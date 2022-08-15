2022 summer collegiate attendance by league

With the 2022 summer collegiate season ending yesterday, it’s time to continue our listings of 2022 attendance numbers. Here are listings of leagues by per-game average, with teams within ranked by per-game average as well.

We began this series with a ranking of 2022 summer collegiate teams by total attendance. Following will be a listing of teams ranked by per-game average attendance.

# TOTAL GMS AV. 2021AV +/- 1 MLB Draft League 504,517 177 2,850 NA NA 2 Cape Cod League 329,209 210 1,568 1,493 0.05 3 Northwoods League 1,160,587 753 1,541 1,313 0.17 4 Futures League 338,496 245 1,382 1,056 0.31 5 Coastal Plain League 512,868 372 1,379 1,151 0.20 6 West Coast League 538,815 415 1,298 934 0.39 7 Appalachian League 335,917 259 1,297 1,377 -0.06 8 Prospect League 476,240 481 990 969 0.02 9 WCBL 264,067 294 898 NA NA 10 NECBL 257,597 295 873 799 0.09 11 Independence League 125,767 254 495 NA NA Appalachian League 1 Johnson City Doughboys 56,866 27 2,106 2,277 -0.08 2 Burlington Sock Puppets 50,565 29 1,751 1,663 0.05 3 Kingsport Axmen 43,109 25 1,724 1,227 0.41 4 Greeneville Flyboys 43,656 28 1,559 1,233 0.26 5 Pulaski River Turtles 40,197 26 1,546 3,120 -0.50 6 Danville Otterbots 32,450 27 1,202 990 0.21 7 Elizabethton River Riders 24,760 27 917 832 0.10 8 Princeton Whistlepigs 16,446 24 685 679 0.01 9 Bluefield Ridge Runners 15,228 23 662 717 -0.08 10 Bristol State Liners 12,440 23 541 1,187 -0.54 TOTALS 335,917 259 1,297 1,377 -0.06 Cape Cod League 1 Chatham Anglers 53,725 21 2,558 2,213 0.16 2 Orleans Firebirds 39,425 21 1,877 1,922 -0.02 3 Harwich Mariners 36,159 21 1,722 1,720 0.00 4 Cotuit Kettleers 33,828 21 1,611 1,646 -0.02 5 Y-D Red Sox 33,613 21 1,601 987 0.62 6 Falmouth Commodores 33,405 21 1,591 1,602 -0.01 7 Hyannis Harbor Hawks 27,721 21 1,320 2,018 -0.35 8 Brewster Whitecaps 26,688 21 1,271 1,182 0.08 9 Bourne Braves 22,595 21 1,076 1,079 0.00 10 Wareham Gatemen 22,050 21 1,050 603 0.74 TOTALS 329,209 210 1,568 1,493 0.05 Coastal Plain League 1 Savannah Bananas 102,133 24 4,256 3,757 0.13 2 Macon Bacon 64,143 27 2,376 2,149 0.11 3 Peninsula Pilots 51,137 24 2,131 1,200 0.78 4 Wilmington Sharks 41,315 30 1,377 1,298 0.06 5 Lexington County Blowfish 38,875 29 1,341 1,163 0.15 6 Florence Flamingos 25,632 21 1,221 791 0.54 7 Wilson Tobs 32,295 27 1,196 1,013 0.02 8 Morehead City Marlins 29,007 25 1,160 1,102 0.09 9 Holly Springs Salamanders 34,649 33 1,050 497 0.57 10 Tri-City Chili Peppers 27,306 28 975 801 -0.14 11 Martinsville Mustangs 20,317 26 781 893 -0.41 12 HP-Thomasville HiToms 18,652 27 691 388 0.47 13 Forest City Owls 14,238 25 570 840 0.16 14 Asheboro Zookeepers 13,694 26 527 1,142 0.02 TOTALS 513,393 372 1,380 1,151 0.20 Futures League 1 Vermont Lake Monsters 72,635 35 2,075 1,706 0.22 2 New Britain Bees 51,053 30 1,702 1,087 0.57 3 Worcester Bravehearts 47,085 30 1,570 1,229 0.28 4 Nashua Silver Knights 43,323 30 1,444 1,148 0.26 5 Norwich Sea Unicorns 43,737 32 1,367 838 0.63 6 Brockton Rox 32,003 30 1,067 543 0.97 7 Westfield Starfires 23,108 27 856 686 0.25 8 Pittsfield Suns 22,552 31 824 901 -0.09 TOTALS 338,496 245 1,382 1,056 0.31 Independence League 1 W. Nebraska Pioneers 26,762 30 892 931 -0.04 2 N. Platte Plainsmen 18,501 25 740 NA NA 3 Casper Horseheads 20,115 28 718 720 0.00 4 Badlands Big Sticks 19,803 30 660 685 -0.04 5 Spearfish Sasquatch 13,491 30 450 419 0.07 6 Hastings Sodbusters 10,425 27 386 480 -0.20 7 Canyon County Spuds 8,818 29 304 73 3.16 8 Gem City Bison 6,260 27 232 NA NA 9 Fremont Moo 1,592 28 57 238 -0.76 TOTALS 125,767 254 495 NA NA MLB Draft League 1 Trenton Thunder 155,461 30 5,182 NA NA 2 Frederick Keys 117,534 28 4,198 4,179 0.00 3 State College Spikes 80,819 28 2,886 2,982 -0.03 4 Mahoning Valley Scrappers 69,409 31 2,239 2,360 -0.05 5 Williamsport Crosscutters 53,154 34 1,563 1,277 0.22 6 W. Va. Black Bears 