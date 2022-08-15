2022 summer collegiate attendance by average

With the 2022 season ending yesterday, it’s time to continue our listings of 2022 summer collegiate attendance numbers. Here are listings of teams by per-game average–the best way to evaluate change year-over-year.
With no operating restrictions, 2022 summer collegiate attendance numbers look a lot more like they did in 2019 than they did in 2020. Many teams began 2021 play with COVID-related operating and border restrictions. The Canadian teams in the West Coast League pursued a limited, northern schedule in 2021, while much of the Western Canadian Baseball League also skipped the 2021 season. This season sees the return of Canadian summer-collegiate teams and leagues.
This ranking is limited to teams that report attendance. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to reported attendance. We also expect some additions in the future, as a few team websites are down and need to be updated.
This final list is the most accurate way to gauge success and isn't a byproduct of playing the most games in summer-collegiate ball.
|#
|TEAM
|LGE
|TOTAL
|GMS
|AV
|2021AV
|+/-
|1
|Madison Mallards
|NorthWL
|199,785
|36
|5,550
|3,450
|0.61
|2
|Trenton Thunder
|MLBDL
|155,461
|30
|5,182
|NA
|NA
|3
|Savannah Bananas
|CPL
|102,133
|24
|4,256
|3,757
|0.13
|4
|Okotoks Dawgs
|WCBL
|113,825
|27
|4,216
|NA
|NA
|5
|Frederick Keys
|MLBDL
|117,534
|28
|4,198
|4,179
|0.00
|6
|Portland Pickles
|WCL
|72,273
|24
|3,011
|1,833
|0.64
|7
|State College Spikes
|MLBDL
|80,819
|28
|2,886
|2,982
|-0.03
|8
|Elmira Pioneers
|PGL
|62,578
|22
|2,844
|2,372
|0.20
|9
|Chatham Anglers
|CCL
|53,725
|21
|2,558
|2,213
|0.16
|10
|Clinton LumberKings
|ProL
|76,402
|30
|2,546
|2,329
|0.09
|11
|St.Joseph Mustangs
|MINK
|62,374
|26
|2,400
|2,246
|0.07
|12
|Macon Bacon
|CPL
|64,143
|27
|2,376
|2,149
|0.11
|13
|Newport Gulls
|NECBL
|51,608
|22
|2,346
|2,435
|-0.04
|14
|Edmonton Riverhawks
|WCL
|63,221
|27
|2,342
|NA
|NA
|15
|Kalamazoo Growlers
|NorthWL
|80,052
|35
|2,287
|1,866
|0.23
|16
|Traverse City Pit Spitters
|NorthWL
|81,634
|36
|2,268
|1,652
|0.37
|17
|Mahoning Valley Scrappers
|MLBDL
|69,409
|31
|2,239
|2,360
|-0.05
|18
|La Crosse Loggers
|NorthWL
|78,496
|36
|2,180
|2,043
|0.07
|19
|Peninsula Pilots
|CPL
|51,137
|24
|2,131
|1,200
|0.78
|20
|Kenosha Kingfish
|NorthWL
|73,946
|35
|2,113
|1,876
|0.13
|21
|Johnson City Doughboys
|AppL
|56,866
|27
|2,106
|2,277
|-0.08
|22
|Vermont Lake Monsters
|FCBL
|72,635
|35
|2,075
|1,706
|0.22
|23
|Chillicothe Paints
|ProL
|65,776
|32
|2,055
|2,236
|-0.08
|24
|Bellingham Bells
|WCL
|48,284
|25
|1,931
|1,411
|0.37
|25
|Victoria HarbourCats
|WCL
|51,812
|27
|1,919
|NA
|NA
|26
|Orleans Firebirds
|CCL
|39,425
|21
|1,877
|1,922
|-0.02
|27
|Bismarck Larks
|NorthWL
|66,673
|36
|1,852
|1,751
|0.06
|28
|Corvallis Knights
|WCL
|49,110
|27
|1,819
|1,425
|0.28
|29
|Batavia Muckdogs
|PGL
|41,357
|23
|1,798
|1,778
|0.01
|30
|Burlington Sock Puppets
|AppL
|50,565
