Updated renderings for new Wrigley Field sportsbook

As the Chicago Cubs and DraftKings mark the topping off of a new Wrigley Field sportsbook with the traditional beam-signing ceremony, we have some new renderings to share.

The retail sportsbook, designed by Gensler, will be a 22,350-square-foot space with a planned occupancy of up to 1,000 people and will feature a massive 2,000-square-foot video screen and a scrolling ticker displaying odds, scores and player information. Additionally, the space will be outfitted with betting kiosks, over-the-counter ticket windows, a Jim Beam-branded bar concept and will serve American-style food with a Chicago flair via Cubs concessionaire Levy. Once complete, the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field will be open year-round. The general contractor is Pepper Construction with Marquee Development serving as the owner’s representative.

The two-story sportsbook, slated to be completed in 2023, will be located on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field.

“Today’s beam signing ceremony marks a significant milestone with longtime partner DraftKings to create a one-of-a-kind sportsbook that will enhance the gameday environment for fans and visitors to Wrigley Field,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney via press release. “With our opening planned for 2023, we’re excited to add a year-round entertainment venue to campus.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the latest milestone in our collaborative efforts with the Chicago Cubs to bring a world class entertainment experience for customers to iconic Wrigley Field,” said DraftKings CEO Jason Robins via press release. “DraftKings is proud to be associated with one of the most historic and recognized organizations in all of sports as we near completion of this highly anticipated project.”

Legalized sports wagering is certainly a success in Illinois–no surprise, really–and according to a DraftKings press release, DraftKings has generated nearly $2 billion in handle in the state since launching mobile and online sports betting in Illinois on August 5, 2020, more than any other operator.

Renderings courtesy DraftKings.

RELATED STORIES: Wrigley Field sportsbook plan in place; Cubs, DraftKings partner on proposed Wrigley Field sportsbook