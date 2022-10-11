With the conclusion of the Major League Baseball season on Wednesday, it’s time to look at the numbers for 2022 MLB attendance by average, providing an interesting way to gauge the state of the industry.
In the era of big data dominating the sport, reporting on attendance seems a little quaint when there are so many other metrics MLB teams use to measure success. Of course, these numbers are not public (teams don’t like to discuss the actual existence of per-caps, much less their values), though you will see teams disclose general trends.
Still, attendance serves as a useful proxy for general, year-to-year trends, even if we’re dealing with an anomalous baseline. And one lesson to take away: the business of baseball improved in 2022, despite baseball’s best efforts to cripple the season before it began by a drawn-out lockout. That seemed to be a wake-up call for the industry–and we’ll know in a few years whether things have actually changed. We suspect we’ll find out when the industry negotiates with the MLB Players Association over a collective bargaining agreement for minor leaguers.
|Team
|LGE
|Total
|Gms
|Av.
|2021A
|+/-
|1
|LA Dodgers
|NL
|3,861,408
|81
|47,672
|34,626
|0.38
|2
|St. Louis Cardinals
|NL
|3,320,551
|81
|40,994
|26,282
|0.56
|3
|New York Yankees
|AL
|3,136,207
|78
|40,208
|24,498
|0.64
|4
|Atlanta Braves
|NL
|3,129,931
|81
|38,641
|29,490
|0.31
|5
|San Diego Padres
|NL
|2,987,470
|81
|36,882
|27,061
|0.36
|6
|New York Mets
|NL
|2,564,737
|77
|33,308
|20,711
|0.61
|7
|Houston Astros
|AL
|2,688,998
|81
|33,198
|25,537
|0.30
|8
|Toronto Blue Jays
|AL
|2,653,830
|81
|32,763
|10,201
|2.21
|9
|Colorado Rockies
|NL
|2,597,428
|80
|32,468
|24,854
|0.31
|10
|Boston Red Sox
|AL
|2,625,089
|81
|32,409
|21,300
|0.52
|11
|Chicago Cubs
|NL
|2,616,780
|81
|32,306
|24,431
|0.32
|12
|SF Giants
|NL
|2,482,686
|81
|30,650
|20,734
|0.48
|13
|LA Angels
|AL
|2,457,461
|81
|30,339
|18,484
|0.64
|14
|Milwaukee Brewers
|NL
|2,422,420
|80
|30,280
|22,522
|0.34
|15
|Seattle Mariners
|AL
|2,287,267
|80
|28,591
|15,012
|0.90
|16
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NL
|2,276,736
|80
|28,459
|19,188
|0.48
|17
|Washington Nationals
|NL
|2,026,401
|81
|25,017
|18,319
|0.37
|18
|Texas Rangers
|AL
|2,011,381
|81
|24,832
|26,053
|-0.05
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|AL
|2,009,359
|81
|24,807
|20,466
|0.21
|20
|Minnesota Twins
|AL
|1,801,128
|80
|22,514
|16,377
|0.37
|21
|Arizona D-Backs
|NL
|1,605,199
|81
|19,817
|12,877
|0.54
|22
|Detroit Tigers
|AL
|1,575,544
|80
|19,694
|13,613
|0.45
|23
|Baltimore Orioles
|AL
|1,368,367
|78
|17,543
|10,170
|0.72
|24
|Cincinnati Reds
|NL
|1,395,770
|80
|17,447
|18,581
|-0.06
|25
|Cleveland Guardians
|AL
|1,295,870
|76
|17,051
|14,472
|0.18
|26
|Kansas Ciity Royals
|AL
|1,277,686
|80
|15,971
|14,316
|0.12
|28
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|NL
|1,257,458
|81
|15,524
|10,611
|0.46
|28
|Tampa Bay Rays
|AL
|1,128,127
|81
|13,927
|9,513
|0.46
|29
|Miami Marlins
|NL
|907,487
|81
|11,204
|7,934
|0.41
|30
|Oakland Athletics
|AL
|787,902
|79
|9,973
|8,768
|0.14
|TOTALS
|64,556,678
|2,405
|26,843
|18,901
|0.42