|29
|1,751
|1,663
|0.05
|31
|Vermont Mountaineers
|NECBL
|34,950
|20
|1,748
|1,425
|0.23
|32
|Kingsport Axmen
|AppL
|43,109
|25
|1,724
|1,227
|0.41
|33
|Harwich Mariners
|CCL
|36,159
|21
|1,722
|1,720
|0.00
|34
|New Britain Bees
|FCBL
|51,053
|30
|1,702
|1,087
|0.57
|35
|Cotuit Kettleers
|CCL
|33,828
|21
|1,611
|1,646
|-0.02
|36
|Y-D Red Sox
|CCL
|33,613
|21
|1,601
|987
|0.62
|37
|Falmouth Commodores
|CCL
|33,405
|21
|1,591
|1,602
|-0.01
|38
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|NECBL
|34,734
|22
|1,579
|1,421
|0.11
|39
|Worcester Bravehearts
|FCBL
|47,085
|30
|1,570
|1,229
|0.28
|40
|Williamsport Crosscutters
|MLBDL
|53,154
|34
|1,563
|1,277
|0.22
|41
|Green Bay Rockers
|NorthWL
|56,189
|36
|1,561
|1,445
|0.08
|42
|Greeneville Flyboys
|AppL
|43,656
|28
|1,559
|1,233
|0.26
|43
|Mankato MoonDogs
|NorthWL
|55,734
|36
|1,548
|1,365
|0.13
|44
|Pulaski River Turtles
|AppL
|40,197
|26
|1,546
|3,120
|-0.50
|45
|Lafayette Aviators
|ProL
|44,511
|29
|1,539
|1,366
|0.13
|46
|St. Cloud Rox
|NorthWL
|55,016
|36
|1,528
|1,407
|0.09
|47
|Keene Swamp Bats
|NECBL
|32,892
|22
|1,495
|1,089
|0.37
|48
|Danville Dans
|ProL
|44,181
|30
|1,473
|1,794
|-0.18
|49
|SS-T T-Bolts
|CalR
|21,852
|15
|1,457
|234
|5.23
|50
|Nashua Silver Knights
|FCBL
|43,323
|30
|1,444
|1,148
|0.26
|51
|Wilmington Sharks
|CPL
|41,315
|30
|1,377
|1,298
|0.06
|52
|Norwich Sea Unicorns
|FCBL
|43,737
|32
|1,367
|838
|0.63
|53
|Auburn Doubledays
|PGL
|32,429
|24
|1,351
|230
|4.87
|54
|Lexington County Blowfish
|CPL
|38,875
|29
|1,341
|1,163
|0.15
|55
|Bend Elks
|WCL
|36,216
|27
|1,341
|755
|0.78
|56
|Hyannis Harbor Hawks
|CCL
|27,721
|21
|1,320
|2,018
|-0.35
|57
|Springfield Lucky H’shoes
|ProL
|39,036
|30
|1,301
|1,074
|0.21
|58
|Sylvan Lake Gulls
|WCBL
|36,136
|28
|1,291
|NA
|NA
|59
|Geneva Red Wings
|PGL
|17,954
|14
|1,282
|NA
|NA
|60
|Brewster Whitecaps
|CCL
|26,688
|21
|1,271
|1,182
|0.08
|61
|Eau Claire Express
|NorthWL
|45,555
|36
|1,265
|1,080
|0.17
|62
|Wausau Woodchucks
|NorthWL
|43,957
|36
|1,221
|1,178
|0.04
|63
|Florence Flamingos
|CPL
|25,632
|21
|1,221
|791
|0.54
|64
|Danville Otterbots
|AppL
|32,450
|27
|1,202
|990
|0.21
|65
|Port Angeles Lefties
|WCL
|31,169
|26
|1,199
|823
|0.46
|66
|Wilson Tobs
|CPL
|32,295
|27
|1,196
|1,102
|0.09
|67
|Medicine Hat Mavericks
|WCBL
|32,986
|28
|1,178
|NA
|NA
|68
|Morehead City Marlins
|CPL
|29,007
|25
|1,160
|1,142
|0.02
|69
|North Shore Navigators
|NECBL
|22,039
|19
|1,160
|945
|0.23
|70
|Nanaimo NightOwls
|WCL
|27,357
|25
|1,094
|NA
|NA
|71
|W. Va. Black Bears
|MLBDL
|28,140
|26
|1,082
|NA
|NA
|72
|Bourne Braves
|CCL
|22,595
|21
|1,076
|1,079
|0.00
|73
|Brockton Rox
|FCBL
|32,003
|30
|1,067
|543
|0.97
|74
|Holly Springs Salamanders
|CPL
|34,649
|33
|1,050
|1,013
|0.04
|75
|Wareham Gatemen
|CCL
|22,050
|21
|1,050
|603
|0.74
|76
|Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
|NorthWL
|37,548
|36
|1,043
|1,101
|-0.05
|77
|Ridgefield Raptors
|WCL
|28,054
|27
|1,039
|914
|0.14
|78
|Rochester Honkers
|NorthWL
|35,443
|36
|985
|834
|0.18
|79
|Willmar Stingers
|NorthWL
