|Memphis Redbirds
|IL
|239,605
|71
|3,375
|183,217
|31%
|67
|Spokane Indians
|NWL
|231,081
|61
|2,235
|140,623
|64%
|68
|Wichita Wind Surge
|TL
|220,528
|66
|3,341
|241,230
|-9%
|69
|Columbia Fireflies
|CarL
|217,225
|64
|3,394
|153,547
|41%
|70
|Gwinnett Stripers
|IL
|216,177
|73
|2,961
|162,494
|33%
|71
|Fayetteville Woodpeckers
|CarL
|214,470
|62
|3,459
|173,243
|24%
|72
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|SL
|213,685
|66
|3,238
|131,322
|63%
|73
|Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
|ML
|206,805
|61
|3,390
|156,646
|32%
|74
|Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
|CarL
|192,161
|66
|2,912
|162,031
|19%
|75
|Hudson Valley Renegades
|SAL
|184,055
|64
|2,876
|125,599
|47%
|76
|Salem Red Sox
|CarL
|181,287
|63
|2,878
|128,769
|41%
|77
|Erie SeaWolves
|EL
|175,810
|66
|2,664
|145,445
|21%
|78
|Bowie Baysox
|EL
|174,537
|65
|2,685
|128,467
|36%
|79
|Great Lakes Loons
|ML
|174,050
|62
|2,807
|124,896
|39%
|80
|Asheville Tourists
|SAL
|172,726
|63
|2,742
|130,435
|32%
|81
|Quad Cities River Bandits
|ML
|170,731
|64
|2,668
|163,263
|5%
|82
|Lake County Captains
|ML
|169,574
|59
|2,874
|126,191
|34%
|83
|Brooklyn Cyclones
|SAL
|167,846
|62
|2,707
|103,874
|62%
|84
|Montgomery Biscuits
|SL
|156,356
|62
|2,522
|137,709
|14%
|85
|Bowling Green Hot Rods
|SAL
|155,975
|64
|2,437
|125,738
|24%
|86
|Delmarva Shorebirds
|CarL
|154,786
|62
|2,497
|110,481
|40%
|87
|Clearwater Threshers
|FSL
|151,983
|63
|2,412
|108,111
|41%
|88
|Hillsboro Hops
|NWL
|150,792
|64
|2,356
|110,384
|37%
|90
|Mississippi Braves
|SL
|150,491
|63
|2,389
|118,776
|27%
|91
|Biloxi Shuckers
|SL
|148,865
|64
|2,326
|114,276
|30%
|92
|Inland Empire 66ers
|CalL
|141,792
|66
|2,148
|90,587
|57%
|93
|Carolina Mudcats
|CarL
|138,579
|64
|2,165
|98,976
|40%
|94
|Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
|CalL
|138,533
|66
|2,099
|76,493
|81%
|95
|Cedar Rapids Kernels
|ML
|136,360
|63
|2,164
|100,161
|36%
|96
|Eugene Emeralds
|NWL
|136,360
|61
|2,235
|91,315
|49%
|97
|Peoria Chiefs
|ML
|135,784
|65
|2,089
|69,725
|95%
|98
|Everett AquaSox
|NWL
|128,836
|65
|1,982
|102,423
|26%
|99
|Aberdeen IronBirds
|SAL
|121,916
|62
|1,966
|104,665
|16%
|100
|Visalia Rawhide
|CalL
|121,006
|66
|1,833
|79,625
|52%
|101
|Wilmington Blue Rocks
|SAL
|118,754
|61
|1,947
|78,690
|51%
|102
|San Jose Giants
|CalL
|115,074
|60
|1,744
|62,569
|84%
|103
|Stockton Ports
|CalL
|114,480
|66
|1,735
|73,410
|56%
|104
|Tri-City Dust Devils
|NWL
|108,136
|62
|1,744
|61,245
|77%
|105
|Hickory Crawdads
|SAL
|105,378
|62
|1,700
|88,453
|19%
|106
|Lake Elsinore Storm
|CalL
|102,950
|65
|1,584
|103,758
|-1%
|107
|Beloit Sky Carp
|ML
|102,794
|63
|1,632
|46,746
|120%
|108
|Down East Wood Ducks
|CarL
|98,328
|65
|1,513
|85,586
|15%
|109
|Modesto Nuts
|CalL
|94,253
|66
|1,428
|42,200
|123%
|110
|Lynchburg Hillcats
|CarL
|91,232
|61
|1,496
|68,032
|34%
|111
|Daytona Tortugas
|FSL
|91,156
|58
|1,572
|79,361
|15%
|112
|Rome Braves
|SAL
|89,176
|63
|1,415
|78,538
|14%
|113
|Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
|FSL
|86,987
|55
|1,582
|76,216
|14%
|114
|St. Lucie Mets
|FSL
|71,213
|61
|1,167
|45,609
|56%
|115
|Bradenton Marauders
|FSL
|56,522
|65
|870
|38,207
|48%
|116
|Tampa Tarpons
|FSL
|46,627
|51
|914
|34,842
|34%
|117
|Jupiter Hammerheads
|FSL
|42,156
|63
|669
|20,197
|109%
|118
|Palm Beach Cardinals
|FSL
|36,880
|61
|605
|28,440
|30%
|119
|Lakeland Flying Tigers
|FSL
|35,855
|58
|618
|26,894
|33%
|120
|Dunedin Blue Jays
|FSL
|24,402
|64
|381
|10,043
|143%
CalL: California League
CarL: Carolina League
EL: Eastern League
FSL: Florida State League
IL: International League
ML: Midwest League
NWL: Northwest League
PCL: Pacific Coast League
SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League
SL: Southern League
TL: Texas League