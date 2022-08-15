2022 summer collegiate attendance by average

With the 2022 season ending yesterday, it’s time to continue our listings of 2022 summer collegiate attendance numbers. Here are listings of teams by per-game average–the best way to evaluate change year-over-year.

With no operating restrictions, 2022 summer collegiate attendance numbers look a lot more like they did in 2019 than they did in 2020. Many teams began 2021 play with COVID-related operating and border restrictions. The Canadian teams in the West Coast League pursued a limited, northern schedule in 2021, while much of the Western Canadian Baseball League also skipped the 2021 season. This season sees the return of Canadian summer-collegiate teams and leagues.

This ranking is limited to teams that report attendance. There are plenty of teams and leagues that choose not to reported attendance. We also expect some additions in the future, as a few team websites are down and need to be updated.

This final list is the most accurate way to gauge success and isn't a byproduct of playing the most games in summer-collegiate ball.

# TEAM LGE TOTAL GMS AV 2021AV +/- 1 Madison Mallards NorthWL 199,785 36 5,550 3,450 0.61 2 Trenton Thunder MLBDL 155,461 30 5,182 NA NA 3 Savannah Bananas CPL 102,133 24 4,256 3,757 0.13 4 Okotoks Dawgs WCBL 113,825 27 4,216 NA NA 5 Frederick Keys MLBDL 117,534 28 4,198 4,179 0.00 6 Portland Pickles WCL 72,273 24 3,011 1,833 0.64 7 State College Spikes MLBDL 80,819 28 2,886 2,982 -0.03 8 Elmira Pioneers PGL 62,578 22 2,844 2,372 0.20 9 Chatham Anglers CCL 53,725 21 2,558 2,213 0.16 10 Clinton LumberKings ProL 76,402 30 2,546 2,329 0.09 11 St.Joseph Mustangs MINK 62,374 26 2,400 2,246 0.07 12 Macon Bacon CPL 64,143 27 2,376 2,149 0.11 13 Newport Gulls NECBL 51,608 22 2,346 2,435 -0.04 14 Edmonton Riverhawks WCL 63,221 27 2,342 NA NA 15 Kalamazoo Growlers NorthWL 80,052 35 2,287 1,866 0.23 16 Traverse City Pit Spitters NorthWL 81,634 36 2,268 1,652 0.37 17 Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL 69,409 31 2,239 2,360 -0.05 18 La Crosse Loggers NorthWL 78,496 36 2,180 2,043 0.07 19 Peninsula Pilots CPL 51,137 24 2,131 1,200 0.78 20 Kenosha Kingfish NorthWL 73,946 35 2,113 1,876 0.13 21 Johnson City Doughboys AppL 56,866 27 2,106 2,277 -0.08 22 Vermont Lake Monsters FCBL 72,635 35 2,075 1,706 0.22 23 Chillicothe Paints ProL 65,776 32 2,055 2,236 -0.08 24 Bellingham Bells WCL 48,284 25 1,931 1,411 0.37 25 Victoria HarbourCats WCL 51,812 27 1,919 NA NA 26 Orleans Firebirds CCL 39,425 21 1,877 1,922 -0.02 27 Bismarck Larks NorthWL 66,673 36 1,852 1,751 0.06 28 Corvallis Knights WCL 49,110 27 1,819 1,425 0.28 29 Batavia Muckdogs PGL 41,357 23 1,798 1,778 0.01 30 Burlington Sock Puppets AppL 50,565 29 1,751 1,663 0.05 31 Vermont Mountaineers NECBL 34,950 20 1,748 1,425 0.23 32 Kingsport Axmen AppL 43,109 25 1,724 1,227 0.41 33 Harwich Mariners CCL 36,159 21 1,722 1,720 0.00 34 New Britain Bees FCBL 51,053 30 1,702 1,087 0.57 35 Cotuit Kettleers CCL 33,828 21 1,611 1,646 -0.02 36 Y-D Red Sox CCL 33,613 21 1,601 987 0.62 37 Falmouth Commodores CCL 33,405 21 1,591 1,602 -0.01 38 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks NECBL 34,734 22 1,579 1,421 0.11 39 Worcester Bravehearts FCBL 47,085 30 1,570 1,229 0.28 40 Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL 53,154 34 1,563 1,277 0.22 41 Green Bay Rockers NorthWL 56,189 36 1,561 1,445 0.08 42 Greeneville Flyboys AppL 43,656 28 1,559 1,233 0.26 43 Mankato MoonDogs NorthWL 55,734 