|35,170
|36
|977
|935
|0.04
|80
|Burlington Bees
|ProL
|29,320
|30
|977
|896
|0.09
|81
|Tri-City Chili Peppers
|CPL
|27,306
|28
|975
|840
|0.16
|82
|Walla Walla Sweets
|WCL
|25,203
|26
|969
|655
|0.48
|83
|Lakeshore Chinooks
|NorthWL
|34,189
|36
|950
|944
|0.01
|84
|Kelowna Falcons
|WCL
|22,722
|24
|947
|NA
|NA
|85
|Quincy Gems
|ProL
|29,231
|31
|943
|785
|0.20
|86
|Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
|NorthWL
|33,898
|36
|942
|853
|0.10
|87
|O’Fallon Hoots
|ProL
|28,146
|30
|938
|987
|-0.05
|88
|Waterloo Bucks
|NorthWL
|33,204
|36
|922
|840
|0.10
|89
|Elizabethton River Riders
|AppL
|24,760
|27
|917
|832
|0.10
|90
|W. Nebraska Pioneers
|IndL
|26,762
|30
|892
|931
|-0.04
|91
|Rockford Rivets
|NorthWL
|31,463
|36
|874
|720
|0.21
|92
|Yakima Valley Pippins
|WCL
|22,358
|26
|860
|588
|0.46
|93
|Westfield Starfires
|FCBL
|23,108
|27
|856
|686
|0.25
|94
|Pittsfield Suns
|FCBL
|22,552
|31
|824
|901
|-0.09
|95
|Battle Creek Battle Jacks
|NorthWL
|27,978
|35
|799
|683
|0.17
|96
|Wenatchee AppleSox
|WCL
|20,671
|26
|795
|434
|0.83
|97
|Kokomo Jackrabbits
|NorthWL
|28,509
|36
|792
|798
|-0.01
|98
|Martinsville Mustangs
|CPL
|20,317
|26
|781
|497
|0.57
|99
|S Ohio Copperheads
|GLSCL
|13,796
|18
|766
|NA
|NA
|100
|Kamloops NorthPaws
|WCL
|19,007
|25
|760
|NA
|NA
|101
|N. Platte Plainsmen
|IndL
|18,501
|25
|740
|NA
|NA
|102
|Duluth Huskies
|NorthWL
|26,148
|36
|726
|664
|0.09
|103
|Fort McMurray Giants
|WCBL
|19,431
|27
|720
|NA
|NA
|104
|Casper Horseheads
|IndL
|20,115
|28
|718
|720
|0.00
|105
|HP-Thomasville HiToms
|CPL
|18,652
|27
|691
|801
|-0.14
|106
|Princeton Whistlepigs
|AppL
|16,446
|24
|685
|679
|0.01
|107
|Normal CornBelters
|ProL
|20,129
|30
|671
|732
|-0.08
|108
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|ProL
|20,062
|30
|669
|598
|0.12
|109
|Regina Red Sox
|WCBL
|17,204
|26
|662
|NA
|NA
|110
|Bluefield Ridge Runners
|AppL
|15,228
|23
|662
|717
|-0.08
|111
|Badlands Big Sticks
|IndL
|19,803
|30
|660
|685
|-0.04
|112
|Upper Valley Nighthawks
|NECBL
|13,859
|21
|660
|578
|0.14
|113
|Charlottesville TomSox
|VBL
|11,757
|18
|653
|687
|-0.05
|114
|Bristol Blues
|NECBL
|13,620
|22
|619
|336
|0.84
|115
|Cowlitz Black Bears
|WCL
|15,911
|27
|589
|498
|0.18
|116
|Ocean State Waves
|NECBL
|12,894
|22
|586
|525
|0.12
|117
|Forest City Owls
|CPL
|14,238
|25
|570
|388
|0.47
|118
|Bristol State Liners
|AppL
|12,440
|23
|541
|1,187
|-0.54
|119
|REX Baseball
|ProL
|15,838
|30
|528
|684
|-0.23
|120
|Asheboro Zookeepers
|CPL
|13,694
|26
|527
|893
|-0.41
|121
|Leesburg Lightning
|FCSL
|8,062
|16
|504
|430
|0.17
|122
|Alton River Dragons
|ProL
|16,382
|33
|496
|458
|0.08
|123
|Bethesda Big Train
|CalR
|8,207
|17
|483
|447
|0.08
|124
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|ProL
|13,909
|30
|464
|284
|0.63
|125
|Cape Catfish
|ProL
|13,392
|29
|462
|543
|-0.15
|126
|Sanford Mainers
|NECBL
|9,638
|21
|459
|477
|-0.04
|127
|Hamilton Joes
|GLSCL
|9,174
|20
|459
|260
|0.77
|128
|Spearfish Sasquatch
|IndL
|13,491
|30
|450
|419
|0.07
|129
|Olean Oilers
|NYCBL
|6,800
|17
|400
