Our year-end attendance roundups continue with the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, as we begin with a list of 2022 MiLB attendance by total.

There was widespread optimism within the industry that 2022 would be a rebound season in Minor League Baseball, and an initial glance would appear to reflect the optimism was warranted. Overall, we’re told that well-managed teams are seeing revenue levels approaching 2019 numbers–pre-COVID–and although there are still some areas of concern (group sales, in general, were still down, though merch sales were still strong), we’re seeing some relieved folks already planning for 2023.

These numbers are compiled from MLB’s stats system. Following this list of attendance by total we’ll be posting lists by league, lists by classification and finally a list ranked by average.

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021T +/- 1 Nashville Sounds IL 555,576 73 7,611 436,868 27% 2 Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL 544,220 71 7,665 356,355 53% 3 Indianapolis Indians IL 534,610 72 7,425 353,729 51% 4 Columbus Clippers IL 534,393 70 7,634 393,879 36% 5 Worcester Red Sox IL 532,152 73 7,290 362,559 47% 6 Charlotte Knights IL 531,465 73 7,280 345,305 54% 7 Las Vegas Aviators PCL 518,221 75 6,910 428,369 21% 8 Albuquerque Isotopes PCL 515,498 73 7,062 329,295 57% 9 El Paso Chihuahuas PCL 496,805 74 6,714 403,657 23% 10 St. Paul Saints IL 473,911 72 6,582 393,394 20% 11 Durham Bulls IL 472,090 75 6,295 320,873 47% 12 Buffalo Bisons IL 451,859 66 6,846 200,752 125% 13 Dayton Dragons ML 444,346 56 7,935 344,167 29% 14 Iowa Cubs IL 437,543 74 5,913 314,749 39% 15 Salt Lake Bees PCL 434,616 74 5,873 300,535 45% 16 Rochester Red Wings IL 432,580 70 6,180 219,941 97% 17 Toledo Mud Hens IL 426,499 73 5,842 300,063 42% 18 Louisville Bats IL 424,035 74 5,730 269,338 57% 19 Round Rock Express PCL 412,988 75 5,507 305,742 35% 20 Oklahoma City Dodgers PCL 410,730 73 5,626 305,290 35% 21 Richmond Flying Squirrels EL 406,560 66 6,160 275,169 48% 22 Hartford Yard Goats EL 402,123 67 6,002 287,752 40% 23 Portland Sea Dogs EL 379,100 66 5,744 210,211 80% 24 Amarillo Sod Poodles TL 379,039 69 5,493 316,288 20% 25 Sacramento River Cats PCL 372,769 75 4,970 259,640 44% 26 Reading Fightin Phils EL 368,068 66 5,577 226,667 62% 27 Tacoma Rainiers PCL 366,469 73 5,020 245,706 49% 28 Norfolk Tides IL 365,292 73 5,004 262,496 39% 29 J’ville Jumbo Shrimp IL 358,094 72 4,974 242,667 48% 30 Tulsa Drillers TL 357,200 65 5,495 300,270 19% 31 Somerset Patriots EL 351,142 67 5,241 205,267 71% 32 Frisco RoughRiders TL 341,254 68 5,018 275,169 24% 33 West Michigan Whitecaps ML 337,167 61 5,527 228,071 48% 34 Reno Aces PCL 336,079 70 4,801 233,961 44% 35 Syracuse Mets IL 335,490 70 4,793 215,336 56% 36 SWB RailRiders IL 331,286 71 4,666 236,559 40% 37 Rocket City Trash Pandas SL 327,007 65 5,031 274,858 19% 38 Greenville Drive SAL 317,150 65 4,879 243,362 30% 39 Vancouver Canadians NWL 313,256 61 5,135 15,822 1880% 40 Fort Wayne TinCaps ML 303,680 60 5,061 219,044 39% 41 Arkansas Travelers TL 300,042 67 4,478 215,050 40% 42 Omaha Storm Chasers IL 294,511 71 4,148 245,170 20% 43 Tennessee Smokies SL 294,334 68 4,328 245,821 20% 44 Lansing Lugnuts ML 288,840 62 4,659 198,878 45% 45 Winston-Salem Dash SAL 287,529 64 4,493 206,333 39% 46 South Bend Cubs ML 285,977 64 4,468 217,066 32% 47 SLand Space Cowboys PCL 285,827 72 3,970 211,560 35% 48 Altoona Curve EL 285,777 66 4,330 213,686 34% 49 NH Fisher Cats EL 282,514 65 4,346 183,730 54% 50 Pensacola Blue Wahoos SL 281,972 67 4,209 235,948 20% 51 San Antonio Missions TL 272,144 66 4,123 184,167 48% 52 Birmingham Barons SL 266,921 68 3,925 231,365 15% 53 Midland Rockhounds TL 266,249 66 3,428 186,134 43% 54 Greensboro Grasshoppers SAL 265,943 63 4,221 225,905 18% 55 Augusta GreenJackets CarL 262,172 64 4,096 211,561 24% 56 Fresno Grizzlies CalL 261,652 65 