28,140 26 1,082 NA NA TOTALS 504,517 177 2,850 NA NA New England Collegiate Baseball League 1 Newport Gulls 51,608 22 2,346 2,435 -0.04 2 Vermont Mountaineers 34,950 20 1,748 1,425 0.23 3 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 34,734 22 1,579 1,421 0.11 4 Keene Swamp Bats 32,892 22 1,495 1,089 0.37 5 North Shore Navigators 22,039 19 1,160 945 0.23 6 Upper Valley Nighthawks 13,859 21 660 578 0.14 7 Bristol Blues 13,620 22 619 336 0.84 8 Ocean State Waves 12,894 22 586 525 0.12 9 Sanford Mainers 9,638 21 459 477 -0.04 10 Danbury Westerners 6,820 21 325 286 0.14 11 North Adams SteepleCats 6,260 20 313 389 -0.20 12 Valley Blue Sox 6,721 22 306 759 -0.60 13 Mystic Schooners 6,398 21 305 107 1.85 14 Winnipesaukee Muskrats 5,164 20 258 226 0.14 TOTALS 257,597 295 873 799 0.09 Northwoods League 1 Madison Mallards 199,785 36 5,550 3,450 0.61 2 Kalamazoo Growlers 80,052 35 2,287 1,866 0.23 3 Traverse City Pit Spitters 81,634 36 2,268 1,652 0.37 4 La Crosse Loggers 78,496 36 2,180 2,043 0.07 5 Kenosha Kingfish 73,946 35 2,113 1,876 0.13 6 Bismarck Larks 66,673 36 1,852 1,751 0.06 7 Green Bay Rockers 56,189 36 1,561 1,445 0.08 8 Mankato MoonDogs 55,734 36 1,548 1,365 0.13 9 St. Cloud Rox 55,016 36 1,528 1,407 0.09 10 Eau Claire Express 45,555 36 1,265 1,080 0.17 11 Wausau Woodchucks 43,957 36 1,221 1,178 0.04 12 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 37,548 36 1,043 1,101 -0.05 13 Rochester Honkers 35,443 36 985 834 0.18 14 Willmar Stingers 35,170 36 977 935 0.04 15 Lakeshore Chinooks 34,189 36 950 944 0.01 16 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 33,898 36 942 853 0.10 17 Waterloo Bucks 33,204 36 922 840 0.10 18 Rockford Rivets 31,463 36 874 720 0.21 19 Battle Creek Battle Jacks 27,978 35 799 683 0.17 20 Kokomo Jackrabbits 28,509 36 792 798 -0.01 21 Duluth Huskies 26,148 36 726 664 0.09 TOTALS 1,160,587 753 1,541 1,313 0.17 Prospect League 1 Clinton LumberKings 76,402 30 2,546 2,329 0.09 2 Chillicothe Paints 65,776 32 2,055 2,236 -0.08 3 Lafayette Aviators 44,511 29 1,539 1,366 0.13 4 Danville Dans 44,181 30 1,473 1,794 -0.18 5 Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 39,036 30 1,301 1,074 0.21 6 Burlington Bees 29,320 30 977 896 0.09 7 Quincy Gems 29,231 31 943 785 0.20 8 O’Fallon Hoots 28,146 30 938 987 -0.05 9 Normal CornBelters 20,129 30 671 732 -0.08 10 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 20,062 30 669 598 0.12 11 REX Baseball 15,838 30 528 684 -0.23 12 Alton River Dragons 16,382 33 496 458 0.08 13 Johnstown Mill Rats 13,909 30 464 284 0.63 14 Cape Catfish 13,392 29 462 543 -0.15 15 West Virginia Miners 9,712 27 360 312 0.15 16 Champion City Kings 10,213 30 340 378 -0.10 TOTALS 476,240 481 990 969 0.02 Western Canadian Baseball League 1 Okotoks Dawgs 113,825 27 4,216 NA NA 2 Sylvan Lake Gulls 36,136 28 1,291 NA NA 3 Medicine Hat Mavericks 32,986 28 1,178 NA NA 4 Fort McMurray Giants 19,431 27 720 NA NA 5 Regina Red Sox 17,204 26 662 NA NA 6 Moose Jaw Miller Express 10,376 27 384 NA NA 7 Edmonton Prospects 9,659 26 372 NA NA 8 Lethbridge Bulls 8,961 27 332 NA NA 9 Swift Current 57s 7,876 27 292 NA NA 10 Brooks Bombers 6,964 25 279 NA NA 11 Weyburn Beavers 649 26 25 NA NA TOTALS 264,067 294 898 NA NA West Coast League 1 Portland Pickles 72,273 24 3,011 1,833 0.64 2 Edmonton Riverhawks 63,221 27 2,342 NA NA 3 Bellingham Bells 48,284 25 1,931 1,411 0.37 4 Victoria HarbourCats 51,812 27 1,919 NA NA 5 Corvallis Knights 49,110 27 1,819 1,425 0.28 6 Bend Elks 36,216 27 1,341 755 0.78 7 Port Angeles Lefties 31,169 26 1,199 823 0.46 8 Nanaimo NightOwls 27,357 25 1,094 NA NA 9 Ridgefield Raptors 28,054 27 1,039 914 0.14 10 Kelowna Falcons 22,722 24 947 NA NA 11 Yakima Valley Pippins 22,358 26 860 588 0.46 12 Wenatchee AppleSox 20,671 26 795 434 0.83 13 Kamloops NorthPaws 19,007 25 760 NA NA 14 Cowlitz Black Bears 15,911 27 589 498 0.18 15 Springfield Drifters 5,447 26 210 NA NA 16 Walla Walla Sweets 25,203 26 969 655 0.48 TOTALS 538,815 415 1,298 934 0.39

