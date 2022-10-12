Reds adding Great American Ball Park sportsbook for 2023

The Cincinnati Reds are the latest team to jump on the sports-betting bandwagon after announcing plans to add a new BetMGM Great American Ball Park sportsbook for the 2023 season.

Ohio will see legalized sports betting enabled on Jan. 1, 2023. The Great American Ball Park sportsbook will be the second sportsbook at an MLB ballpark for BetMGM: a BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals, opened in January 2022.

The multi-year agreement includes plans to open a retail BetMGM Sportsbookin the space currently serving as the Machine Room restaurant on the northeast side of Great American Ball Park. It will only be accessible from outside the ticketed areas of the ballpark via the arena plaza level entrance. The new venue will be open year around.

As part of the deal to make BetMGM the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Cincinnati Reds, signage will be prominently featured at Great American Ball Park, including a permanent outfield wall sign, messaging behind home plate, and a branded foul line during select games. BetMGM, which will have its own suite and club seats at the stadium, also plans to curate VIP experiences for its fans including on-field access during batting practice.

And, of course, Reds fans will be encouraged to join the Manning family in placing wagers on the BetMGM mobile app.

“With sports gaming coming to Ohio, the Reds sought to bring the highest quality operator to our ballpark for those fans who choose to participate in sports gaming,” said Doug Healy, Cincinnati Reds Chief Financial Officer, via press release. “BetMGM is renowned for their expertise in entertainment and sports gaming, and we believe their brand best fits our high customer standards and will also help draw visitors to our city.”

