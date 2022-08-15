2022 summer collegiate attendance by league

With the 2022 summer collegiate season ending yesterday, it’s time to continue our listings of 2022 attendance numbers. Here are listings of leagues by per-game average, with teams within ranked by per-game average as well.
We began this series with a ranking of 2022 summer collegiate teams by total attendance. Following will be a listing of teams ranked by per-game average attendance.
|#
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV.
|2021AV
|+/-
|1
|MLB Draft League
|504,517
|177
|2,850
|NA
|NA
|2
|Cape Cod League
|329,209
|210
|1,568
|1,493
|0.05
|3
|Northwoods League
|1,160,587
|753
|1,541
|1,313
|0.17
|4
|Futures League
|338,496
|245
|1,382
|1,056
|0.31
|5
|Coastal Plain League
|512,868
|372
|1,379
|1,151
|0.20
|6
|West Coast League
|538,815
|415
|1,298
|934
|0.39
|7
|Appalachian League
|335,917
|259
|1,297
|1,377
|-0.06
|8
|Prospect League
|476,240
|481
|990
|969
|0.02
|9
|WCBL
|264,067
|294
|898
|NA
|NA
|10
|NECBL
|257,597
|295
|873
|799
|0.09
|11
|Independence League
|125,767
|254
|495
|NA
|NA
|Appalachian League
|1
|Johnson City Doughboys
|56,866
|27
|2,106
|2,277
|-0.08
|2
|Burlington Sock Puppets
|50,565
|29
|1,751
|1,663
|0.05
|3
|Kingsport Axmen
|43,109
|25
|1,724
|1,227
|0.41
|4
|Greeneville Flyboys
|43,656
|28
|1,559
|1,233
|0.26
|5
|Pulaski River Turtles
|40,197
|26
|1,546
|3,120
|-0.50
|6
|Danville Otterbots
|32,450
|27
|1,202
|990
|0.21
|7
|Elizabethton River Riders
|24,760
|27
|917
|832
|0.10
|8
|Princeton Whistlepigs
|16,446
|24
|685
|679
|0.01
|9
|Bluefield Ridge Runners
|15,228
|23
|662
|717
|-0.08
|10
|Bristol State Liners
|12,440
|23
|541
|1,187
|-0.54
|TOTALS
|335,917
|259
|1,297
|1,377
|-0.06
|Cape Cod League
|1
|Chatham Anglers
|53,725
|21
|2,558
|2,213
|0.16
|2
|Orleans Firebirds
|39,425
|21
|1,877
|1,922
|-0.02
|3
|Harwich Mariners
|36,159
|21
|1,722
|1,720
|0.00
|4
|Cotuit Kettleers
|33,828
|21
|1,611
|1,646
|-0.02
|5
|Y-D Red Sox
|33,613
|21
|1,601
|987
|0.62
|6
|Falmouth Commodores
|33,405
|21
|1,591
|1,602
|-0.01
|7
|Hyannis Harbor Hawks
|27,721
|21
|1,320
|2,018
|-0.35
|8
|Brewster Whitecaps
|26,688
|21
|1,271
|1,182
|0.08
|9
|Bourne Braves
|22,595
|21
|1,076
|1,079
|0.00
|10
|Wareham Gatemen
|22,050
|21
|1,050
|603
|0.74
|TOTALS
|329,209
|210
|1,568
|1,493
|0.05
|Coastal Plain League
|1
|Savannah Bananas
|102,133
|24
|4,256
|3,757
|0.13
|2
|Macon Bacon
|64,143
|27
|2,376
|2,149
|0.11
|3
|Peninsula Pilots
|51,137
|24
|2,131
|1,200
|0.78
|4
|Wilmington Sharks
|41,315
|30
|1,377
|1,298
|0.06
|5
|Lexington County Blowfish
|38,875
|29
|1,341
|1,163
|0.15
|6
|Florence Flamingos
|25,632
|21
|1,221
|791
|0.54
|7
|Wilson Tobs
|32,295
|27
|1,196
|1,013
|0.02
|8
|Morehead City Marlins
|29,007
|25
|1,160
|1,102
|0.09
|9
|Holly Springs Salamanders
|34,649
|33
|1,050
|497
|0.57
|10
|Tri-City Chili Peppers
|27,306
|28
|975
|801
|-0.14
|11
|Martinsville Mustangs
|20,317
|26
|781
|893
|-0.41
|12
|HP-Thomasville HiToms
|18,652
|27
|691
|388
|0.47
|13
|Forest City Owls