|NA
|NA
|130
|Hastings Sodbusters
|IndL
|10,425
|27
|386
|480
|-0.20
|131
|Moose Jaw Miller Express
|WCBL
|10,376
|27
|384
|NA
|NA
|132
|Edmonton Prospects
|WCBL
|9,659
|26
|372
|NA
|NA
|133
|Lima Locos
|GLSCL
|6,132
|17
|361
|297
|0.22
|134
|West Virginia Miners
|ProL
|9,712
|27
|360
|312
|0.15
|135
|Champion City Kings
|ProL
|10,213
|30
|340
|378
|-0.10
|136
|Lethbridge Bulls
|WCBL
|8,961
|27
|332
|NA
|NA
|137
|Richmond Jazz
|GLSCL
|5,969
|18
|332
|192
|0.73
|138
|Danbury Westerners
|NECBL
|6,820
|21
|325
|286
|0.14
|139
|Muskegon Clippers
|GLSCL
|5,814
|18
|323
|NA
|NA
|140
|Front Royal Cardinals
|VBL
|5,653
|18
|314
|304
|0.03
|141t
|North Adams SteepleCats
|NECBL
|6,260
|20
|313
|389
|-0.20
|141t
|Cropdusters Baseball
|CalR
|5,230
|17
|308
|NA
|NA
|143
|Valley Blue Sox
|NECBL
|6,721
|22
|306
|759
|-0.60
|144
|Mystic Schooners
|NECBL
|6,398
|21
|305
|107
|1.85
|145
|Canyon County Spuds
|IndL
|8,818
|29
|304
|73
|3.16
|146
|Swift Current 57s
|WCBL
|7,876
|27
|292
|NA
|NA
|147
|Brooks Bombers
|WCBL
|6,964
|25
|279
|NA
|NA
|148
|Cincinnati Steam
|GLSCL
|4,250
|16
|266
|221
|0.20
|149
|Winnipesaukee Muskrats
|NECBL
|5,164
|20
|258
|226
|0.14
|150
|Watertown Rapids
|PGL
|5,891
|23
|256
|NA
|NA
|151
|Genesee Rapids
|NYCBL
|4,281
|18
|238
|204
|0.17
|152
|Gem City Bison
|IndL
|6,260
|27
|232
|NA
|NA
|153
|Springfield Drifters
|WCL
|5,447
|26
|210
|NA
|NA
|154
|Hornell Streamers
|NYCBL
|3,701
|18
|206
|92
|1.24
|155
|Winchester Royals
|VBL
|3,659
|18
|203
|329
|-0.38
|156
|Alexandria Aces
|CalR
|3,457
|17
|203
|97
|1.09
|157
|New Market Rebels
|VBL
|3,491
|19
|184
|245
|-0.25
|158
|Gaithersburg Giants
|CalR
|3,103
|17
|183
|32
|4.72
|159
|Waynesboro Generals
|VBL
|2,941
|18
|163
|385
|-0.58
|160
|D.C. Grays
|CalR
|2,732
|18
|152
|92
|0.65
|161
|Grand Lake Mariners
|GLSCL
|2,373
|18
|132
|101
|0.31
|162
|Utica Blue Sox
|PGL
|2,183
|21
|104
|NA
|NA
|163
|South County Braves
|CalR
|1,404
|17
|83
|26
|2.19
|164
|Fremont Moo
|IndL
|1,592
|28
|57
|238
|-0.76
|165
|Rochester Ridgemen
|NYCBL
|860
|17
|51
|52
|-0.02
|166
|Michigan Monarchs
|GLSCL
|583
|17
|34
|152
|-0.78
|167
|Weyburn Beavers
|WCBL
|649
|26
|25
|NA
|NA
|168
|Newark Pilots
|PGL
|477
|21
|23
|NA
|NA
|169
|Woodstock River Bandits
|VBL
|359
|18
|20
|NA
|NA
|170
|Jet Box Baseball Club
|GLSCL
|330
|17
|19
|36
|-0.47
AppL = Appalachian League
CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League
CCL = Cape Cod League
CPL = Coastal Plain League
FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League
FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League
GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League
INDL = Independence League
MINK = M.I.N.K. League
MLBDL = MLB Draft League
NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League
NorthWL = Northwoods League
NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League
PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League
ProL = Prospect League
VBL = Valley Baseball League
WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League
WCL = West Coast League
