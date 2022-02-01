Nationals Park sportsbook set for 2022 MLB season

It’s billed as the first sportsbook located in an MLB ballpark, but it certainly not be the last: The Washington Nationals are finally opening BetMGM Sportsbook in the Nationals Park center-field plaza area.

The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park will open year-round and joins Capitol One Arena as D.C. venues offering sports gambling. Accessible from N Street SE next to Center Field Gate, the new sportsbook features 40 big-screen TVs with live odds boards that update as the action progresses. Visitors can place wagers directly with cashiers at six betting windows or utilize user-friendly betting kiosks. Additionally, the BetMGM Sportsbook offers full-service beverage and dining options. The newly created sportsbook will be located in the space previously known as Center Field Social, across Center Field Plaza from the Nationals Team Store. One limitation imposed by the team: It will not be accessible by fans while in attendance at a Nationals game, but fans will be able to place bets via BetMGM’s mobile app.

The facility was first pitched for the 2021 season but delayed.

“The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park represents the newest way in which we are providing our fans with the best experiences in sports and entertainment,” said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports, via press release. “Upon its opening, the sportsbook immediately becomes one of the neighborhood’s premier venues for both the savvy bettor and casual fan to watch the top events in an upscale and electric atmosphere.”

Sports betting is on the verge of becoming a major part of the baseball experience as more states ease restrictions on gambling. A new Caesars Entertainment sportsbook and bar is coming to Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, by the beginning of 2022. Other teams planning sports books at the ballpark include the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

Rendering courtesy Washington Nationals.