4,025 176,395 48% 57 Fredericksburg Nationals CarL 260,546 64 4,071 199,071 31% 58 Springfield Cardinals TL 259,044 69 3,754 172,134 50% 59 Corpus Christi Hooks TL 257,991 66 3,909 206,847 25% 60 Jersey Shore BlueClaws SAL 256,141 60 4,269 150,873 70% 61 Akron RubberDucks EL 253,735 65 3,904 208,162 22% 62 Charleston RiverDogs CarL 251,491 63 3,992 208,641 21% 89 Myrtle Beach Pelicans CarL 247,926 63 3,935 199,704 24% 63 Binghamton Rumble Ponies EL 246,679 62 2,366 107,803 129% 64 Harrisburg Senators EL 244,433 68 3,595 167,810 46% 65 NW Arkansas Naturals TL 240,615 68 3,538 150,473 60% 66 Memphis Redbirds IL 239,605 71 3,375 183,217 31% 67 Spokane Indians NWL 231,081 61 2,235 140,623 64% 68 Wichita Wind Surge TL 220,528 66 3,341 241,230 -9% 69 Columbia Fireflies CarL 217,225 64 3,394 153,547 41% 70 Gwinnett Stripers IL 216,177 73 2,961 162,494 33% 71 Fayetteville Woodpeckers CarL 214,470 62 3,459 173,243 24% 72 Chattanooga Lookouts SL 213,685 66 3,238 131,322 63% 73 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ML 206,805 61 3,390 156,646 32% 74 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers CarL 192,161 66 2,912 162,031 19% 75 Hudson Valley Renegades SAL 184,055 64 2,876 125,599 47% 76 Salem Red Sox CarL 181,287 63 2,878 128,769 41% 77 Erie SeaWolves EL 175,810 66 2,664 145,445 21% 78 Bowie Baysox EL 174,537 65 2,685 128,467 36% 79 Great Lakes Loons ML 174,050 62 2,807 124,896 39% 80 Asheville Tourists SAL 172,726 63 2,742 130,435 32% 81 Quad Cities River Bandits ML 170,731 64 2,668 163,263 5% 82 Lake County Captains ML 169,574 59 2,874 126,191 34% 83 Brooklyn Cyclones SAL 167,846 62 2,707 103,874 62% 84 Montgomery Biscuits SL 156,356 62 2,522 137,709 14% 85 Bowling Green Hot Rods SAL 155,975 64 2,437 125,738 24% 86 Delmarva Shorebirds CarL 154,786 62 2,497 110,481 40% 87 Clearwater Threshers FSL 151,983 63 2,412 108,111 41% 88 Hillsboro Hops NWL 150,792 64 2,356 110,384 37% 90 Mississippi Braves SL 150,491 63 2,389 118,776 27% 91 Biloxi Shuckers SL 148,865 64 2,326 114,276 30% 92 Inland Empire 66ers CalL 141,792 66 2,148 90,587 57% 93 Carolina Mudcats CarL 138,579 64 2,165 98,976 40% 94 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes CalL 138,533 66 2,099 76,493 81% 95 Cedar Rapids Kernels ML 136,360 63 2,164 100,161 36% 96 Eugene Emeralds NWL 136,360 61 2,235 91,315 49% 97 Peoria Chiefs ML 135,784 65 2,089 69,725 95% 98 Everett AquaSox NWL 128,836 65 1,982 102,423 26% 99 Aberdeen IronBirds SAL 121,916 62 1,966 104,665 16% 100 Visalia Rawhide CalL 121,006 66 1,833 79,625 52% 101 Wilmington Blue Rocks SAL 118,754 61 1,947 78,690 51% 102 San Jose Giants CalL 115,074 60 1,744 62,569 84% 103 Stockton Ports CalL 114,480 66 1,735 73,410 56% 104 Tri-City Dust Devils NWL 108,136 62 1,744 61,245 77% 105 Hickory Crawdads SAL 105,378 62 1,700 88,453 19% 106 Lake Elsinore Storm CalL 102,950 65 1,584 103,758 -1% 107 Beloit Sky Carp ML 102,794 63 1,632 46,746 120% 108 Down East Wood Ducks CarL 98,328 65 1,513 85,586 15% 109 Modesto Nuts CalL 94,253 66 1,428 42,200 123% 110 Lynchburg Hillcats CarL 91,232 61 1,496 68,032 34% 111 Daytona Tortugas FSL 91,156 58 1,572 79,361 15% 112 Rome Braves SAL 89,176 63 1,415 78,538 14% 113 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels FSL 86,987 55 1,582 76,216 14% 114 St. Lucie Mets FSL 71,213 61 1,167 45,609 56% 115 Bradenton Marauders FSL 56,522 65 870 38,207 48% 116 Tampa Tarpons FSL 46,627 51 914 34,842 34% 117 Jupiter Hammerheads FSL 42,156 63 669 20,197 109% 118 Palm Beach Cardinals FSL 36,880 61 605 28,440 30% 119 Lakeland Flying Tigers FSL 35,855 58 618 26,894 33% 120 Dunedin Blue Jays FSL 24,402 64 381 10,043 143%

CalL: California League

CarL: Carolina League

EL: Eastern League

FSL: Florida State League

IL: International League

ML: Midwest League

NWL: Northwest League

PCL: Pacific Coast League

SAL: South Atlantic (Sally) League

SL: Southern League

TL: Texas League