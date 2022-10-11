With the conclusion of the Major League Baseball season on Wednesday, it’s time to look at the numbers for 2022 MLB attendance by average, providing an interesting way to gauge the state of the industry.

In the era of big data dominating the sport, reporting on attendance seems a little quaint when there are so many other metrics MLB teams use to measure success. Of course, these numbers are not public (teams don’t like to discuss the actual existence of per-caps, much less their values), though you will see teams disclose general trends.

Still, attendance serves as a useful proxy for general, year-to-year trends, even if we’re dealing with an anomalous baseline. And one lesson to take away: the business of baseball improved in 2022, despite baseball’s best efforts to cripple the season before it began by a drawn-out lockout. That seemed to be a wake-up call for the industry–and we’ll know in a few years whether things have actually changed. We suspect we’ll find out when the industry negotiates with the MLB Players Association over a collective bargaining agreement for minor leaguers.

Team LGE Total Gms Av. 2021A +/- 1 LA Dodgers NL 3,861,408 81 47,672 34,626 0.38 2 St. Louis Cardinals NL 3,320,551 81 40,994 26,282 0.56 3 New York Yankees AL 3,136,207 78 40,208 24,498 0.64 4 Atlanta Braves NL 3,129,931 81 38,641 29,490 0.31 5 San Diego Padres NL 2,987,470 81 36,882 27,061 0.36 6 New York Mets NL 2,564,737 77 33,308 20,711 0.61 7 Houston Astros AL 2,688,998 81 33,198 25,537 0.30 8 Toronto Blue Jays AL 2,653,830 81 32,763 10,201 2.21 9 Colorado Rockies NL 2,597,428 80 32,468 24,854 0.31 10 Boston Red Sox AL 2,625,089 81 32,409 21,300 0.52 11 Chicago Cubs NL 2,616,780 81 32,306 24,431 0.32 12 SF Giants NL 2,482,686 81 30,650 20,734 0.48 13 LA Angels AL 2,457,461 81 30,339 18,484 0.64 14 Milwaukee Brewers NL 2,422,420 80 30,280 22,522 0.34 15 Seattle Mariners AL 2,287,267 80 28,591 15,012 0.90 16 Philadelphia Phillies NL 2,276,736 80 28,459 19,188 0.48 17 Washington Nationals NL 2,026,401 81 25,017 18,319 0.37 18 Texas Rangers AL 2,011,381 81 24,832 26,053 -0.05 19 Chicago White Sox AL 2,009,359 81 24,807 20,466 0.21 20 Minnesota Twins AL 1,801,128 80 22,514 16,377 0.37 21 Arizona D-Backs NL 1,605,199 81 19,817 12,877 0.54 22 Detroit Tigers AL 1,575,544 80 19,694 13,613 0.45 23 Baltimore Orioles AL 1,368,367 78 17,543 10,170 0.72 24 Cincinnati Reds NL 1,395,770 80 17,447 18,581 -0.06 25 Cleveland Guardians AL 1,295,870 76 17,051 14,472 0.18 26 Kansas Ciity Royals AL 1,277,686 80 15,971 14,316 0.12 28 Pittsburgh Pirates NL 1,257,458 81 15,524 10,611 0.46 28 Tampa Bay Rays AL 1,128,127 81 13,927 9,513 0.46 29 Miami Marlins NL 907,487 81 11,204 7,934 0.41 30 Oakland Athletics AL 787,902 79 9,973 8,768 0.14 TOTALS 64,556,678 2,405 26,843 18,901 0.42