36 1,548 1,365 0.13 44 Pulaski River Turtles AppL 40,197 26 1,546 3,120 -0.50 45 Lafayette Aviators ProL 44,511 29 1,539 1,366 0.13 46 St. Cloud Rox NorthWL 55,016 36 1,528 1,407 0.09 47 Keene Swamp Bats NECBL 32,892 22 1,495 1,089 0.37 48 Danville Dans ProL 44,181 30 1,473 1,794 -0.18 49 SS-T T-Bolts CalR 21,852 15 1,457 234 5.23 50 Nashua Silver Knights FCBL 43,323 30 1,444 1,148 0.26 51 Wilmington Sharks CPL 41,315 30 1,377 1,298 0.06 52 Norwich Sea Unicorns FCBL 43,737 32 1,367 838 0.63 53 Auburn Doubledays PGL 32,429 24 1,351 230 4.87 54 Lexington County Blowfish CPL 38,875 29 1,341 1,163 0.15 55 Bend Elks WCL 36,216 27 1,341 755 0.78 56 Hyannis Harbor Hawks CCL 27,721 21 1,320 2,018 -0.35 57 Springfield Lucky H’shoes ProL 39,036 30 1,301 1,074 0.21 58 Sylvan Lake Gulls WCBL 36,136 28 1,291 NA NA 59 Geneva Red Wings PGL 17,954 14 1,282 NA NA 60 Brewster Whitecaps CCL 26,688 21 1,271 1,182 0.08 61 Eau Claire Express NorthWL 45,555 36 1,265 1,080 0.17 62 Wausau Woodchucks NorthWL 43,957 36 1,221 1,178 0.04 63 Florence Flamingos CPL 25,632 21 1,221 791 0.54 64 Danville Otterbots AppL 32,450 27 1,202 990 0.21 65 Port Angeles Lefties WCL 31,169 26 1,199 823 0.46 66 Wilson Tobs CPL 32,295 27 1,196 1,102 0.09 67 Medicine Hat Mavericks WCBL 32,986 28 1,178 NA NA 68 Morehead City Marlins CPL 29,007 25 1,160 1,142 0.02 69 North Shore Navigators NECBL 22,039 19 1,160 945 0.23 70 Nanaimo NightOwls WCL 27,357 25 1,094 NA NA 71 W. Va. Black Bears MLBDL 28,140 26 1,082 NA NA 72 Bourne Braves CCL 22,595 21 1,076 1,079 0.00 73 Brockton Rox FCBL 32,003 30 1,067 543 0.97 74 Holly Springs Salamanders CPL 34,649 33 1,050 1,013 0.04 75 Wareham Gatemen CCL 22,050 21 1,050 603 0.74 76 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters NorthWL 37,548 36 1,043 1,101 -0.05 77 Ridgefield Raptors WCL 28,054 27 1,039 914 0.14 78 Rochester Honkers NorthWL 35,443 36 985 834 0.18 79 Willmar Stingers NorthWL 35,170 36 977 935 0.04 80 Burlington Bees ProL 29,320 30 977 896 0.09 81 Tri-City Chili Peppers CPL 27,306 28 975 840 0.16 82 Walla Walla Sweets WCL 25,203 26 969 655 0.48 83 Lakeshore Chinooks NorthWL 34,189 36 950 944 0.01 84 Kelowna Falcons WCL 22,722 24 947 NA NA 85 Quincy Gems ProL 29,231 31 943 785 0.20 86 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders NorthWL 33,898 36 942 853 0.10 87 O’Fallon Hoots ProL 28,146 30 938 987 -0.05 88 Waterloo Bucks NorthWL 33,204 36 922 840 0.10 89 Elizabethton River Riders AppL 24,760 27 917 832 0.10 90 W. Nebraska Pioneers IndL 26,762 30 892 931 -0.04 91 Rockford Rivets NorthWL 31,463 36 874 720 0.21 92 Yakima Valley Pippins WCL 22,358 26 860 588 0.46 93 Westfield Starfires FCBL 23,108 27 856 686 0.25 94 Pittsfield Suns FCBL 22,552 31 824 901 -0.09 95 Battle Creek Battle Jacks NorthWL 27,978 35 799 683 0.17 96 Wenatchee AppleSox WCL 20,671 26 795 434 0.83 97 Kokomo Jackrabbits NorthWL 28,509 36 792 798 -0.01 98 Martinsville Mustangs CPL 20,317 26 781 497 0.57 99 S Ohio Copperheads GLSCL 13,796 18 766 NA NA 100 Kamloops NorthPaws WCL 19,007 25 760 NA NA 101 N. Platte Plainsmen IndL 18,501 25 740 NA NA 102 Duluth Huskies NorthWL 26,148 36 726 664 0.09 103 Fort McMurray Giants WCBL 19,431 27 720 NA NA 104 Casper Horseheads IndL 20,115 28 718 720 0.00 105 HP-Thomasville HiToms CPL 18,652 27 691 801 -0.14 106 Princeton Whistlepigs AppL 16,446 24 685 679 0.01 107 Normal CornBelters ProL 20,129 30 671 732 -0.08 108 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ProL 20,062 30 669 598 0.12 109 Regina Red Sox WCBL 17,204 26 662 NA NA 110 Bluefield Ridge Runners AppL 15,228 23 662 717 -0.08 111 