|14,238
|25
|570
|840
|0.16
|14
|Asheboro Zookeepers
|13,694
|26
|527
|1,142
|0.02
|TOTALS
|513,393
|372
|1,380
|1,151
|0.20
|Futures League
|1
|Vermont Lake Monsters
|72,635
|35
|2,075
|1,706
|0.22
|2
|New Britain Bees
|51,053
|30
|1,702
|1,087
|0.57
|3
|Worcester Bravehearts
|47,085
|30
|1,570
|1,229
|0.28
|4
|Nashua Silver Knights
|43,323
|30
|1,444
|1,148
|0.26
|5
|Norwich Sea Unicorns
|43,737
|32
|1,367
|838
|0.63
|6
|Brockton Rox
|32,003
|30
|1,067
|543
|0.97
|7
|Westfield Starfires
|23,108
|27
|856
|686
|0.25
|8
|Pittsfield Suns
|22,552
|31
|824
|901
|-0.09
|TOTALS
|338,496
|245
|1,382
|1,056
|0.31
|Independence League
|1
|W. Nebraska Pioneers
|26,762
|30
|892
|931
|-0.04
|2
|N. Platte Plainsmen
|18,501
|25
|740
|NA
|NA
|3
|Casper Horseheads
|20,115
|28
|718
|720
|0.00
|4
|Badlands Big Sticks
|19,803
|30
|660
|685
|-0.04
|5
|Spearfish Sasquatch
|13,491
|30
|450
|419
|0.07
|6
|Hastings Sodbusters
|10,425
|27
|386
|480
|-0.20
|7
|Canyon County Spuds
|8,818
|29
|304
|73
|3.16
|8
|Gem City Bison
|6,260
|27
|232
|NA
|NA
|9
|Fremont Moo
|1,592
|28
|57
|238
|-0.76
|TOTALS
|125,767
|254
|495
|NA
|NA
|MLB Draft League
|1
|Trenton Thunder
|155,461
|30
|5,182
|NA
|NA
|2
|Frederick Keys
|117,534
|28
|4,198
|4,179
|0.00
|3
|State College Spikes
|80,819
|28
|2,886
|2,982
|-0.03
|4
|Mahoning Valley Scrappers
|69,409
|31
|2,239
|2,360
|-0.05
|5
|Williamsport Crosscutters
|53,154
|34
|1,563
|1,277
|0.22
|6
|W. Va. Black Bears
|28,140
|26
|1,082
|NA
|NA
|TOTALS
|504,517
|177
|2,850
|NA
|NA
|New England Collegiate Baseball League
|1
|Newport Gulls
|51,608
|22
|2,346
|2,435
|-0.04
|2
|Vermont Mountaineers
|34,950
|20
|1,748
|1,425
|0.23
|3
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|34,734
|22
|1,579
|1,421
|0.11
|4
|Keene Swamp Bats
|32,892
|22
|1,495
|1,089
|0.37
|5
|North Shore Navigators
|22,039
|19
|1,160
|945
|0.23
|6
|Upper Valley Nighthawks
|13,859
|21
|660
|578
|0.14
|7
|Bristol Blues
|13,620
|22
|619
|336
|0.84
|8
|Ocean State Waves
|12,894
|22
|586
|525
|0.12
|9
|Sanford Mainers
|9,638
|21
|459
|477
|-0.04
|10
|Danbury Westerners
|6,820
|21
|325
|286
|0.14
|11
|North Adams SteepleCats
|6,260
|20
|313
|389
|-0.20
|12
|Valley Blue Sox
|6,721
|22
|306
|759
|-0.60
|13
|Mystic Schooners
|6,398
|21
|305
|107
|1.85
|14
|Winnipesaukee Muskrats
|5,164
|20
|258
|226
|0.14
|TOTALS
|257,597
|295
|873
|799
|0.09
|Northwoods League
|1
|Madison Mallards
|199,785
|36
|5,550
|3,450
|0.61
|2
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|80,052
|35
|2,287
|1,866
|0.23
|3
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|81,634
|36
|2,268
|1,652
|0.37
|4
|La Crosse Loggers
|78,496
|36
|2,180
|2,043
|0.07
|5
|Kenosha Kingfish
|73,946
|35
|2,113
|1,876
|0.13
|6
|Bismarck Larks
|66,673
|36
|1,852
|1,751
|0.06
|7
|Green Bay Rockers
|56,189
|36
|1,561
|1,445
|0.08
|8
|Mankato MoonDogs
|55,734
|36
|1,548
|1,365
|0.13
|9
|St. Cloud Rox
|55,016
|36
|1,528
|1,407
|0.09
|10
|Eau Claire Express
|45,555
|36
|1,265
|1,080
|0.17
|11
|Wausau Woodchucks
|43,957
|36
|1,221
|1,178
|0.04
|12
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|37,548
