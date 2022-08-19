Oriole Park sportsbook on tap

Another incursion of ballpark gambling, as the Baltimore Orioles announced a new Oriole Park sportsbook in partnership with Las Vegas’s SuperBook Sports.

The new space is being touted as the first-ever retail sports lounge to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The team did not disclose where in the ballpark the sportsbook would be installed. If approved by the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission, sports enthusiasts will be able to experience the SuperBook Sports lounge at Camden Yards upon its anticipated completion in 2023. The space will features its own food and beverage service, as well as comfortable seating for fans to enjoy the game and place live sports bets.

“The Orioles are thrilled to partner with SuperBook to enhance our game-day experience with the introduction of their first-ever on-premise sports lounge,” said T.J. Brightman, Orioles Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, via press release. “While our organization is striving to build the next World Series contender in Charm City, we are constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore. The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”

“SuperBook Sports is excited about this partnership with the Baltimore Orioles,” said Kristin Mackey, SuperBook Sports Vice President of Marketing via press release. “The heritage and tradition of the Orioles brand fits perfectly with the SuperBook brand. To be a part of ‘The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball’ is an honor, and we look forward to bringing a one of a kind sports lounge experience to fans. The future of the Orioles is bright, and we look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come.”

As part of this partnership, SuperBook branding will be prevalent throughout the ballpark, including on the center field scoreboard and home plate signage, as well as on-site activations during games. SuperBook will also be featured in the MLB Ballpark app and on the Orioles’ social media platforms.