Badlands Big Sticks IndL 19,803 30 660 685 -0.04 112 Upper Valley Nighthawks NECBL 13,859 21 660 578 0.14 113 Charlottesville TomSox VBL 11,757 18 653 687 -0.05 114 Bristol Blues NECBL 13,620 22 619 336 0.84 115 Cowlitz Black Bears WCL 15,911 27 589 498 0.18 116 Ocean State Waves NECBL 12,894 22 586 525 0.12 117 Forest City Owls CPL 14,238 25 570 388 0.47 118 Bristol State Liners AppL 12,440 23 541 1,187 -0.54 119 REX Baseball ProL 15,838 30 528 684 -0.23 120 Asheboro Zookeepers CPL 13,694 26 527 893 -0.41 121 Leesburg Lightning FCSL 8,062 16 504 430 0.17 122 Alton River Dragons ProL 16,382 33 496 458 0.08 123 Bethesda Big Train CalR 8,207 17 483 447 0.08 124 Johnstown Mill Rats ProL 13,909 30 464 284 0.63 125 Cape Catfish ProL 13,392 29 462 543 -0.15 126 Sanford Mainers NECBL 9,638 21 459 477 -0.04 127 Hamilton Joes GLSCL 9,174 20 459 260 0.77 128 Spearfish Sasquatch IndL 13,491 30 450 419 0.07 129 Olean Oilers NYCBL 6,800 17 400 NA NA 130 Hastings Sodbusters IndL 10,425 27 386 480 -0.20 131 Moose Jaw Miller Express WCBL 10,376 27 384 NA NA 132 Edmonton Prospects WCBL 9,659 26 372 NA NA 133 Lima Locos GLSCL 6,132 17 361 297 0.22 134 West Virginia Miners ProL 9,712 27 360 312 0.15 135 Champion City Kings ProL 10,213 30 340 378 -0.10 136 Lethbridge Bulls WCBL 8,961 27 332 NA NA 137 Richmond Jazz GLSCL 5,969 18 332 192 0.73 138 Danbury Westerners NECBL 6,820 21 325 286 0.14 139 Muskegon Clippers GLSCL 5,814 18 323 NA NA 140 Front Royal Cardinals VBL 5,653 18 314 304 0.03 141t North Adams SteepleCats NECBL 6,260 20 313 389 -0.20 141t Cropdusters Baseball CalR 5,230 17 308 NA NA 143 Valley Blue Sox NECBL 6,721 22 306 759 -0.60 144 Mystic Schooners NECBL 6,398 21 305 107 1.85 145 Canyon County Spuds IndL 8,818 29 304 73 3.16 146 Swift Current 57s WCBL 7,876 27 292 NA NA 147 Brooks Bombers WCBL 6,964 25 279 NA NA 148 Cincinnati Steam GLSCL 4,250 16 266 221 0.20 149 Winnipesaukee Muskrats NECBL 5,164 20 258 226 0.14 150 Watertown Rapids PGL 5,891 23 256 NA NA 151 Genesee Rapids NYCBL 4,281 18 238 204 0.17 152 Gem City Bison IndL 6,260 27 232 NA NA 153 Springfield Drifters WCL 5,447 26 210 NA NA 154 Hornell Streamers NYCBL 3,701 18 206 92 1.24 155 Winchester Royals VBL 3,659 18 203 329 -0.38 156 Alexandria Aces CalR 3,457 17 203 97 1.09 157 New Market Rebels VBL 3,491 19 184 245 -0.25 158 Gaithersburg Giants CalR 3,103 17 183 32 4.72 159 Waynesboro Generals VBL 2,941 18 163 385 -0.58 160 D.C. Grays CalR 2,732 18 152 92 0.65 161 Grand Lake Mariners GLSCL 2,373 18 132 101 0.31 162 Utica Blue Sox PGL 2,183 21 104 NA NA 163 South County Braves CalR 1,404 17 83 26 2.19 164 Fremont Moo IndL 1,592 28 57 238 -0.76 165 Rochester Ridgemen NYCBL 860 17 51 52 -0.02 166 Michigan Monarchs GLSCL 583 17 34 152 -0.78 167 Weyburn Beavers WCBL 649 26 25 NA NA 168 Newark Pilots PGL 477 21 23 NA NA 169 Woodstock River Bandits VBL 359 18 20 NA NA 170 Jet Box Baseball Club GLSCL 330 17 19 36 -0.47

AppL = Appalachian League

CalR = Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League

CCL = Cape Cod League

CPL = Coastal Plain League

FCBL = Futures Collegiate Baseball League

FCSL = Florida Collegiate Summer League

GLSCL = Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League

INDL = Independence League

MINK = M.I.N.K. League

MLBDL = MLB Draft League

NECBL = New England Collegiate Baseball League

NorthWL = Northwoods League

NYCBL = New York Collegiate Baseball League

PGL = Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

ProL = Prospect League

VBL = Valley Baseball League

WCBL = Western Canadian Baseball League

WCL = West Coast League