|36
|1,043
|1,101
|-0.05
|13
|Rochester Honkers
|35,443
|36
|985
|834
|0.18
|14
|Willmar Stingers
|35,170
|36
|977
|935
|0.04
|15
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|34,189
|36
|950
|944
|0.01
|16
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|33,898
|36
|942
|853
|0.10
|17
|Waterloo Bucks
|33,204
|36
|922
|840
|0.10
|18
|Rockford Rivets
|31,463
|36
|874
|720
|0.21
|19
|Battle Creek Battle Jacks
|27,978
|35
|799
|683
|0.17
|20
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|28,509
|36
|792
|798
|-0.01
|21
|Duluth Huskies
|26,148
|36
|726
|664
|0.09
|TOTALS
|1,160,587
|753
|1,541
|1,313
|0.17
|Prospect League
|1
|Clinton LumberKings
|76,402
|30
|2,546
|2,329
|0.09
|2
|Chillicothe Paints
|65,776
|32
|2,055
|2,236
|-0.08
|3
|Lafayette Aviators
|44,511
|29
|1,539
|1,366
|0.13
|4
|Danville Dans
|44,181
|30
|1,473
|1,794
|-0.18
|5
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|39,036
|30
|1,301
|1,074
|0.21
|6
|Burlington Bees
|29,320
|30
|977
|896
|0.09
|7
|Quincy Gems
|29,231
|31
|943
|785
|0.20
|8
|O’Fallon Hoots
|28,146
|30
|938
|987
|-0.05
|9
|Normal CornBelters
|20,129
|30
|671
|732
|-0.08
|10
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|20,062
|30
|669
|598
|0.12
|11
|REX Baseball
|15,838
|30
|528
|684
|-0.23
|12
|Alton River Dragons
|16,382
|33
|496
|458
|0.08
|13
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|13,909
|30
|464
|284
|0.63
|14
|Cape Catfish
|13,392
|29
|462
|543
|-0.15
|15
|West Virginia Miners
|9,712
|27
|360
|312
|0.15
|16
|Champion City Kings
|10,213
|30
|340
|378
|-0.10
|TOTALS
|476,240
|481
|990
|969
|0.02
|Western Canadian Baseball League
|1
|Okotoks Dawgs
|113,825
|27
|4,216
|NA
|NA
|2
|Sylvan Lake Gulls
|36,136
|28
|1,291
|NA
|NA
|3
|Medicine Hat Mavericks
|32,986
|28
|1,178
|NA
|NA
|4
|Fort McMurray Giants
|19,431
|27
|720
|NA
|NA
|5
|Regina Red Sox
|17,204
|26
|662
|NA
|NA
|6
|Moose Jaw Miller Express
|10,376
|27
|384
|NA
|NA
|7
|Edmonton Prospects
|9,659
|26
|372
|NA
|NA
|8
|Lethbridge Bulls
|8,961
|27
|332
|NA
|NA
|9
|Swift Current 57s
|7,876
|27
|292
|NA
|NA
|10
|Brooks Bombers
|6,964
|25
|279
|NA
|NA
|11
|Weyburn Beavers
|649
|26
|25
|NA
|NA
|TOTALS
|264,067
|294
|898
|NA
|NA
|West Coast League
|1
|Portland Pickles
|72,273
|24
|3,011
|1,833
|0.64
|2
|Edmonton Riverhawks
|63,221
|27
|2,342
|NA
|NA
|3
|Bellingham Bells
|48,284
|25
|1,931
|1,411
|0.37
|4
|Victoria HarbourCats
|51,812
|27
|1,919
|NA
|NA
|5
|Corvallis Knights
|49,110
|27
|1,819
|1,425
|0.28
|6
|Bend Elks
|36,216
|27
|1,341
|755
|0.78
|7
|Port Angeles Lefties
|31,169
|26
|1,199
|823
|0.46
|8
|Nanaimo NightOwls
|27,357
|25
|1,094
|NA
|NA
|9
|Ridgefield Raptors
|28,054
|27
|1,039
|914
|0.14
|10
|Kelowna Falcons
|22,722
|24
|947
|NA
|NA
|11
|Yakima Valley Pippins
|22,358
|26
|860
|588
|0.46
|12
|Wenatchee AppleSox
|20,671
|26
|795
|434
|0.83
|13
|Kamloops NorthPaws
|19,007
|25
|760
|NA
|NA
|14
|Cowlitz Black Bears
|15,911
|27
|589
|498
|0.18
|15
|Springfield Drifters
|5,447
|26
|210
|NA
|NA
|16
|Walla Walla Sweets
|25,203
|26
|969
|655
|0.48
|TOTALS
|538,815
|415
|1,298
|934
|0.39
